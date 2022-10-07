This may be the coolest cloud I have ever seen in my life. I saw it yesterday afternoon when I was playing tennis with my friend Jim over at Center Court here in Owensboro. It was about 4:30pm. Jim and I had been playing tennis for about an hour, but were determined to keep hitting. I was about to feed another ball into the court when I looked off to my right, just above His Father's House Church on Bittel Road over by the airport, and noticed what looked like a cat in the clouds.

OWENSBORO, KY ・ 4 DAYS AGO