heidi a
2d ago
its a promise made to the Unions for them donating so much money to the Democrat parties. should be illegal for the Unions to buy favors
JJSZVIII
3d ago
Oh boy. Today President Mush Brain began his news grieving with this gem, "Let me start off with two words: Made in America." 🤣😆
Bonnie L Kenney
2d ago
Whatever Mr Biden touches costs us more To all of you who voted for this clown show I hope you are happy. Most of us arent
