cbs4indy.com
Stabbing on west side may be linked to robbery, police say
INDIANAPOLIS – A man was injured in an overnight stabbing that police believe may have been connected to a robbery on the west side. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers were dispatched to the 5600 block of West Washington Street around 1 a.m. Tuesday. Police then learned...
Man with traumatic injuries found dead on Indy's near southeast side
INDIANAPOLIS — Homicide detectives are investigating after a person who had traumatic injuries was found dead on the near southeast side of Indianapolis on Monday afternoon, IMPD said. Officers were called to a person down just after 12 p.m. in the 1600 block of East Troy Avenue, near Interstate...
'Lost for words' | Indy sees more than a dozen homicides in 10 days
INDIANAPOLIS — October is turning into a deadly month for the city of Indianapolis as police investigate more homicides than days so far this month. As of Monday morning, police are investigating 14 homicides in just 10 days. “I’ve seen it on the news but when it actually hits...
Homicide detectives investigate death on Indy's east side
INDIANAPOLIS — A man's death, initially thought to have been self-inflicted, is being investigated as a homicide, IMPD said. Police said the shooting happened just before 10 a.m. on the east side of Indianapolis in the 100 block of Euclid Avenue, which is located between New York and Washington Streets.
Neighbors react to Sunday morning homicide on east side
IMPD is investigating a homicide on the east side this morning after finding a person shot in the 100 block of Euclid Ave.
Fox 59
3 teens arrested in connection to Indy carjackings, robbery
INDIANAPOLIS — Police in Indianapolis arrested an 18-year-old and two 16-year-olds for their suspected roles in two carjackings and a robbery. Both of the carjackings and the robbery happened in September, according to IMPD. On Sept. 26, police say a red Honda Civic was carjacked near the intersection of...
WISH-TV
Driver shot on I-70; investigators seek witnesses
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A driver was shot Monday night on I-70 between I-465 and Keystone Avenue south of downtown Indianapolis, police investigators believe. Police are looking for witnesses to the shooting. Indiana State Police said in a news release that troopers and Indianapolis police officers responded shortly before 6:55...
WISH-TV
4 people shot in 3 overnight shootings across Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — At least four people were shot in three separate shootings that happened overnight and early Saturday morning across Indianapolis. Just after 12 a.m. Saturday, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department responded to a report of a person shot on the 3200 block West 10th street near North Tibbs Avenue. When officers arrived they located a person with injuries consistent with a gunshot wound. After police searched the area they located a second person shot. Both are currently awake and breathing.
Police: Driver shot by another motorist along I-70 Monday
INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after a motorist was shot and injured along Interstate 70 Monday evening. State troopers were called to the westbound lanes of the highway near the Keystone Avenue exit just before 7 p.m. They found a man inside a car with an apparent gunshot wound.
Police investigating after person killed in shooting on Indy's near southeast side
INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after a person was found dead following a shooting on Indianapolis' near southeast side early Monday morning. Around 2:30 a.m., IMPD officers responded to the 1600 block of East Bradbury Avenue, near East Raymond Street and I-65, for a report of a person shot.
IMPD: Man found fatally shot in truck behind his house
INDIANAPOLIS — Homicide detectives are investigating after a man was found dead on the near northeast side of Indianapolis on Saturday. Officers were called around 5 p.m. to investigate a report of a person who was unresponsive sitting in a truck in the 2800 block of North Olney Street, near 28th Street and North Sherman Drive.
Man shot, killed in Anderson; police questioning 3 suspects
ANDERSON, Ind. — Police are investigating after a 23-year-old Anderson man was shot and killed Sunday morning. Anderson police were called to a report of multiple gunshots in the 2200 block of Fulton Street just before 10 a.m. When officers arrived at the scene, witnesses directed them to a...
Trio carrying guns at Greenwood Park Mall receives 1-year ban
NOTE: An earlier version of this story stated the individuals received lifetime bans based on information from Greenwood police. Police later released a correction stating the ban was only for one year. GREENWOOD, Ind. — Several individuals have been banned from the Greenwood Park Mall after police say they were carrying guns inside the property […]
Lawrence police investigate 2 teens injured in suspected drive-by shooting
LAWRENCE, Indiana — Police in Lawrence are investigating after two teens were shot walking near 46th Street and Interstate 465 Monday morning. The two male victims, one believed to be 15 and the other 16, according to Lawrence Police, said they were walking in the 4600 block of Richardt Avenue shortly after 9:30 a.m. when shots were fired from a passing car.
Man killed in hit-and-run crash while walking on Indy's east side
A man was killed in a hit-and-run crash while he was walking early Sunday on the city's east side, police say.
WTHR
Police investigate who shot two teens in Lawrence
The victims both told police someone driving by shot them. Police tell us the first boy was shot in the leg and the second was shot in the shoulder.
WISH-TV
23-year-old man found fatally shot in Anderson
ANDERSON, Ind. (WISH) — Police are investigating a homicide of a man who was found fatally shot Sunday morning in Anderson, according to the Anderson Police Department. At 9:54 a.m. Sunday, The Anderson Police Department responded to reports of multiple gunshots in the 2200 block of Fulton Street. When officers arrived, witnesses directed them to a nearby apartment where they located a 23-year-old male that had been shot, according to a press release.
WISH-TV
IMPD: Person dead after shooting on city’s east side
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers say a person is dead after a shooting on the city’s east side. Police say it happened Sunday morning at the 100 block of North Euclid Avenue. When officers arrived, they say they found a person with multiple gunshot wounds...
WISH-TV
Police: Investigating death of man and woman fatally shot in Camby
CAMBY, Ind. (WISH) — Morgan County Major Crimes is investigating the death of a man and woman, who was found outside a home suffering from gunshot wounds Sunday in Camby, according to a news release from Morgan County. At 5:30 p.m. Sunday, the Morgan County deputies were called to...
Fox 59
2 people killed in Morgan County homicide-suicide
MORGAN COUNTY, Ind. – Authorities in Morgan County are investigating what’s being called a homicide-suicide after a man and woman were shot and killed Sunday afternoon. Morgan County Sheriff’s deputies were called around 5:30 p.m. to the 8000 block of E. Landersdale Road in Camby on report of shots fired.
