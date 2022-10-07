Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
panolian.com
BPD charges Marks man when fentanyl, ecstasy found following chase
A police chase in Panola County ended with a man behind bars and a load of drugs off the streets, according to the Batesville Police Department. Derrick Stevenson of Marks, led officers on a chase on Sunday, Oct. 2, according to police. Stevenson eventually wrecked and tried to run off...
Car stolen out of MS found in Collierville, two arrested
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Two people were arrested after police found a car stolen out of Marshall County, Mississippi in Collierville Monday. Collierville Police said an alert notified officers that the stolen car was in the area of Forrest Hill and Shelby Drive. Police found the car and arrested two people. They said one of the suspects […]
panolian.com
Locals nabbed in Lafayette burglary
In the early morning hours of Sept. 27, Lafayette County Sheriff’s Deputies conducted a traffic stop on a suspicious vehicle after the vehicle was seen at a Church in the Harmontown community. Deputies made contact with three individuals and after further investigation, it was determined that the two male...
Six people face death penalty in 2021 robbery death of Mississippi man. Officials say crime was ‘very organized’ and ‘calculated’
Six people will face the death penalty in the 2021 robbery death of a Mississippi man. The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal reports that six defendants — five men and one woman — have been indicted on capital murder charges. Peyton Bogan, 22, of Tupelo; Christopher Scott Clayton, 21,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Man hits officer in the face while cuffed in squad car: MPD
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Mississippi man is facing charges after he reportedly managed to hit an MPD officer in the face while handcuffed in the back of a squad car. Dewy Ivey of Byhalia, Mississippi, was arrested early Friday morning. According to court documents, at around 12:30 a.m., an officer was driving down Crump Boulevard […]
Report: Grand jury has not ‘failed to indict’ suspect in murder case of missing Ole Miss student
A recent filing by an attorney for Sheldon Timothy Herrington, Jr., claims a Lafayette County Grand Jury “failed to indict” the University of Mississippi graduate for the murder of Jimmie “Jay” Lee, but that’s not what happened. The case has not gone to the grand...
thelocalvoice.net
Four Fall Activities to Enjoy in Lafayette County
School is well underway, and temperatures finally have dropped from the swelter of summer. Fall officially began September 22, so if you haven’t already taken advantage of Lafayette County’s autumn fun, here are a few opportunities to enjoy the season. 1. Trick-or-treat with the Oxford Park Commission and...
Pastor killed after striking tree with vehicle in Shelby County, SCSO says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is dead following a single-car crash in Shelby County, according to the Shelby County Sheriff’s office. SCSO said it happened crash at 7 p.m. on N. Reid Hooker Rd. near Monterey Rd. in Eads. The car struck a tree, SCSO said. The driver...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Truck chase from West TN into MS ends with fiery crash, arrest
A suspect reportedly rammed several law enforcement vehicles during a two-state chase that began with the theft of an American flag in Collierville.
Mississippi man arrested after traffic stop turns up 3 pounds of marijuana
Police officers arrested a Mississippi man after they found three-pounds of suspected marijuana in a traffic stop. On Oct. 4, 2022, at approximately 8 pm, Tupelo Police conducted a misdemeanor traffic stop in the area of South Gloster and South Green. Probable cause was developed during that stop to charge...
Witness speaks out after Gershun Freeman's death while in custody at 201 Poplar
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Gershun Freeman died while in the custody of the Shelby County Sheriff's Office at the Shelby County jail Wednesday evening, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation. Family members are saying they got a call early Thursday morning that Freeman had been in a fight. Jacob...
desotocountynews.com
Lee outlines a “proactive sheriff’s department” to supporters
Photo: County sheriff candidate Michael Lee outlines some of his ideas during a gathering at Cedar Hill Farm near Hernando Saturday evening. (Bob Bakken/desotocountynews.com) DeSoto County sheriff’s candidate Michael Lee said he would provide a proactive department to protect county residents from the threat of crime from outside the county. At the same time, the current county supervisor said his department would get communities to work cooperatively to renew neighborhood watch groups and community outreach.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
millington-news.com
NEWS UPDATE- Suddenly: Dogs attack hospitalizes mother, takes lives of her two children at family home
The Millington community was rocked last week by the tragic news of two children dying after their family pets attacked them. The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office detectives were on the scene at the 700 block of Sylvan Road near Shelby Forest State Park on Oct. 5 where at about 3:30 p.m. two family dogs attacked a 2-year-old girl, a 5-month-old boy. The mother was also attacked by the two pit bulls. The mother was transported to Regional One Medical Center in Memphis with multiple bites and wounds. Unfortunately the children were pronounced deceased on the scene.
desotocountynews.com
DeSoto County plans Fall Cleanup Week
DeSoto County officials have announced Oct. 29-Nov. 6 as this year’s Fall Cleanup Week, a good time to clear the clutter from your home, yard, and community. The County plans to place 14 dumpsters in unincorporated areas of DeSoto County. They will be emptied throughout the week when needed.
thelocalvoice.net
University of Mississippi Engineering Professor Evaluates Traffic Signal Effectiveness
Amir Mehrara Molan awarded $99,000 grant to study benefits, drawbacks of three-phase lights. A University of Mississippi civil engineer is expanding his research on what could be the next generation of U.S. intersection design. At the heart of Amir Mehara Molan‘s study is the three-phase traffic signal. A traffic phase...
thelocalvoice.net
Oxford, Mississippi: Monday, October 10, 2022 Food & Drink Specials + Entertainment
Campus Wines: Staff Pick Monday: 10% off staff pick. Funkys: Monday Night Football: RAIDERS vs. CHIEFS (7:15 pm) The Library: Monday Night Football: RAIDERS vs. CHIEFS (7:15 pm) Blind Pig: Trivia (8 pm) Lafayette County & Oxford Public Library: Pokemon Playdate (4 pm), Family Storytime (6 pm) NOTE: ALL HOURS...
actionnews5.com
Mississippi River levels a concern for visitors at Shelby Forest State Park
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - From Crittenden County to Shelby County and beyond, low river levels along the Mississippi river are concerning farmers, barges, shipping companies, and more. The National Weather Service’s Mississippi River gauge measured at -6.3 feet Monday and as the weeks go by, it’s expected to get lower....
Former director of Mississippi airport accused of embezzling thousands of dollars, auditor says
The former director of a north Mississippi airport has been arrested on charges of embezzlement after allegedly using the facility’s debit card to cover personal expenses. State Auditor Shad White, in a news release Thursday, announced the arrest of former Tunica County Airport Director Eric Konupka. It was unknown if he is represented by an attorney who could speak on his behalf.
wcbi.com
Saltillo woman arrested for drugs at safety checkpoint
LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)- A safety checkpoint in Lee County leads to a drug bust and the arrest of a Saltillo woman. On September 30th, Lee County Deputies conducted a safety checkpoint near Cross Roads 1451 and 1325 when they approached Anna-Caitlin Tackett. Deputies say they found a felony amount of Methamphetamine.
Victim named in deadly crash involving TN Rep. Ron Gant
A 42-year-old Tennessee man who was killed in a wreck involving a state lawmaker in Hardeman County has been officially identified in a report.
Comments / 0