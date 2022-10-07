Read full article on original website
Minnesota Lottery Announces $1 Million Powerball Ticket Sold In Duluth
Monday night was a very lucky night for someone in the Duluth area! Going into the October 11 Powerball drawing, the jackpot was $401 million and while nobody claimed the jackpot, there was a $1 million winning ticket sold in Duluth. Monday's winning Powerball numbers were 3, 6, 11, 17,...
New Sushi & Chinese Restaurant Opens In Duluth
A new business has opened up in Duluth, offering Chinese & Japanese cuisine. It's so new that when I stopped by today they told me it was their opening day!. The restaurant is called the Asian Kitchen. It's in the former location of Huey's Chopstix Inn which closed at the end of August this summer. They are at 505 East 4th Street in Duluth.
Wanna Test Drive A City Bus? Duluth Transit Authority Hosting Free Public Test Drive Event
There are some things in life you never really think you'll have the opportunity to drive. At the top of my list, for example, is a Zamboni. Another thing most people don't get to drive is a city bus, but the Duluth Transit Authority is providing the opportunity to scratch that one off the list.
Get a Rare Look in The Duluth Haunted Ship Workshop and Storage Hull
After my preview tour of the 2022 Duluth Haunted Ship earlier this week, I also got a chance to take a look where few get to visit, the hidden workshop and storage area. Each year a small and talented crew works on what will be the yearly Haunted Ship attraction located throughout the William A. Irvin ship which is docked next to the DECC.
11 Bad Online Reviews Of Skyline Parkway In Duluth
The scenic views from Skyline in a big part of Duluth. Canal Park is such a huge part of From tourists to locals, Skyline always has people enjoying the view or taking some sweet scenic pics. Skyline Parkway is dubbed by the city as one of Duluth's treasures. the parkway...
Minnesota City Warns Residents Of Spooky Phone Scam
Scams are nothing new but a new scam I came across is different from the others in that it could involve a face-to-face confrontation with the scammer! This scam was reported in small town Minnesota. There are many scams that circulate these days, especially as we navigate post-pandemic life. For...
Spirit Mountain In Duluth Is Hiring For Winter Positions
Many of us are enjoying fall or maybe still hoping that summer lasted for just a few more days, but the folks at Spirit Mountain are thinking of cold weather and lots of snow. With that, they need seasonal employees and are hoping to hire up to 300 people in all. If you are someone that enjoys being outdoors they have positions available inside too.
Too Soon? Duluth’s Holiday Shopping Season Has Begun With Target Deal Days
I'm sure you've seen them in a number of stores while out shopping in the Northland. You've likely seen them when you're actually looking to get something for Halloween. Of course, I'm talking about Christmas displays. It seems these holiday items are on full display earlier each year. I guess...
Duluth Among 5 Minnesota Cities Named Best Small College Towns in America
Getting national recognition for the place many in the Northland call home is always great and residents of Duluth received just that recently when a study was done to determine the best small college towns in America. The study was done by Preply, an online learning platform. They note that...
The Scariest Ever? Terrifying Photo Preview of the 2022 Duluth Haunted Ship
The ghosts move into the William A. Irvin this week with the opening of one of Minnesota's best-haunted attractions, Duluth's Haunted Ship. I got a chance to get a private tour of some of the new things coming to the Haunted Ship this year, and there were even some things they refused to show me, or had me delete photos of because we can't spoil the scare! OK, they didn't make me delete any photos, but I only got a tour of about half of the ship because of the work still being done to get ready for opening in other parts.
Culvers Is Offering The Most ‘Wisconsin’ Burger Ever For A Limited Time Only
What started out as an April Fool's joke on Culver's social media page last year turned into a reality for one day only after Culver's fans petitioned for it. 20% of its restaurants set a single-day sales record. Wow, you would think they would always have that on the menu if it is that popular.
What Would The Nuclear Blast Radius Look Like If Duluth Was Hit?
I'm going to start off this by saying it is extremely unlikely that Duluth would be targeted with a nuclear warhead from an enemy at this time. But, with the Russia-Ukraine war ongoing, and Vladimir Putin continuously trying to show power by reminding the west that nuclear weapons are at his disposal, the thought does cross your mind. We enjoyed a couple of decades of nuclear de-escalation, but now we find ourselves back in the Cold War we had hoped was over for good.
Is This Home The Most Haunted Estate In Minnesota?
There are many haunted estates throughout the great state of Minnesota; from Glensheen in Duluth, to the Warden's House in Stillwater. However, some say the most haunted home is located elsewhere. Growing up, I've always been fascinated with the supernatural and the unknown. I've also had quite a few unexplainable...
I-35 Duluth Ramp Closure For Lake Avenue + 5th Avenue October 11
A temporary ramp closure will have traffic impacts for drivers in Duluth along the busy I-35 corridor and in the downtown area. The Minnesota Department of Transportation is alerting drivers to a short-term, temporary exit ramp closure that will happen on Tuesday, October 11 during the daytime hours. According to details shared by MNDOT, the southbound exit ramp off of I-35 at Lake Avenue/5th Avenue West will be closed to all traffic on October 11 between the hours of 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM.
Help Support Animal Allies At The Fur Ball Fundraiser Next Month
You can help support Animal Allies to continue to provide medical support and care for homeless animals in the Northland by attending one of their biggest fundraisers of the year The Annual Fur Ball. This year they are gathering to raise money for our Healing Hearts and Paws Program. The...
Minnesota Has A New Favorite Candy For Halloween 2022
The best time of the year is here! Spooky season is upon us and that means many things like pumpkin spice everything, haunted attractions and a nightmare of every single dentist: unlimited candy until the end of the month. Whether you are into haunted attractions that will scare the living...
Salvation Army Thrift Store In Superior In Danger Of Closing, Needs Shoppers
It truly is a cycle and one that so many in the community depends upon. The Salvation Army Thrift Store location on Belknap Street in Superior is facing the realities that many other businesses are: Increasing costs, staff shortages, reduced hours, and finding ways to expand its customer base. The...
Elementary School Teacher Among Victims of Airplane Crash Near Duluth International Airport
Tragedy struck the Northland over the weekend when a small plane crashed into a Hermantown home, taking the lives of all three people on board. There were two people inside the the home at the time of the crash, neither sustaining injuries. On Monday, multiple sources have identified the victims...
Haunted Shack & Ru-Ridge Corn Maze Hosting Fall Festival This Month
Spooky season is officially here and there's no better way to celebrate than with a fun fall festival coming later this month! This is one of many fun activities in the Northland for the season. Now that Halloween is just a few short weeks away, it is acceptable to start...
Hermantown Police Investigate Alleged $100k Fraud From Parent Teacher Organization
The Hermantown Police Department is investigation allegations of a large-scale fraud case involving the Parent Teacher Organization (PTO) in the school system. Authorities were brought into the case at the request of the PTO President who discovered missing funds from an organization bank account. The allegations from the organization president...
