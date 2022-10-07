ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada State

Comments / 0

Related
Elko Daily Free Press

Trump decries Nevada gas prices, boosts Laxalt, Lombardo and GOP ticket

Former President Donald Trump attacked Nevada’s top Democrats as weak on crime and damaging to the economy during a Saturday campaign rally in Minden, Nevada for the state’s top Republican candidates, including U.S. Senate candidate Adam Laxalt and gubernatorial candidate Joe Lombardo. During a nearly 90-minute speech delivered...
NEVADA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy