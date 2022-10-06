Read full article on original website
Joliet man bringing history back to life with wagon restorations
Horse-drawn carriages and wagons might be a thing of the past—but Dave Engel is working to bring them back to life.
Haunted Wyoming Mountain, Hike At Your Own Risk
Going camping, hiking, or maybe horseback riding in Wyoming this summer?. Well, if you're afraid of ghosts you might want to sear clear of Cedar Mountain Wyoming. It's located in the northwest part of the state, near Cody. It's not the only haunted mountain in the state. But it is...
Cody taxidermist creates out-of-this-world animals
CODY, Wyo. - At Nature’s Design Taxidermy in Cody, Ray Hatfield has dozens of unique animals on display. Mixed in with the grizzly bears and elk that would be expected in a Wyoming taxidermy shop are warthogs, musk ox, lions and other exotic species. But Hatfield has other creatures...
Live Your Patrick Swayze Road House Fantasy In This Wyoming Barn
When my wife and I first started dating, we would have movie nights regularly and take turns cooking each other dinner. To what may be your genuine surprise, I'm the better cook. But, one of those movie nights included the 80s classic Road House. Now, this corn-fed Southern Indiana girl had never been introduced to this absolute banger.
Wyoming Littles: The Worst Foods In The World Are Real And Dangerous
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Avoid fish pizza, dragon-fruit guacamole and roasted warthog at all costs. These are the warnings of the first graders at Powell’s Southside Elementary School, who informed Cowboy State Daily on Thursday that the world is full of terrible foods. Maggy,...
Bear conflicts up in south-central Montana, FWP reports
Lockwood, Big Timber, Absarokee and other communities have been experiencing more bear conflicts than usual this fall, according to the Montana Department of Fish, Wildlife & Parks. During the fall, bears are busy eating anything they can to fatten up for winter hibernation. To keep bears and humans safe, Montana...
