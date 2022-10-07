Does Justin Fields know how to survive the NFL game better now?. Headlines from the Chicago Bears 2021 preseason were quick to make note of then-rookie quarterback Justin Fields’ comments about NFL game speed. Following Field’s first-ever preseason game, he told reporters the speed was slow. It was an odd comment coming from a rookie player. Usually, players need time to adjust to the fast pace of the NFL compared to college.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 20 HOURS AGO