Chucky - Episode 2.03 - Hail, Mary! - Press Release
Jake proposes brainwashing the captured Chucky and turning him into an ally.
New Amsterdam - Episode 5.06 - Give Me a Sign - Press Release
10/25/2022 (10:00PM - 11:00PM) (Tuesday) : Max goes on a mission to make New York safer. Iggy helps a family come to terms with their deaf child’s inability to communicate.
The Great North - Episode 3.06 - Blood Actually Adventure - Press Release
--The Great North - (8:31-9:00 PM ET/PT) CC-HDTV 720p-Dolby Digital 5.1. HONEYBEE SHARES HER HALLOWEEN TRADITIONS ON AN ALL-NEW THE GREAT NORTH SUNDAY, OCTOBER 30, ON FOX. It's Halloween! When Honeybee's plans to fly home to Fresno for her favorite holiday get ruined by a storm, she decides to bring her family traditions to Lone Moose, but faces a series of terrifying surprises in the all-new "Blood Actually Adventure" episode of The Great North, airing Sunday, Oct. 30 (8:31-9:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX (GRN-303) (TV-PG D,L,S,V)
The Cleaning Lady - Episode 2.06 - Oasis - Press Release
--The Cleaning Lady - (9:02-10:00 PM ET/PT) CC-HDTV 720p-Dolby Digital 5.1. PA: Viewer Discretion is advised. AN UNEXPECTED TRIO TEAMS UP ON AN ALL-NEW THE CLEANING LADY, MONDAY, OCTOBER 24, ON FOX. An unexpected trio emerges in the mission to take down Cortés, as Arman and Nadia's relationship hits a...
Step Up - Episode 3.04 - Cell Therapy - Press Release
EPISODE 304 – “CELL THERAPY”. Sage’s actions the night of the BMT Awards has landed him back in jail. Collette is trying to keep everything together and the tour afloat. Marquise’s meddling is upsetting everyone from Rigo to Collette to Poppy to Odalie; only Angel is enamored. At the Tabernacle, Rigo thrills the audience, but is confronted by haters. Sparks ignite as Collette consoles a shaken Rigo – what.
Call Me Kat - Episode 3.05 - Call Me Uncle Dad - Press Release
--Call Me Kat - (9:30-10:00 PM ET/PT) CC- HDTV 720p-Dolby Digital 5.1. PA: Viewer Discretion is advised. IT'S HALLOWEEN IN LOUISVILLE ON AN ALL-NEW CALL ME KAT THURSDAY, OCTOBER 27, ON FOX. Carter hosts a Halloween Octoberfest party at "The Middle C," but is struggling to get customers in, Randi...
Fire Country - Episode 1.03 - Where There's Smoke… - Press Release
“Where There’s Smoke…” – When the crew responds to a call in a remote forest, they come under fire by an outlaw protecting illegal marijuana crops, on FIRE COUNTRY, Friday, Oct. 21 (9:00 – 10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.
Kindred - Premiere Date Released
FX’s Kindred, the new drama series based on Octavia E. Butler’s novel, will premiere Tuesday, December 13 exclusively on Hulu. The premiere will include all eight episodes. The series will soon be available on Star+ in Latin America and Disney+ under the Star banner in all other territories.
Law and Order - Episode 22.05 - 12 Seconds - Press Release
10/27/2022 (08:00PM - 09:00PM) (Thursday) : Cosgrove and Shaw piece together the clues of what happened to a murdered law student, uncovering a web of blackmail and lies. Price fights to have a piece of shocking testimony thrown out.
