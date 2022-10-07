ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Browns Morning Roundup: Jadeveon Clowney isn't having fun, Jacoby Brissett isn't hiding

It was a bit of a slower day in terms of Cleveland Browns news, and this morning’s roundup reflects as such. Just three main talking points this morning, we should get more meat on the bone today as the Browns have one last day to prepare for the Los Angeles Chargers looking to improve to 3-2 on the season.

In today’s roundup, we hit on Jadeveon Clowney’s media availability and all that it included, Jacoby Brissett and how he proceeds from here over the next seven weeks, and the injury lists on both sides of this matchup.

Whether you are just sipping your coffee or just got behind your computer at work, enjoy this morning’s roundup.

List

The injury list is long, but severity is dwindling

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WIffd_0iQ2b34500
Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett. Brownssteelers 15

The Browns have gotten several key players back at practice, including Myles Garrett, Taven Bryan, and Greedy Williams. Additionally, the only player missing practice outside of Jadeveon Clowney was right tackle Jack Conklin. And he missed practice on a scheduled rest day.

They did have a plethora of limited participants in their practice on Thursday, but most of them are veterans who are more than likely given extra time for their bodies to heal between games. This game against Los Angeles is shaping up to be a much healthier showing from the Browns.

On the flip side, Keenan Allen has yet to practice this week for the Chargers. It feels like a stretch that he would play as he has not practiced all week as the team prepares to travel across the country. We know about left tackle Rashawn Slater and edge rusher Joey Bosa landing on IR, but otherwise the Chargers remain fairly healthy.

Only three Chargers were limited in practice, as kicker Dustin Hopkins, wide receiver Josh Palmer, and tight end Gerald Everett were not full participants from the injury list (outside of Allen). Herbert’s ribs are still lingering and they will be missing perhaps three contributors. The Browns may be catching the Chargers at the right time.

Jadeveon Clowney is not having fun

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4d5y5G_0iQ2b34500
Cleveland Browns defensive end Jadaveon Clowney. [Phil Masturzo/ Beacon Journal]

Clowney is the one player with a question mark still hanging over his head as the Browns are now just two days out from the Chargers. He has yet to practice all week, and the tone in his voice when he spoke to the media did not seem to indicate he would play on Sunday.

After suffering a high ankle sprain against the New York Jets in Week 2, Clowney has yet to see the field. You could sense the frustration in his voice as he almost had to defend his desire to play versus not coming back too early from an injury that could put him out even longer.

He even straight up said, “I don’t have fun when I’m hurt.”

High ankle sprains linger quite a bit, and we hope to see Clowney back out there soon. There is no doubt his presence, especially on early downs, is dearly missed.

Jacoby Brissett knows he must be better

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fF6Ly_0iQ2b34500
Cleveland Browns quarterback Jacoby Brissett. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports

Offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt spoke to the media yesterday, and spoke on temporary starting quarterback Jacoby Brissett. Van Pelt stated that Brissett knows he has to get better and is not hiding from anything.

The Browns are 2-2, losing two winnable games, but it is obvious they have players who are willing to be held accountable within their locker room. Brissett may only have seven more starts in him this season, but there is no doubt he is a well-respected leader for the Browns. This has been a common theme everywhere he has been throughout his career.

With the Browns realistically needing three more wins over their next seven games to stay within the reach of the playoffs before Week 12 rolls around, they will need the Brissett of Weeks 2 and 3 to become a consistent player. However, starting a journeyman backup quarterback is always going to be a mixed bag, and expectations should reflect that.

