Read full article on original website
Related
CBS 58
Talk home remodeling with experts at a Milwaukee-area event this weekend
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- As the fall season continues and winter approaches, many people may be looking to do some house remodeling. There's an event this weekend that aims to help those folks out. The NARI Milwaukee Home and Remodeling Show at the Wisconsin State Fair Expo Center will be...
CBS 58
Meet CBS 58's Pet of the Week: Lux!
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Stacy Oatman from the Wisconsin Humane Society joined CBS 58 News on Tuesday, Oct. 11 to introduce us to our new pet of the week: Lux! He's a four-year-old with a beautiful brindle coat, available to meet and adopt at the WHS Milwaukee campus. Not only...
CBS 58
Novak Manor impresses in 10th year of home haunting
WEST ALLIS, Wis. (CBS 58) -- They call it Milwaukee’s largest home haunt and it is unbelievable!. Novak Manor is just about a half a block away from Candy Cane Lane at 9730 W. Montana Ave in West Allis, WI. From 6-10pm each Friday and Saturday in October, there’s...
CBS 58
Ups & downs with the temps, rain chances this week
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58)--For fall, the weather isn't too bad this coming week. Expect a lot of 60s for highs, but we'll get as warm as near 70 Tuesday and Wednesday with a stronger storm system. This weather maker will bring us on/off showers and some storms into Tuesday evening and throughout Wednesday. Then we drop off, again, by Thursday and Friday with the high temperatures only in the 50s. Look for overnight lows then in the 30s, possibly even 20s for some of us by Friday morning. There are signs we could get even colder by next weekend. Stay tuned!
IN THIS ARTICLE
CBS 58
Non-scare Halloween fun back for another year at Mukwonago's 'The Hollow at Phantom Lake'
MUKWONAGO, Wis. (CBS 58) -- It's more fun than fright happening at Phantom Lake YMCA Camp once again this year in Mukwonago. The event is called "The Hollow at Phantom Lake," and it features more than three thousand hand-carved, illuminated pumpkins along a mile-long stretch in a wooded area. From black cats and broomsticks to spiders and hooting owls. Organizers insist this is Halloween magic without the scare, and it's also a family-friendly fundraising event, the biggest one of the year for the camp.
spectrumnews1.com
South Milwaukee woman turns love of balloons into decor business
MILWAUKEE — Nilsa Arce-Masso has been fascinated with balloons her entire life. “It was one of those things that [my mom] would get us — so many balloons and a small gift. It was always in us and for me, I loved it,” said Arce-Masso. That’s why...
Pasties: A London favorite in Milwaukee
The Packers play in London Sunday, and many may be wondering what the team is doing, the places they're visiting, and maybe even what they're eating while there.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee infant nearly drowns at residence near 30th and Mitchell
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police responded on Monday, Oct. 10 to a near-drowning that happened near 30th and Mitchell on the city's south side. Officials tell FOX6 News the victim is an 11-month-old Milwaukee boy. He was taken to a hospital for treatment shortly after noon. Police are investigating what led...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
CBS 58
CBS 58 Hometowns: Walker's Point
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- CBS 58's Amanda Porterfield and crew are broadcasting from Walker's Point on Tuesday, Oct. 11 as part of our 58 Hometowns tour!. Ahead of the visit, our morning team was joined by Simmi Urbanek, President of the Walker's Point Association. Stay tuned to CBS 58 on...
CBS 58
Denis Sullivan leaves Milwaukee, departs for new home in Boston
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A Maritime Staple on the Milwaukee lakefront is now headed for its new home. The 137-foot Denis Sullivan — the world's only replica of a 19th-century three-mastered Great Lakes schooner -- left Milwaukee harbor on Oct. 8. It was recently sold to "World Ocean School",...
Winter Wonders holiday light show returning to Hales Corners ☃️
Boerner Botanical Gardens' Winter Wonders drive-through holiday light show is returning for the 2022 holiday season.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Halloween Trick or Treat hours across Washington County, WI
Washington County, WI – Halloween falls on Monday, October 31, 2022. Trick or treat hours across Washington County are posted below. The list will be updated as more information becomes available. Town of Addison – Sunday, October 30, 2022, 3 p.m. – 6 p.m. Campbellsport – Saturday,...
This Restaurant Serves The Best Cheesecake In Wisconsin
Here's where you can find it.
CBS 58
New immersive exhibit celebrating Monet headed to Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A new interactive exhibit is making its way to Milwaukee that offers an up close and personal look at the works of Claude Monet. "Beyond Monet" aims to bring a unique and immersive experience that art fans may not have seen before to Milwaukee's Wisconsin Center.
CBS 58
Milwaukee leaders kick off Fire Prevention Week with educational safety program for students
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Monday, Oct. 10, is the first day of Fire Prevention Week in Milwaukee. Local leaders gathered at the Milwaukee fire education center, Survive Alive House, with 2nd graders from A.E. Burdick Elementary School to highlight how to be safe in preventing fires. Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
UPS hiring: Milwaukee-area holiday season workers needed
OAK CREEK, Wis. - UPS is preparing for the busiest season of the year – the holidays. "We are Santa’s helpers," said Zachary Mcnamer, UPS talent acquisition supervisor. Believe it or not, the holiday season is just around the corner. "It’s really important to us that we get...
CBS 58
'Cooking is an act of love': A visit to Antigua Latin Inspired Kitchen in West Allis
WEST ALLIS, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Nicolas Ramos is the chef at Antigua Latin Inspired Kitchen. He co-owns the restaurant with his wife. His cooking journey initially started when he learned the ropes of the kitchen from his now wife 's family more than 20-years-ago. "I never really thought about...
On Milwaukee
What you missed at last week's Lori Lab preview of Lou Malnati's new white pizza
’Tis Dining Month, the tastiest time of year! This means we’re dishing up fun and fascinating food content throughout October. Dig in, Milwaukee! OnMilwaukee Dining Month is served up by Potawatomi Hotel & Casino and Wollersheim Winery & Distillery. Last week at a very special Lori Lab event, OnMilwaukee...
CBS 58
Racine & Me: Meet Andy Braun!
RACINE, WI (CBS 58) -- A new face joined us for Ra- Sing & Me this week. Andy Braun says music saved his life. "Music has helped me through some tough times, and I hope and pray my music can do that for you.”. Braun is a WAMI-nominated singer-songwriter with...
milwaukeemag.com
This Bay View Halloween House Has a ‘Beetlejuice’ Theme
Every October, an eerie scene unfolds in the front yard of the house at 2943 S. Clement Avenue in Bay View. Traffic slows down and passersby can’t help but stop and gawk at A & J’s Halloween House, a next level decoration job. The A and J are Andy Reid, a real estate broker, and his husband Jamie Beauchamp-Reid, a florist.
Comments / 0