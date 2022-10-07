ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yarmouth, MA

Comments / 0

Related
newbedfordguide.com

New Bedford mom seeks public’s help locating autistic son’s favorite toy plane

“Hello, I was wondering if you could write a post and possibly help us find my 4 year old autistic sons favorite toy plane. I took my 2 children to Buttonwood Park Zoo and somewhere in between having fun, sensory overload, and transitioning troubles, my son seems to have misplaced his favorite toy airplane. It is a metal dusty crop hopper replica. I’ve attached a picture, just his is a little beaten up, it’s missing the pontoons and the propeller. It also has a few stickers on each wing.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Lifestyle
Local
Massachusetts Pets & Animals
Yarmouth, MA
Lifestyle
State
Massachusetts State
City
Yarmouth, MA
newbedfordguide.com

Barnstable Police arrest 42-year old New Bedford man for alleged armed robbery

“On Sunday October 9, 202,2 at approximately 7:30pm Barnstable Police Officers responded to an Armed Robbery at the Ocean Street Market in Hyannis. Barnstable Patrol Officers, with the assistance of a Yarmouth Police K-9 unit and Barnstable Detectives secured the scene, searched the area, and recovered evidence to assist in the investigation.
NEW BEDFORD, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy