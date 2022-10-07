TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -It may not be what leaps to mind when you think of home building, but General Contractor Micaela Machado is creating bricks out of non-toxic hemp. The stalk acts as a filler material that keeps homes cooler and is fire resistant. This ancient strain of hemp is not the same as marijuana and does not have psychotropic qualities, though it has only been legal in the U.S. since 2018. In other parts of the world, especially in Europe, hemp has been used in building for decades - even centuries.

