#5/4 Tigers Run Past Bulldogs

ARKADELPHIA, Ark. – SWOSU Football went score-for-score with #5/4 Ouachita early on the road in Arkadelphia, but the Tiger offense proved to be too much to handle as the Dawgs eventually fell 63-24 on Saturday afternoon. Ouachita scored touchdowns on nine consecutive possessions, starting when the game began. The...
Junior Varsity Mountain Pine player recuperating at home

A call to Sheila Gadberry, the Mountain Pine School District’s Public Relations coordinator yielded this information. The young Mountain Pine football player who was taken by helicopter to a hospital during the Spring Hill v. Mountain Pine Varsity game Friday night, she said, “has been released and is in his home recuperating.”
Braylen Russell decommits from Hogs

FAYETTEVILLE — Benton four-star running back Braylen Russell has decommitted from Arkansas. Russell, 6-2, 230, was Arkansas’ lone commitment in 2024 and now has reopened his recruiting. he committed to the Hogs on Nov. 6, 2021. Russell moved to Benton High School this season after previously playing for...
HIMARS "The Coolest Thing Made in Arkansas"

Lockheed Martin’s High Mobility Artillery Rocket System has been named “The Coolest Thing Made in Arkansas" in a contest organized by the Arkansas State Chamber of Commerce, Associated Industries of Arkansas and Arkansas Business magazine. The HIMARS system, manufactured in Camden, won over 15 other nominated products through...
Cowell, Butler to wed Oct. 8

Jayme Montana Cowell and Ty Dylan Butler announce their engagement and upcoming wedding on Saturday, October 8, 2022. Jayme in the daughter of Jospeh Cowell and Jade Cowell, both of Camden, and the granddaughter of Randy and Paula White from Star City and the late Kathey Waddell from Camden. Ty...
1 dead, 3 hurt in Hot Springs crash

A Leola woman died and three others were injured Monday afternoon following a two-vehicle collision in Garland County. According to an Arkansas State Police preliminary crash summary, a vehicle pulled out of a private driveway into oncoming traffic on US Highway 270 East near Hot Springs. Joyce M. Newton, 75,...
Walker gets additional 21 life sentences in Clark County

Victims spoke up in an emotional conclusion Thursday to an historic local case of rapes spanning more than two decades. Convicted serial rapist Barry Alan Walker entered a Clark County courtroom Thursday looking a bit different than he did when he left Pike County, where he pleaded guilty Wednesday to raping several young girls at his Glenwood home. Walker, 58, stepped in front of Clark County Circuit Judge Blake Batson with a contusion covering a swath of his right cheek, that side of his face swollen from an apparent skirmish the night before in a Clark County jail cell.
HPD Arrests: September 27 – October 3, 2022

On September 28, 2022 at approximately 11:30am, officers of the Hope Police Department arrested Taylor Carter, 29, of Magnolia, AR. Ms. Carter was arrested and charged with aggravated assault. The arrest occurred in the 300 block of South Washington Street in Hope, AR. Ms. Carter was taken to the Hempstead County Detention Facility and held for a first appearance.

