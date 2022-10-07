ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

KVIA

Putin threatens “harsh” reprisals after Crimea bridge attack

Amid multiple explosions in Kyiv and other Ukrainian cities early this morning, President Volodymyr Zelensky said Russia was trying to annihilate Ukraine. "This is the 229th day of the full-scale war. This is the 229th day they are trying to annihilate us and wipe us off the face of the earth. That's it, in a nutshell. They are trying to slaughter our people who are sleeping in their homes. they are trying to kill people who are on their way to work," Zelensky said on Telegram.
POLITICS
KVIA

Extinction Rebellion activists glue themselves to Picasso painting

Two climate activists with Extinction Rebellion were arrested Sunday after gluing themselves to a Picasso painting at the National Gallery of Victoria in Melbourne. The activists glued themselves to the glass covering of “Picasso’s Massacre in Korea,” standing alongside a banner that read “Climate Chaos = War and Famine,” highlighting the connection between climate breakdown and human suffering, the organization said on Twitter.
PROTESTS
KVIA

UK spy chief says rise of China world’s top security issue

LONDON (AP) — The head of Britain’s cyber-intelligence agency on Tuesday accused China of trying to “rewrite the rules of international security,” saying Beijing is using its economic and technological clout to clamp down at home and exert control abroad. Jeremy Fleming, director of GCHQ, said...
U.K.
KVIA

McCarthy told 2 officers in private meeting that Trump had no idea his supporters were attacking Capitol on January 6, newly obtained audio shows

During a private meeting last summer, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy told two police officers who defended the US Capitol on January 6, 2021, and the mother of a third who died after the riot, that former President Donald Trump had no idea his supporters were carrying out the attack, according to newly obtained audio of the conversation.
POTUS
KVIA

Mahmoud Ahmadinejad Fast Facts

Here is a look at the life of former Iranian President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad. Father: Ahmad Saborjhian, a blacksmith. Ahmadinejad’s father changed the family name from Saborjhian to Ahmadinejad after the family moved to Tehran. Mother: Seiyed Khano. Marriage: Azam Farahi. Children: Two sons and a daughter. Education: Iran University...
MIDDLE EAST
KVIA

Iran Fast Facts

Iran is a republic in Asia, sharing a border with seven countries: Afghanistan, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Pakistan, Iraq, Turkey and Turkmenistan. It has been officially known as the Islamic Republic of Iran since the overthrow of the Shah in 1979. About Iran. (from the CIA World Factbook) Area: 1,648,195 sq km,...
MIDDLE EAST
KVIA

Russia fires more missiles at targets across Ukraine on Tuesday

Missile raids continue this morning in Ukrainian cities. Images of the aftermath of a Russian missile attack show the southeastern city of Zaporizhzhia in complete devastation. According to Ukrainian officials, at least one person has been killed. During this latest attack, Ukraine’s state nuclear energy company said that a deputy...
MILITARY

