Related
Credit Suisse Spent All Weekend Trying To Reassure Large Clients, Reports Say
Credit Suisse’s CEO aimed to reassure employees that the worldwide important Swiss bank does have a robust balance template after debt markets evaluated its default threat as the greatest in ten years. In a document to employees, Ulrich Körner stated that many factually incorrect declarations were being created in...
Amazon: Coventry workers balloted for strike action in UK first
Hundreds of Amazon workers at the company’s vast warehouse in Coventry hope to make history next week by becoming the first in the UK to vote for strike action against the delivery giant, which refuses to engage with unions. Workers at the site, on land formerly occupied by Jaguar...
GBP/USD Falls to 1.1100 on Fed Hawkishness, US NFP in Focus
The GBP/USD broke below its consolidation range in Tokyo, which was between 1.1145 and 1.1173. At 1.1112, the cable is close to its low from Thursday, and it is expected to fall below 111.00. As the S&P500 builds a cushion, the risk profile is waiting for new information from the index. It’s hard to tell if adjusting inventory will lead to more or less something.
Visa partners with the FTX exchange to release crypto debit cards
Visa partnered with the FTX exchange to support crypto debit cards in 40 countries globally. The debit cards have already been rolled out in the United States and will be launched in Asia, Latin America, and Europe. Visa partners with FTX for crypto debit cards. While speaking in an interview...
FXDailyReport.com
580
Followers
7K+
Post
32K+
Views
ABOUT
Daily News and Analysis for forex, commodities, cryptocurrencies and stocks market.https://fxdailyreport.com/
