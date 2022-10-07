Read full article on original website
Related
See Hilarious Ziplining Skeletons at an Epic Halloween Display in Owensboro
My friends Mary Midkiff and her dad Dan Reed have always loved Halloween. As a matter of fact, the very first time I ever met Mary was at a Halloween event at U.S. Bank Home Mortgage here in Owensboro, where she used to work. U.S. Bank, historically, celebrates Halloween in a pretty amazing way and I was asked to judge an employee costume costume. Mary freaking rocked it out. I'm pretty sure she won the contest I judged. Her love of Halloween is clearly something she inherited from her father.
Jasper’s historic Mill House looking for new owners
JASPER, Ind. (WEHT) — A historic Jasper restaurant had a run that lasted decades, but now its future is uncertain. Built in 1947, what’s known now as the Mill House Restaurant has gone through many different owners and several rebrands. After sixteen years of running Mill House, owners say now is a good time to […]
10 Uniquely Stunning Wedding Venues in the Southern IN & Western KY Area
While spring is a busy wedding season, so is autumn. The weather is often a bit milder in the equinox months and makes for great outdoor ceremonies. While some couples may prefer winter or summer, there are plenty of options for both indoor and outdoor weddings, year-round on my list.
An Open Letter To The #JackWagon Harassing Legendary Southern Indiana Meteorologist Jeff Lyons
Anything can happen when tv cameras are rolling live in public. Our local news and weather reporters are live at different parts of the Tri-State during newscasts everyday. Most of the time, the public is well-behaved and the news segment goes on without a hitch. Fall Festival Live. Every year,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kentucky teacher ambassador named in Daviess County
KENTUCKY (WEHT) – GoTeachKY announced the 18 teacher ambassadors for 2023 on October 10, and one of those ambassadors is in Daviess County. Margaret Janiak, also known as Nikki, is the ambassador chosen from Estes Elementary in Owensboro Independent School District. According to a news release, ambassadors must hold or have held a teaching position […]
Soreheads invites you to have a ‘wicked good time’
Soreheads is ready for some fun-filled fall! They invite you to join them on October 24 at 6:30 p.m. to celebrate a family friendly 'spooky season' at Soreheads.
Family remembers missing girl
Owensboro, Ky. (WEHT) — Family and friends of a little girl gathered in Owensboro tonight to honor a life they say ended soon. But officials have not confirmed the death of 9-year-old Alianna Maya Gomez Alvarez family members came forward earlier this week saying the remains found in a storage facility is Alianna. Alianna’s great […]
14news.com
Castle Bands Half Pot hits over $100k with 2 days to go
NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - Castle High School Band Boosters are hosting a half pot to raise money for various band expenses. With only two days to go, that half pot has now increased to $102,015. The grand prize drawing is set to happen Oct. 9 live on Castle Bands Facebook...
RELATED PEOPLE
Newburgh restaurant must tear down patio, announces other setbacks
NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT) – A Newburgh restaurant must tear down its patio and is also facing other setbacks. Officials with Nellie’s Restaurant announced on Facebook that the patio must be torn down. While Nellie’s Restaurant didn’t mention who was making them tear the patio down, they did bring up that mistakes were made. They hope […]
visitowensboro.com
Top 3 Things to Do in Owensboro This Weekend: October 14-16
Country superstar Cole Swindell is bringing his “Back Down To The Bar” tour to the Owensboro Sportscenter on October 14 at 7 p.m., along with special guests Ashley Cooke and Dylan Marlowe. Swindell will be performing all his greatest hits, including “You Should Be Here” and “Middle of a Memory,” as well as new singles such as “She Had Me At Heads Carolina” and “Single Saturday Night” for a night of amazing country music. Tickets start at $39.50 and are going quick!
Five Ingredients You Probably Wouldn’t Put In Chili, But Kentuckians Do
Fall weather brings lots of things- pumpkins, mums, falling leaves, warm blankets, hot apple cider and big bowls of chili. Earlier this week on my morning radio show, my cohost Angel and I asked our listeners this!. As the conversation transpired on social media and the show, we started to...
Are you ready for leaf collection?
The city of Owensboro reminds its residents that brush and limb collection is ending and leaf collection is starting.
IN THIS ARTICLE
whvoradio.com
Western Kentucky Sees Frost And First Taste Of Fall
Western Kentucky experienced the first taste of fall Saturday night as temperatures around the region dropped into the upper 20’s in some areas. The National Weather Service reports the lowest temperature around Western Kentucky was in Cadiz where the mercury dipped to 29 degrees. Lows dipped to 30 degrees in Henderson, Calhoun, and Elkton. Mayfield recorded 31 degrees, with Princeton, Morganfield, and Greenville checking in at the freezing mark, 32 degrees. Temperatures in other cities around the region remained in the mid-30s.
Petting Zoos Within Driving Distance of Evansville, IN
Fall is officially here and aside from pumpkin picking, spooky shenanigans, and overdosing on pumpkin spice lattes, one of my favorite activities this time of year is visiting petting zoos. And it turns out we have plenty to choose from around the tri-state!. Lover of ALL Animals. Anyone who knows...
Excitement builds as Fall Festival Half Pot grows
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – As the West Side Nut Club Fall Festival began to wind down, the Half Pot total surged well above the $1 million mark. With a total that high, we asked those purchasing tickets how high they think it would go, and what they would do if they were half pot winners. […]
Santa Claus Land of Lights Family Christmas Light Adventure Announces 2022 Season
Santa Claus, Indiana is clearly the best place to celebrate the Christmas season with your family. I love how everything is Santa themed year-round, but there is something extra special, and extra bright beginning in November. The Santa Claus Land of Lights is a 1.2 mile Drive-Through Family Christmas Light...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Five Cool Photos of a Spooky Black Cat in the Clouds Over Owensboro, KY
This may be the coolest cloud I have ever seen in my life. I saw it yesterday afternoon when I was playing tennis with my friend Jim over at Center Court here in Owensboro. It was about 4:30pm. Jim and I had been playing tennis for about an hour, but were determined to keep hitting. I was about to feed another ball into the court when I looked off to my right, just above His Father's House Church on Bittel Road over by the airport, and noticed what looked like a cat in the clouds.
14news.com
West Side Nut Club announces winning Fall Festival Half Pot ticket
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The winning number for the West Side Nut Club Half Pot has been drawn. On Saturday, Nut Club officials unveiled the lucky number is NC-5380161. The West Side Nut Club Fall Festival Half Pot officially passed last year’s record high. The half pot’s total is...
New patriotic Fall Festival tradition here to stay
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The West Side Nut Club has started a new tradition in 2022 that you may have noticed while eating lunch, as it had thousands stopping in their tracks. It is a new tradition that is growing in popularity already; a daily performance of the National Anthem. Each day through the Fall […]
Mo’s House closed after murder
Mo's House announced on Facebook they will be closed. Officials say the closure is to allow their team some time to digest recent events.
WBKR
Owensboro, KY
15K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
WBKR 92.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Owensboro, Kentucky. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0