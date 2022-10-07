Read full article on original website
Why King Charles’ coronation date is a special day for Meghan and Harry
King Charles III ’s coronation will coincide with a special day in the royal family. The monarch’s coronation ceremony is scheduled to take place on May 6, 2023, which happens to be the birthday of the King’s grandson Archie Harrison . The date was chosen in consultation with the...
Putin threatens “harsh” reprisals after Crimea bridge attack
Amid multiple explosions in Kyiv and other Ukrainian cities early this morning, President Volodymyr Zelensky said Russia was trying to annihilate Ukraine. "This is the 229th day of the full-scale war. This is the 229th day they are trying to annihilate us and wipe us off the face of the earth. That's it, in a nutshell. They are trying to slaughter our people who are sleeping in their homes. they are trying to kill people who are on their way to work," Zelensky said on Telegram.
Extinction Rebellion activists glue themselves to Picasso painting
Two climate activists with Extinction Rebellion were arrested Sunday after gluing themselves to a Picasso painting at the National Gallery of Victoria in Melbourne. The activists glued themselves to the glass covering of “Picasso’s Massacre in Korea,” standing alongside a banner that read “Climate Chaos = War and Famine,” highlighting the connection between climate breakdown and human suffering, the organization said on Twitter.
UK spy chief says rise of China world’s top security issue
LONDON (AP) — The head of Britain’s cyber-intelligence agency on Tuesday accused China of trying to “rewrite the rules of international security,” saying Beijing is using its economic and technological clout to clamp down at home and exert control abroad. Jeremy Fleming, director of GCHQ, said...
U.K.・
McCarthy told 2 officers in private meeting that Trump had no idea his supporters were attacking Capitol on January 6, newly obtained audio shows
During a private meeting last summer, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy told two police officers who defended the US Capitol on January 6, 2021, and the mother of a third who died after the riot, that former President Donald Trump had no idea his supporters were carrying out the attack, according to newly obtained audio of the conversation.
First on CNN: Top US officials hold first in-person meeting with the Taliban since the US killed al Qaeda’s leader in July
Top Biden administration officials met in-person with the Taliban on Saturday for the first time since al Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri was killed by the US in his apartment in Kabul in late July, two officials familiar with the talks said. The administration sent the CIA’s deputy director and the...
Thunberg: Coal worse than keeping German nuclear plants on
BERLIN — (AP) — Climate activist Greta Thunberg says it would be "a mistake" for Germany to switch off its nuclear power plants if that means the country must burn more planet-heating coal. The German government is still debating the future of its nuclear plants, long set to...
Mahmoud Ahmadinejad Fast Facts
Here is a look at the life of former Iranian President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad. Father: Ahmad Saborjhian, a blacksmith. Ahmadinejad’s father changed the family name from Saborjhian to Ahmadinejad after the family moved to Tehran. Mother: Seiyed Khano. Marriage: Azam Farahi. Children: Two sons and a daughter. Education: Iran University...
Iran Fast Facts
Iran is a republic in Asia, sharing a border with seven countries: Afghanistan, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Pakistan, Iraq, Turkey and Turkmenistan. It has been officially known as the Islamic Republic of Iran since the overthrow of the Shah in 1979. About Iran. (from the CIA World Factbook) Area: 1,648,195 sq km,...
Russia fires more missiles at targets across Ukraine on Tuesday
Missile raids continue this morning in Ukrainian cities. Images of the aftermath of a Russian missile attack show the southeastern city of Zaporizhzhia in complete devastation. According to Ukrainian officials, at least one person has been killed. During this latest attack, Ukraine’s state nuclear energy company said that a deputy...
