‘Mega Burrito Challenge’ defeated at Debbie’s BurritosLance BrownfieldMalvern, AR
“She Was Determined To Do Something Great,” Family Members Say Of Missing Arkansas Girl Who Wanted To Join Air ForceThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedPrescott, AR
Meet the ‘Malvern first’ mayoral candidateLance BrownfieldMalvern, AR
swosuathletics.com
#5/4 Tigers Run Past Bulldogs
ARKADELPHIA, Ark. – SWOSU Football went score-for-score with #5/4 Ouachita early on the road in Arkadelphia, but the Tiger offense proved to be too much to handle as the Dawgs eventually fell 63-24 on Saturday afternoon. Ouachita scored touchdowns on nine consecutive possessions, starting when the game began. The...
swark.today
Junior Varsity Mountain Pine player recuperating at home
A call to Sheila Gadberry, the Mountain Pine School District’s Public Relations coordinator yielded this information. The young Mountain Pine football player who was taken by helicopter to a hospital during the Spring Hill v. Mountain Pine Varsity game Friday night, she said, “has been released and is in his home recuperating.”
nwahomepage.com
Braylen Russell decommits from Hogs
FAYETTEVILLE — Benton four-star running back Braylen Russell has decommitted from Arkansas. Russell, 6-2, 230, was Arkansas’ lone commitment in 2024 and now has reopened his recruiting. he committed to the Hogs on Nov. 6, 2021. Russell moved to Benton High School this season after previously playing for...
magnoliareporter.com
HIMARS "The Coolest Thing Made in Arkansas"
Lockheed Martin’s High Mobility Artillery Rocket System has been named “The Coolest Thing Made in Arkansas" in a contest organized by the Arkansas State Chamber of Commerce, Associated Industries of Arkansas and Arkansas Business magazine. The HIMARS system, manufactured in Camden, won over 15 other nominated products through...
advancemonticellonian.com
Cowell, Butler to wed Oct. 8
Jayme Montana Cowell and Ty Dylan Butler announce their engagement and upcoming wedding on Saturday, October 8, 2022. Jayme in the daughter of Jospeh Cowell and Jade Cowell, both of Camden, and the granddaughter of Randy and Paula White from Star City and the late Kathey Waddell from Camden. Ty...
Hot Springs man sentenced to 7 years for trafficking methamphetamine
Arkansas state officials said that a Hot Springs man was sentenced to 7 years in prison for trafficking large quantities of methamphetamine in Garland County.
Argument over stolen items leads to fatal shooting; Arkansas man arrested for First-Degree Murder
UNION COUNTY, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, October 5, 2022, at 12:29 PM, the Union County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to the 3000 block of Lisbon Road in Smackover, Ark. in reference to an accidental shooting. Once deputies arrived at the scene, they discovered 34-year-old William Daniel Moore behind the residence with a gunshot wound […]
arkadelphian.com
1 dead, 3 hurt in Hot Springs crash
A Leola woman died and three others were injured Monday afternoon following a two-vehicle collision in Garland County. According to an Arkansas State Police preliminary crash summary, a vehicle pulled out of a private driveway into oncoming traffic on US Highway 270 East near Hot Springs. Joyce M. Newton, 75,...
arkadelphian.com
Walker gets additional 21 life sentences in Clark County
Victims spoke up in an emotional conclusion Thursday to an historic local case of rapes spanning more than two decades. Convicted serial rapist Barry Alan Walker entered a Clark County courtroom Thursday looking a bit different than he did when he left Pike County, where he pleaded guilty Wednesday to raping several young girls at his Glenwood home. Walker, 58, stepped in front of Clark County Circuit Judge Blake Batson with a contusion covering a swath of his right cheek, that side of his face swollen from an apparent skirmish the night before in a Clark County jail cell.
swark.today
HPD Arrests: September 27 – October 3, 2022
On September 28, 2022 at approximately 11:30am, officers of the Hope Police Department arrested Taylor Carter, 29, of Magnolia, AR. Ms. Carter was arrested and charged with aggravated assault. The arrest occurred in the 300 block of South Washington Street in Hope, AR. Ms. Carter was taken to the Hempstead County Detention Facility and held for a first appearance.
Man facing murder charge for deadly Monday shooting at Bryant apartment complex
Police in Bryant are investigating after they said one man died at an apartment complex near Interstate 30 Monday.
KTLO
California man arrested in Hot Springs sentenced to over 7 years for drug trafficking
HOT SPRINGS — A California man was sentenced Thursday to 87 months in prison followed by four years of supervised release on one count of possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance (methamphetamine). The Honorable Chief Judge Susan O. Hickey presided over the sentencing hearing in the U.S....
