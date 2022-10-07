ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Comments / 12

Related
cbs4indy.com

Stabbing on west side may be linked to robbery, police say

INDIANAPOLIS – A man was injured in an overnight stabbing that police believe may have been connected to a robbery on the west side. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers were dispatched to the 5600 block of West Washington Street around 1 a.m. Tuesday. Police then learned...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Homicide detectives investigate death on Indy's east side

INDIANAPOLIS — A man's death, initially thought to have been self-inflicted, is being investigated as a homicide, IMPD said. Police said the shooting happened just before 10 a.m. on the east side of Indianapolis in the 100 block of Euclid Avenue, which is located between New York and Washington Streets.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Indianapolis, IN
Crime & Safety
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
City
Madison, IN
Fox 59

3 teens arrested in connection to Indy carjackings, robbery

INDIANAPOLIS — Police in Indianapolis arrested an 18-year-old and two 16-year-olds for their suspected roles in two carjackings and a robbery. Both of the carjackings and the robbery happened in September, according to IMPD. On Sept. 26, police say a red Honda Civic was carjacked near the intersection of...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Driver shot on I-70; investigators seek witnesses

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A driver was shot Monday night on I-70 between I-465 and Keystone Avenue south of downtown Indianapolis, police investigators believe. Police are looking for witnesses to the shooting. Indiana State Police said in a news release that troopers and Indianapolis police officers responded shortly before 6:55...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

4 people shot in 3 overnight shootings across Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — At least four people were shot in three separate shootings that happened overnight and early Saturday morning across Indianapolis. Just after 12 a.m. Saturday, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department responded to a report of a person shot on the 3200 block West 10th street near North Tibbs Avenue. When officers arrived they located a person with injuries consistent with a gunshot wound. After police searched the area they located a second person shot. Both are currently awake and breathing.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gun Violence#Shooting#Crime Stoppers#Violent Crime#Community Health#Sumner Avenues
WTHR

Police: Driver shot by another motorist along I-70 Monday

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after a motorist was shot and injured along Interstate 70 Monday evening. State troopers were called to the westbound lanes of the highway near the Keystone Avenue exit just before 7 p.m. They found a man inside a car with an apparent gunshot wound.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

IMPD: Man found fatally shot in truck behind his house

INDIANAPOLIS — Homicide detectives are investigating after a man was found dead on the near northeast side of Indianapolis on Saturday. Officers were called around 5 p.m. to investigate a report of a person who was unresponsive sitting in a truck in the 2800 block of North Olney Street, near 28th Street and North Sherman Drive.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Man shot, killed in Anderson; police questioning 3 suspects

ANDERSON, Ind. — Police are investigating after a 23-year-old Anderson man was shot and killed Sunday morning. Anderson police were called to a report of multiple gunshots in the 2200 block of Fulton Street just before 10 a.m. When officers arrived at the scene, witnesses directed them to a...
ANDERSON, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WTWO/WAWV

Trio carrying guns at Greenwood Park Mall receives 1-year ban

NOTE: An earlier version of this story stated the individuals received lifetime bans based on information from Greenwood police. Police later released a correction stating the ban was only for one year. GREENWOOD, Ind. — Several individuals have been banned from the Greenwood Park Mall after police say they were carrying guns inside the property […]
GREENWOOD, IN
WTHR

Lawrence police investigate 2 teens injured in suspected drive-by shooting

LAWRENCE, Indiana — Police in Lawrence are investigating after two teens were shot walking near 46th Street and Interstate 465 Monday morning. The two male victims, one believed to be 15 and the other 16, according to Lawrence Police, said they were walking in the 4600 block of Richardt Avenue shortly after 9:30 a.m. when shots were fired from a passing car.
LAWRENCE, IN
WISH-TV

23-year-old man found fatally shot in Anderson

ANDERSON, Ind. (WISH) — Police are investigating a homicide of a man who was found fatally shot Sunday morning in Anderson, according to the Anderson Police Department. At 9:54 a.m. Sunday, The Anderson Police Department responded to reports of multiple gunshots in the 2200 block of Fulton Street. When officers arrived, witnesses directed them to a nearby apartment where they located a 23-year-old male that had been shot, according to a press release.
ANDERSON, IN
WISH-TV

IMPD: Person dead after shooting on city’s east side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers say a person is dead after a shooting on the city’s east side. Police say it happened Sunday morning at the 100 block of North Euclid Avenue. When officers arrived, they say they found a person with multiple gunshot wounds...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

2 people killed in Morgan County homicide-suicide

MORGAN COUNTY, Ind. – Authorities in Morgan County are investigating what’s being called a homicide-suicide after a man and woman were shot and killed Sunday afternoon. Morgan County Sheriff’s deputies were called around 5:30 p.m. to the 8000 block of E. Landersdale Road in Camby on report of shots fired.
MORGAN COUNTY, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy