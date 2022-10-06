Read full article on original website
Holdrege FFA competes at land judging contest
HOLDREGE — Twenty-six members of the Holdrege FFA and Ag Education Program competed in the Southwest Area Land Judging contest Oct. 5 near Alma. The contest was hosted by the Lower Republican Natural Resources District with 217 contestants from 14 schools evaluating four sites for topsoil thickness, slope and topsoil and subsoil textures. After determining these factors, each participant determined a land capability class and checked off recommended practices for each site based on cropland or rangeland qualities.
Kearney city staffers will be on the job for Columbus Day
KEARNEY — City of Kearney offices will be open on Monday, Columbus Day. All city of Kearney offices, including the sanitation Division, Kearney Public Library and Peterson Senior Activity Center, will be open on Monday. According to a city of Kearney press release, there are no changes to the...
$1.35M upgrades planned for Kearney's Harmon Park Sonotorium, Pool
KEARNEY — The historic Harmon Park in central Kearney will receive some significant upgrades, according to a pair of items on Tuesday’s Kearney City Council agenda. The Harmon Park Sonotorium will receive a $1.35 million renovation, and the Harmon Pool bathhouse will get ADA restroom stalls and modular changing and shower spaces.
Jericho Walk Saturday
KEARNEY - Nearly 15 miles of walking and 30 hours of prayer and reflection will be held here this weekend. The second Jericho Walk begins at 10 a.m. Saturday at the Peterson Senior Activity Center at Yanney Park at 2020 W. 11th St. It is open to men, women and children. The 14.7-mile walk will consist of seven, roughly two-mile segments. Participants can walk as much or as little as they wish.
Comeback kid: Kearney man living life after losing a leg
KEARNEY — Three years ago, when a mysterious infection cost Jason Wasmund nearly all of his left leg, he refused to put the brakes on his life. He has just eight inches of thigh bone left. One doctor doubted at first whether Wasmund would be able to walk again, but Wasmund proved that doctor wrong. His journey is a true comeback story.
Kearney Public School Board approves $52M property tax request
KEARNEY — The Kearney Public Schools Board of Education approved a 2022-23 property tax request of $52.57 million at its board meeting Monday evening. The board unanimously approved the resolution that would see a 3% increase in the tax rate from the 2021-22 budget. The total assessed value of property differs by 5.51% from last year. The tax rate would be about $1.13 per $100 of assessed value.
Oct. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Kearney
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. This evening's outlook for Kearney: Partly cloudy. Low 42F. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. Wednesday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Kearney area. It looks to reach a moderate 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 41 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 23 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kearneyhub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Minden chasing Broken Bow at Class C state golf tournament
Southwest Conference foes Broken Bow and Minden sat 1-2 in Class C after Monday’s first round of the Nebraska High School Girls Golf State Tournament. Broken Bow, going for its third straight state championship, posted a 348 team score in the first of two rounds at the Elks Country Club in Columbus. Minden was second with a 364. Columbus Scotus was third at 39.
Buffalo County Democrats will talk elections on Monday
KEARNEY — The Buffalo County Democrats will conduct their monthly meeting at 7 p.m. Monday at the Kearney Public Library. Buffalo County Democrats will review the Nov. 8 ballot to discuss candidate positions on issues and the impact of initiatives 423 (voter ID) and 433 (minimum wage). Registered Democrats are encouraged to attend this month’s meeting to connect with other Democrats in solidarity and a common vision.
Democratic candidate Carol Blood likes longshot role
KEARNEY — Democrat Carol Blood said she spent just 3% as much as Republican Jim Pillen of Columbus in her gubernatorial campaign, but that’s OK. “I may have been outspent,” Blood said, “but I’ve never been outworked.”. With Republican voters holding a 2-to-1 advantage over...
Saturday's Hub Territory Volleyball Highlights
Archbishop Bergan 2, KCHS 0: Kearney Catholic gave up six ace serves and hit .155 while losing the fifth-place match at the Centennial Conference Tournament 25-16, 25-19. Londyn Carnes led the Stars (19-8) with seven kills. KCHS 2, Columbus Scotus 0: Kearney Catholic defeated Columbus Scotus 25-21, 25-21 in the...
Elwood Fire Department moves forward after wildfires, chief's death
ELWOOD — Dustin Clouse knew he would have big shoes to fill when he took on the role of Elwood Fire Chief. Clouse served as assistant fire chief in Elwood for 10 years before taking on the interim role of chief after the death of Fire Chief Darren Krull.
Lopers improve to 5-1 with win over Missouri Western
ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — Quarterback TJ Davis dashed 59 yards on the third play of the game, sparking the University of Nebraska at Kearney to a 39-18 victory over Missouri Western Saturday afternoon at Spratt Stadium in St. Joseph, Mo. Even though Missouri Western answered with an 11-play, 65-yard...
Man gets time served for incident involving ex-probation officer
KEARNEY — A Kearney man was given credit for time already served in a December incident that involved his former probation officer. Shawn Smith, 36, was sentenced in Buffalo County District Court in August to 350 days in jail for domestic third-degree assault and driving under the influence of alcohol, first offense, both misdemeanors, on Dec. 18 in Kearney. Judge James Doyle IV also ordered him to pay a $500 fine and suspended Smith’s driver’s license for six months.
