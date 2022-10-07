“Hello, I was wondering if you could write a post and possibly help us find my 4 year old autistic sons favorite toy plane. I took my 2 children to Buttonwood Park Zoo and somewhere in between having fun, sensory overload, and transitioning troubles, my son seems to have misplaced his favorite toy airplane. It is a metal dusty crop hopper replica. I’ve attached a picture, just his is a little beaten up, it’s missing the pontoons and the propeller. It also has a few stickers on each wing.

NEW BEDFORD, MA ・ 5 HOURS AGO