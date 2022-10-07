ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

The Daily American

Early learning campaign promotes parent-child interaction, offers books

Parents are a child’s first teachers. Now, they can learn how to turn everyday activities into meaningful, teachable moments while receiving free children’s books to build a home library. The Learning Lamp is partnering with the “Talking is Teaching: Talk, Read, Sing” national campaign to help parents understand the critical role they play in their child’s early brain development. ...
SOMERSET COUNTY, PA

