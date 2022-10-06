ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Metropolis, IL

920wmok.com

WMOK News Check “Yellow Sheet” – Monday, October 10, 2022

WMOK News Check – Monday, October 10, 2022. WMOK Metropolis – Serving Metropolis and the surrounding area since 1951. 93.7FM 920AM and streaming worldwide at 920wmok.com. Today – Sunny, with a high near 80°. Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 52°. Tuesday...
METROPOLIS, IL
KFVS12

Shoppers gather for downtown flea market in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - People gathered in Downtown Cape Girardeau Saturday, October 8 and there was plenty to see and do. Main and Spanish Streets are normally busy, but people found a new reason to come to the area as the Annual Cape Girardeau Riverfront Flea Market was in town.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
920wmok.com

Halloween Events 2022 – WMOK

Below we’ve begun to compile WMOK’s list of Halloween activities for Massac County. If you are affiliated with an event that is not listed – please send the pertinent details to wmoknews@frontier.com or message the details to the WMOK Facebook Page. SATURDAY, OCTOBER 15, 2022 AT 6...
MASSAC COUNTY, IL
wpsdlocal6.com

Marshall County woman celebrates 106th birthday

BENTON, KY — A special birthday celebration was held Monday in Benton, Kentucky. Friends and family gathered at Lake Way Nursing and Rehabilitation Center to celebrate the 106th birthday of Lena Mae Tucker. She was born in Marshall County, where she grew up on a farm and was the...
BENTON, KY
Metropolis, IL
Joppa, IL
thunderboltradio.com

Tacos and Tamales in Downtown Union City

Downtown Union City will be the site of food and music Saturday afternoon. The 2nd annual “Tacos and Tamales” will be held at Kiwanis Park from 4:00 until 8:00. Eleven vendors, six food trucks and a margarita tent will be part of the festivities. Music will also be...
UNION CITY, TN
cilfm.com

Man hurt driving off-road vehicle in dry Mississippi River bed

MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, Ill. (WJPF) – A 19-year-old Missouri man was seriously hurt driving an off road vehicle on ground usually covered by the Mississippi River. The accident happened around 9:50 p.m. Friday, about 20 miles southeast of East Prairie, Missouri. Police say the man was driving a side-by-side in the dry river bed when he hit a sandbar and flipped.
EAST PRAIRIE, MO
KFVS12

Man hit by UTV

A crash involving a motorcycle and a truck in Poplar Bluff ended with the death of the motorcyclist. A semi crash has reduced eastbound Interstate 24 traffic to one lane in Lyon County. Part of Broadway Street closing for construction beginning Monday. Updated: Sep. 19, 2022 at 4:30 AM CDT.
POPLAR BLUFF, MO
westkentuckystar.com

Home, cars damaged in Caldwell County fire

A home in Caldwell County was heavily damaged in a fire early Monday morning. Firefighters responded after midnight to Bright Hill Road and found half of the home and multiple vehicles engulfed in flames. Thirteen firefighters were able to contain the fire after more than two hours. They reported that...
CALDWELL COUNTY, KY
#Volunteers#Columbus Day#Wmok News Check
westkentuckystar.com

Five western Kentucky counties back under surveillance for deer disease

Five western Kentucky counties are back under surveillance for deer disease. The Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife established a Chronic Wasting Disease Surveillance Zone last year in Calloway, Marshall, Graves, Fulton, and Hickman counties after a deer in Tennessee had tested positive. Although the disease hasn't made an appearance...
KENTUCKY STATE
KFVS12

Two charged in drug bust in McCracken County

Fentanyl is a growing problem across the US, and here in the Heartland. A recent arrest in Paducah is an example of a new way the drug is being distributed. McCracken County Sheriff's Department arrested a West Paducah couple and charged them with trafficking fentanyl yesterday evening. Heartland Sports @...
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY
capecentralhigh.com

‘I’ll Just Be a Minute”

A water main break in Cape Girardeau led to boil water advisories and an actual shutdown of the city’s water supply for almost a week. I used that as an excuse to go to Wib’s in Jackson to keep from having dishes pile up at the house, and to swing by Harp’s Food Store to see if they had water (they did).
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

Apartment damaged by gunfire in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Cape Girardeau Police responded to a report of shots fired early Sunday morning, October 9. Officers were called just before 12:40 a.m. to investigate the sound of gunfire on the 400 block of Sheridan Drive. According to Cape Girardeau Police Cpl. Ryan Droege, no injuries...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
Weather
Environment
Facebook
KFVS12

Couple charged with Fentanyl trafficking in West Paducah

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - The McCracken County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a couple from West Paducah. They have been charged with trafficking in Fentanyl, along with other offenses following the execution of a search warrant. The arrest took place on October 9 in the afternoon. Detectives executed a search...
WEST PADUCAH, KY
KFVS12

Power restored in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A power outage affecting more than 2,000 customers was reported in downtown Cape Girardeau shortly after 10 a.m. on Friday, October 7. According to the Ameren Missouri outage map, as of noon, power had been restored to all customers. The power outage included some traffic...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

Low water around Tower Rock

(KFVS) - A sign of a lack of rain in the Heartland is the low water around Tower Rock near Wittenberg, Missouri. It’s located just across from Grand Tower. Visitors to the landmark island in the Mississippi River can walk across dry land when the Mississippi River gauge at Chester, Ill. reads 1.5 feet or less.
WITTENBERG, MO
westkentuckystar.com

Stolen medication lands Paducah woman in jail

Reports of medication stolen from a local pharmacy on Saturday landed a Paducah woman in jail. McCracken County deputies responded to the pharmacy and reportedly learned 37-year-old Ashley M. Kell had stolen several doses of Hydrocodone. Deputies said Kell was interviewed on Monday and admitted to stealing and selling the...
PADUCAH, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Several counties under burn bans due to dry conditions

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — Cooler weather means fall activities like sitting around the bonfire or making s’mores over a campfire. But, for many in our area, those activities are currently off limits. Several counties in Kentucky, Illinois and Missouri are enforcing burn bans because fires spread a lot...
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY
wfcnnews.com

Marion man found guilty in 2019 Red Zone Bar shooting

WILLIAMSON COUNTY - A Marion man has been found guilty by a Williamson County jury following a fatal shooting in 2019. Demetrius Crittendon was charged with fatally shooting Cedrick Marshall in the parking lot of Red Zone Bar in Whiteash on February 3, 2019. Crittendon was found guilty on three...
MARION, IL
WBBJ

Weakley county man causes hours-long negotiation

WEAKLEY CO. Tenn—The Weakley County Sheriff’s office received a call on Sunday, to do a wellness check at a residence in the 200 block of Dunlap road in Martin. Authorities say they found William Anthony King in a shed located on the property. Officers attempted to get King...
WEAKLEY COUNTY, TN

