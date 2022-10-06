Read full article on original website
Doctor of Philosophy in Christian Leadership / Spiritual Formation
Liberty University’s 100% online Doctor of Philosophy (Ph.D.) in Christian Leadership – Spiritual Formation is designed to help students become leaders in Christian churches, organizations, and schools. Throughout this program, students will learn to use empirical research to address various educational and ministerial challenges. Taking theory and applying it to real situations is a key aspect of this degree. The spiritual formation specialization can help students develop a historical perspective of spiritual formation and learn new ways to foster spiritual growth in their church and community. Additionally, they will learn how to use social networks to reach out to non-Christians. All courses are offered 100% online, so students can pursue their educational goals as they stay active in their family, job, and community. Upon graduation, students can pursue roles as spiritual formation specialists, church administrators, discipleship coordinators, discipleship training leaders, curriculum coordinators, professors, and teachers/administrators in Christian schools.
Master of Science in Information Systems / Technology Management
Liberty University’s Master of Science in Information Systems provides students with a broad perspective on information-related issues in the areas of strategy, security, ethics, design and development, and related business processes. Coursework focuses on improving the student’s skills in technology, management, communications, and collaboration, all taught from a biblical worldview.
Associate in Applied Science in Architectural Technology
The Associate in Applied Science in Architectural Technology from Nash Community College is an online architecture degree. This degree is designed for individuals who want an architecture program that prepares them for employment in architectural and engineering offices and that can also be used as a foundation to continue studies in a bachelor’s degree program at a four-year institution. You will gain a fundamental understanding of site planning and specification writing. The architecture degree curriculum trains students to use AutoCAD, Revit, and 3dsMax to:
Master of Business Administration / Business Intelligence & Analytics
Advance your business career with the Master of Business Administration with a concentration in Business Intelligence & Analytics. This online business analytics degree covers such topics as:. Marketing Analytics. Supply Chain Analytics. Social Network Analytics. Risk Management. Designed for both the traditional and non-traditional student, this degree focuses on society’s...
Master of Arts in History / Education
The Master of Arts in History with an Emphasis in Education degree program prepares students to teach undergraduate courses for both campus and online modalities at two-year or four-year institutions. Offered by Grand Canyon University’s College of Humanities and Social Sciences, this masters in history program balances history content with pedagogy to provide a pathway for obtaining advanced training in the fields of history and education. Students will identify classroom techniques and various aspects of sound pedagogical practices at the university level. Demonstrating comprehension of major historical events, themes, narratives, arguments and interpretations will further prepare students to excel in teaching the subject. This Master of Arts in History with an Emphasis in Education degree program is an excellent opportunity for those passionate about teaching with a strong interest in and curiosity for history as well. Students will analyze key facts and significance of historical events, evaluate cultural developments and observe various political, economic or military histories from across the global.
Bachelor of Science in Behavioral & Health Services
This online BS in Behavioral & Health Services prepares students for careers supporting individuals, families and their communities. Through the management of mental health and other health issues, you can make a difference to a lot of people when you grasp the knowledge that lies within this degree. At Jefferson, this online psychology degree provides a curriculum of general education courses as well as concentrated study in:
Master of Business Administration / Healthcare Management
Specialize in Healthcare Management online with this online MBA. Take advantage of multiple start dates per year, and transfer credits from a business undergraduate degree to fast-track this program. Designed for those seeking to become professional administrators, this online healthcare administration degree covers subjects including but not limited to:. Financial...
