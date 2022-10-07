Amid multiple explosions in Kyiv and other Ukrainian cities early this morning, President Volodymyr Zelensky said Russia was trying to annihilate Ukraine. "This is the 229th day of the full-scale war. This is the 229th day they are trying to annihilate us and wipe us off the face of the earth. That's it, in a nutshell. They are trying to slaughter our people who are sleeping in their homes. they are trying to kill people who are on their way to work," Zelensky said on Telegram.

