SignalsAZ
Tucson Parks and Rec Receives Two Tohono O’Odham Nation Grants
The City of Tucson Parks and Recreation department was selected by the Tohono O’odham Nation as a recipient of the 12% Gaming Distribution grant funding in the amounts of $150,000 to enhance a new splash pad project at Santa Rita Park and $80,000 to add a shade structure at Mansfield Pool.
theprescotttimes.com
Governor Ducey Makes 100th Visit to Southern Arizona
TUCSON — Governor Doug Ducey today marked his 100th visit to Southern Arizona, a significant benchmark following his 2015 promise to be a governor for all Arizonans in every corner of the state. The governor began the day in Tucson by honoring the memory of Professor Thomas Meixner who...
Multiple officers in neighborhood near Greasewood and Speedway
On October 9, 2022, the Tucson Police Department arrived at a home located at 1551 N. Amberbrooke Avenue.
Arizona Daily Wildcat
Five totally Tucson things to do to introduce your family to the Old Pueblo
Mom and dad are coming to town, and after two months, you may have gotten used to the Tucson way of life. Now it's time to show your parents most of it. You might want to keep a few things a secret, but the great places that make Tucson unique should be on your personal Family Weekend to-do list.
KOLD-TV
FIRST ON KOLD: Tucson Mayor Regina Romero part of White House ‘Community in Action’ program
WASHINGTON, D.C. (KOLD) - The White House will host Tucson Mayor Regina Romero and several other Arizona leaders Friday, Oct. 7. This ‘Community in Action’ event is the fourth in a string of events with local leaders highlighting several economic priorities of the Biden administration. The White House...
KOLD-TV
Hemp for homes: Tucson general contractor takes on sustainable building
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -It may not be what leaps to mind when you think of home building, but General Contractor Micaela Machado is creating bricks out of non-toxic hemp. The stalk acts as a filler material that keeps homes cooler and is fire resistant. This ancient strain of hemp is not the same as marijuana and does not have psychotropic qualities, though it has only been legal in the U.S. since 2018. In other parts of the world, especially in Europe, hemp has been used in building for decades - even centuries.
KOLD-TV
U.S. Border Patrol arrest U.S. citizen in smuggling attempt
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A U.S. citizen was arrested after a human smuggling attempt. According to John R. Modlin, the Chief Patrol Agent of the U.S. Border Patrol Tucson Sector, said concerned citizens reported possible smuggling activity to Boarder Patrol’s Willcox station. Modlin said agents later stopped...
fox10phoenix.com
Southern Arizona girl kidnapped then let go a short while later by unidentified suspect
PIMA COUNTY, Ariz. - A little girl in Pima County told deputies that she had been kidnapped by an unknown person but was let go a short time after on the afternoon of Oct. 7. At around 2:30 p.m., deputies responded to reports of a 7-year-old on Nogales Highway in Tucson. A good Samaritan came to her help and called 911.
pmi.edu
This Pima Medical Graduate is a Health Care Triple-Threat Thanks to Her Multiple Degrees
Elizabeth Medina began her health care career journey with Pima Medical’s Pharmacy Technician program at the Tucson campus. After graduating in 2013, she went on to earn her associate and bachelor’s degree in Health Care Administration. Her ultimate goal- health care leadership and changing the world. “I was...
insidetucsonbusiness.com
Lodge on the Desert’s new owners ecstatic about acquisition
Lodge on the Desert, an authentic Old Pueblo boutique-style hotel, has been purchased by Atira Hotels, a hotel management company based in Chicago. For Atira Hotels founder and president, Sanjeev Misra, the acquisition of Lodge on the Desert was “kind of like a love story.” He said he and his family have spent a lot of time in the Southwest region and fell in love with the idea of the area.
thisistucson.com
El Be Goods, known for its curated and sustainably made items, is moving this fall
Local sustainable and ethical goods boutique El Be Goods is moving from its downtown location and opening up shop near the MSA Annex later this year. The shop, currently located at 245 E. Congress St. in the old lobby of Yoga Oasis, is relocating and expanding to the new Monier Apartments in the Mercado District west of downtown later this fall.
AZFamily
On Your Side helps viewers get $26,000 back in September
Trump campaign reportedly owes money to Mesa, Tucson for past events. The Trump campaign held events in Mesa and Tucson in recent years, and reportedly owe the cities $145K combined. Are you spending too much at the store, even the grocery store?. Updated: 16 hours ago. |. Groceries are up...
biztucson.com
Adam Foard
R&A CPAs, one of Southern Arizona’s leading public accounting and business advisory firms, announced today that Adam Foard, CPA, has been promoted to shareholder. Foard has more than 10 years of experience in tax planning and preparation for businesses and high-net-worth individuals. His focus is in both domestic and international tax. In particular, he assists international businesses regarding entity structure and transaction analysis. He has coordinated multiple offshore compliance submissions and works with international families, in conjunction with legal counsel, regarding family planning and related compliance for offshore assets. He is a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA) and the Arizona Society of Certified Public Accountants (ASCPA).
AZFamily
Mesa donut shop, popular Scottsdale restaurant among those cited for health code violations
Trump campaign reportedly owes money to Mesa, Tucson for past events. The Trump campaign held events in Mesa and Tucson in recent years, and reportedly owe the cities $145K combined. Boyfriend, detective take the stand to testify during day two of Zombie Hunter trial. Updated: Oct. 4, 2022 at 8:18...
californiaexaminer.net
Alleged UArizona Shooter: ‘i Felt Degraded By That Entire Department’
On Wednesday, Arizona professor Thomas Meixner was shot and died, and court filings have shed further light on the circumstances surrounding the tragedy. The interim complaint filed in Pima County Superior Court alleges that the alleged shooter, Murad Dervish, was dismissed from UArizona in February 2022 and prohibited from campus following many allegations of threats to staff members at the Harshbarger building.
KOLD-TV
Rural Metro firefighters mourn engineer’s death
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Rural Metro Fire Department has announced the death of engineer Andre “Dre” Haymore on Friday, Sept. 30. According to RMFD, Haymore had been in the hospital and has experienced complications from his medical issues when he died. Haymore joined the department...
The long-forgotten mayor of Old Tucson
Old Tucson once had a mayor. It is part of the long-forgotten history of the movie location and Wild West theme park.
thisistucson.com
45 FREE events happening in Tucson this October 2022 🚲🎶🆓
From an insect festival to free museum days to kid-friendly activities, you don't have to break the bank to enjoy local events in Tucson. This folklife festival, founded in 1974, brought 150,000 people to the downtown area in 2019 to celebrate the food, music, dance and arts of Tucson's many cultures. You'll find dozens of food vendors, performances and artists at this three-day event.
ABC 15 News
PCSD investigates inmate death after finding him unresponsive in cell
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Pima County Sheriff's Department is investigating an inmate's death after finding him unresponsive in his cell. The incident occurred on October 6 around 5:10 p.m. at the Pima County Adult Detention Complex. The inmate was pronounced dead. He has been identified as 41-year-old Benjamin...
Donut Wheel to close Campbell location
A local donut chain Donut Wheel is closing its doors after 34 years of business. According to Donut Wheel on October 28th, 2022 the store at 4801 S. Campbell Ave will close its doors permanently.
