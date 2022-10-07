Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Best Stars align at SaddleBrooke, ArizonaCommunity SaddleBrookeSaddlebrooke, AZ
Murad Dervish Was Violent in the PastMark HakeSan Diego, CA
Restaurant Opens After Garbage Truck Smashes into FrontGreyson FTucson, AZ
Fail! Local Restaurant Has 13 Health Code ViolationsGreyson FTucson, AZ
Puerto Peñasco (Rocky Point) in Sonora, Mexico-Vacation Spot near Tucson, ArizonaAbigail's AdventuresTucson, AZ
Refinery29
A Week In Tucson, AZ, On A $101,000 Salary
Welcome to Money Diaries where we are tackling the ever-present taboo that is money. We're asking real people how they spend their hard-earned money during a seven-day period — and we're tracking every last dollar. Today: a consulting engineer who makes $101,000 per year and spends some of her...
KOLD-TV
Hemp for homes: Tucson general contractor takes on sustainable building
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -It may not be what leaps to mind when you think of home building, but General Contractor Micaela Machado is creating bricks out of non-toxic hemp. The stalk acts as a filler material that keeps homes cooler and is fire resistant. This ancient strain of hemp is not the same as marijuana and does not have psychotropic qualities, though it has only been legal in the U.S. since 2018. In other parts of the world, especially in Europe, hemp has been used in building for decades - even centuries.
insidetucsonbusiness.com
Lodge on the Desert’s new owners ecstatic about acquisition
Lodge on the Desert, an authentic Old Pueblo boutique-style hotel, has been purchased by Atira Hotels, a hotel management company based in Chicago. For Atira Hotels founder and president, Sanjeev Misra, the acquisition of Lodge on the Desert was “kind of like a love story.” He said he and his family have spent a lot of time in the Southwest region and fell in love with the idea of the area.
biztucson.com
Adam Foard
R&A CPAs, one of Southern Arizona’s leading public accounting and business advisory firms, announced today that Adam Foard, CPA, has been promoted to shareholder. Foard has more than 10 years of experience in tax planning and preparation for businesses and high-net-worth individuals. His focus is in both domestic and international tax. In particular, he assists international businesses regarding entity structure and transaction analysis. He has coordinated multiple offshore compliance submissions and works with international families, in conjunction with legal counsel, regarding family planning and related compliance for offshore assets. He is a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA) and the Arizona Society of Certified Public Accountants (ASCPA).
The Best Stars align at SaddleBrooke, Arizona
Stargazing is a very popular hobby as Americans explore and expand outdoor activities. But it requires dark skies which may not be possible in many locations. The ability to see the stars has diminished in many areas. Tucson, Arizona was an early adopter of dark sky policies. It is a host to many businesses and agencies that depend on the protection of night skies.
theprescotttimes.com
Governor Ducey Makes 100th Visit to Southern Arizona
TUCSON — Governor Doug Ducey today marked his 100th visit to Southern Arizona, a significant benchmark following his 2015 promise to be a governor for all Arizonans in every corner of the state. The governor began the day in Tucson by honoring the memory of Professor Thomas Meixner who...
Arizona Daily Wildcat
Five totally Tucson things to do to introduce your family to the Old Pueblo
Mom and dad are coming to town, and after two months, you may have gotten used to the Tucson way of life. Now it's time to show your parents most of it. You might want to keep a few things a secret, but the great places that make Tucson unique should be on your personal Family Weekend to-do list.
tucsonlocalmedia.com
It’s for sale, and it’s a butte
Sonoran Desert land is for sale and it’s a butte. Owl Head Butte, the only privately owned of seven buttes in the Owl Head Buttes area, is for sale for $600,000. The land includes 9.1 acres and spectacular views. The owner, who prefers to remain anonymous, is a Tucson...
Tucson says personal information was taken in May 29 data breach
The City of Tucson said its network suffered a data breach in May. According to a city notice, the breach happened May 29.
pmi.edu
This Pima Medical Graduate is a Health Care Triple-Threat Thanks to Her Multiple Degrees
Elizabeth Medina began her health care career journey with Pima Medical’s Pharmacy Technician program at the Tucson campus. After graduating in 2013, she went on to earn her associate and bachelor’s degree in Health Care Administration. Her ultimate goal- health care leadership and changing the world. “I was...
KOLD-TV
FIRST ON KOLD: Tucson Mayor Regina Romero part of White House ‘Community in Action’ program
WASHINGTON, D.C. (KOLD) - The White House will host Tucson Mayor Regina Romero and several other Arizona leaders Friday, Oct. 7. This ‘Community in Action’ event is the fourth in a string of events with local leaders highlighting several economic priorities of the Biden administration. The White House...
Tucson Meet Yourself 2022: Know before you go
The festival runs Friday, Oct. 7 through Sunday, Oct. 9, occupying a three-block area in and around Jacomé Plaza, in front of the main library at 101 N. Stone Ave.
KOLD-TV
Heavy police presence in a west side neighborhood
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - KOLD News 13 received a tip about Tucson Police vehicles in a neighborhood near Greasewood and Speedway. A TPD officer on scene told a KOLD News 13′s news photographer they executed a search warrant and entered a home at 1551 N. Amberbrooke Avenue.
kjzz.org
Circumstantial evidence points to this couple as being involved in UA's 1980s de Kooning heist
After a decades-long search and years of restoration, Willem de Kooning’s painting "Woman-Ochre" is set to go back on display in Tucson on Oct. 8. The famed piece, which was stolen in November of 1985 from the University of Arizona’s Museum of Art, has undergone extensive conservation over the last three years.
KOLD-TV
U.S. Border Patrol arrest U.S. citizen in smuggling attempt
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A U.S. citizen was arrested after a human smuggling attempt. According to John R. Modlin, the Chief Patrol Agent of the U.S. Border Patrol Tucson Sector, said concerned citizens reported possible smuggling activity to Boarder Patrol’s Willcox station. Modlin said agents later stopped...
thisistucson.com
45 FREE events happening in Tucson this October 2022 🚲🎶🆓
From an insect festival to free museum days to kid-friendly activities, you don't have to break the bank to enjoy local events in Tucson. This folklife festival, founded in 1974, brought 150,000 people to the downtown area in 2019 to celebrate the food, music, dance and arts of Tucson's many cultures. You'll find dozens of food vendors, performances and artists at this three-day event.
3 places you can't miss on a day trip from Phoenix to Tucson
I'm back in the Valley after a jam-packed day in Tucson, where I tried as many of your recommendations as I could!Here's what I ate and drank, and why you should hit up these spots, too!Thanks to Axios Phoenix subscribers Daniel, Paul, Fred and Alex for the suggestions.Flora's Market RunThe brains behind Prep & Pastry opened this adorable restaurant and market last year on East Sixth Street.What I ordered: The Tucson Bowl — a hearty but healthy combo of sweet potatoes, carnitas and kale, topped with mole and a sunny-side up egg. If you go: Make sure to stop into...
Oro Valley police look for lottery ticket thief
Oro Valley police are looking for a man accused of stealing lottery tickets. Police say the man stole $4,000 in tickets from the Circle K at 8780 N. Oracle Road.
One man hospitalized in Tucson shooting
One man is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a shooting Friday night. It happened on the 500 block of South 4th Avenue.
One man dead in shooting on 4th avenue
On October 7, 2022, the Tucson Police Department was investigating a shooting that happened was 4th Avenue near East 6th Street.
