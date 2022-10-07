MILWAUKEE (CBS 58)--For fall, the weather isn't too bad this coming week. Expect a lot of 60s for highs, but we'll get as warm as near 70 Tuesday and Wednesday with a stronger storm system. This weather maker will bring us on/off showers and some storms into Tuesday evening and throughout Wednesday. Then we drop off, again, by Thursday and Friday with the high temperatures only in the 50s. Look for overnight lows then in the 30s, possibly even 20s for some of us by Friday morning. There are signs we could get even colder by next weekend. Stay tuned!

