fintechfutures.com
Sibos 2022: State Street Digital Digest – volatility and the digital transformation
The third edition of the State Street Digital Digest focuses on recent market volatility around cryptocurrency — what has been popularly dubbed this summer’s “crypto winter” — which negatively impacted an influx of new investors in the space. In addition to insights from our own...
fintechfutures.com
Sibos 2022: Breaking new ground – banking in the metaverse
At Sibos 2022, the “Spotlight on Digital Value: Conquering the metaverse” at Swift’s Innotribe stage hashed out the arguments for banks to stake out a space in nascent virtual worlds. Michael Abbott, Accenture Banking’s global lead and responsible for its vision and strategy, set out to change...
fintechfutures.com
Nymbus and Saint Louis Bank partner to launch banking service for lawyers
Florida’s Saint Louis Bank has entered a strategic partnership with Nymbus to launch a new digital financial brand and banking services for the legal community. Focusing on small and medium-sized law firms and other members of the legal community in the US Midwest and beyond, the two firms aim to offer an “end-to-end” solution that includes onboarding, core, mobile and online banking, as well as marketing and operational support via Nymbus’ Launch offering.
fintechfutures.com
BankiFi partners with Axiom Bank for improved SMB offering
Embedded banking solutions provider BankiFi has teamed up with Florida’s Axiom Bank to “make banking better” for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) in the US. Axiom Bank is BankiFi’s first client in North America since it launched US operations in July. The bank will offer improved...
fintechfutures.com
LatAm paytech Kushki acquires Mexico’s Billpocket
Latin American payments solutions provider Kushki is nearing the completion of its deal to acquire a fellow paytech in Mexico, Billpocket. Founded in 2012, Billpocket enables businesses to accept card payments. According to Crunchbase, it raised $6.8 million in Series A funding in 2019. Currently one of every eight businesses...
fintechfutures.com
Sibos 2022: “Skyscanner for money” – money as subscription service
At Sibos 2022, Swift’s The Future of Money saw “tribal leaders” set out their vision for what finance and money will be like in 2040. Lisa Moyle, co-founder and chief strategy officer at VC Innovations, posited the compelling idea of “money as a subscription” service, frictionless, on-demand and easily accessible.
fintechfutures.com
Sibos 2022: Are banks progressive about product?
What is the most recent product innovation for retail customers to come from high-street banks?. I asked this question to a group of well-respected friends and colleagues in the banking industry. The most popular responses were things that related to access like apps or internet banking or features like personal finance management. Some people said buy now, pay later (BNPL), P2P and crowdfunding, however none of these were created by banks.
fintechfutures.com
Sibos 2022: Food, shelter, water – what does banking have to do with it?
The idea of progress is the belief that human society gets better and better over time. But it’s hard to think about progress when we are facing unprecedented crisis after crisis. What can leaders do during such turbulent times? How can we instil hope and trust in an increasingly...
fintechfutures.com
The fourth edition of the Fintech Talents Festival to take place in November
The fourth edition of the Fintech Talents Festival will take place in six weeks on 14-15 November at The Brewery, London. Join the UK’s largest and most impactful UK fintech festival next month and hear from 400+ rockstar speakers across six stages. On the back of a record year...
fintechfutures.com
Sibos 2022: How SmartStream draws wisdom from the noise of data
Banks and other financial institutions (FIs) are handling vast and unprecedented quantities of data, and it’s only set to increase. These large datasets can expose financial institutions, particularly those that are reliant on legacy systems and manual processes, to heightened risk. Artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) tools are...
fintechfutures.com
Sibos 2022: No bank is an island – joining up digital currencies
At Sibos 2022, experts from Bank of America, HSBC, Accenture and the European Central Bank (ECB) got together to hash out what banks, central banks and payment networks must do to ensure interoperability between existing payments infrastructure and the new ways to pay, in particular, central bank digital currencies (CBDC).
