Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Watch: Kaiya Sheron Speaks Following First Career Start in 24-14 Loss to South Carolina
Kentucky quarterback Kaiya Sheron spoke to the media following the Wildcats' 24-14 loss to South Carolina at home on Saturday night. Sheron made his first career start as a redshirt freshman, filling in for Will Levis, who was unable to play due to a turf toe injury. Sheron talked how ...
Kentucky basketball Pro Day observations
Unlike past years, the event was not broadcasted by the SEC Network as only a limited amount of media members were allowed to attend the event. All members of the team participated in the event with the expectation of guard CJ Fredrick. Frederick, who missed the entire 2021-22 season with...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Will Levis injury: Mark Stoops updates status of QB ahead of Kentucky-Mississippi State
Will Levis was unavailable for Kentucky on Saturday as it was upset at Kroger Field by South Carolina, the first time the Gamecocks have beaten the Wildcats in Lexington in 10 years. Levis has been nursing an injured foot, and his status will come into question once more as the...
fox56news.com
East Jessamine High School student dies, football game canceled
NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (FOX 56) — A football game was canceled Friday night following the death of an East Jessamine High School student. Around 3 p.m. Friday, the school shared that the scheduled football game against Collins High School was canceled due to unforeseen circumstances. “We did lose an EJHS...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
thecomeback.com
Bill Self throws shade at John Calipari
For the first time in 13 years, the Kansas Jayhawks are ranked in the top 25. However, we’re not talking about basketball, we’re talking about football. The Jayhawks came into Saturday’s game against TCU undefeated and leading the Big 12 conference along with the Horned Frogs. Although the Jayhawks lost a close one, 38-31, they seem to be for real. Kansas head basketball coach Bill Self took a little pride in throwing some shade at the Kentucky Wildcats and head coach John Calipari.
WTVQ
East Jessamine High School student passes away
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — The Nicholasville community is mourning the death of a high schooler. East Jessamine High School shared condolences on social media over the weekend for Jacoby Pittman, a football player at the school. Pittman died on Friday and a high school football game scheduled for that...
Wave 3
Ky. high school community mourns loss of student
JESSAMINE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - The East Jessamine High School community is mourning the loss of one of their own. Friday, the school said a student passed away. We’ve learned the student, Jacoby Pittman, was a football player. According to the Jessamine County coroner, Pittman was just 14. The...
fox56news.com
How long until we change the clocks in Lexington?
AUSTIN (KXAN) — As we work our way through October, you may be wondering when we “fall back” and get that extra hour of sleep. Nov. 6 is the magical date when daylight saving time ends, so this past Sunday marked four weeks away and counting down. The yearly occurrence acts as a time shift when we set our clocks one hour earlier as we head into standard time.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wdrb.com
Kentucky 911 dispatcher moonlights as a country music singer
SHELBYVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- When calm turns to chaos, Megan Stout is the one who takes the call in Shelby County. There's power behind her voice, in more ways than one. "I jokingly say I moonlight as a dispatcher," Stout said with a smile. Talent is hiding on the other...
International movement to clean up chemical weapons mounts on small-town leadership
In 1984, the U.S. military announced that an international treaty committed them to destroying all of the country’s stored chemical weapons. This is how many citizens of Madison County, Kentucky, home of the Bluegrass Army Depot, first learned that more than 500 tons of nerve agents were stored in their community.
Inside the Haunted Old Tavern of Bardstown, Kentucky
On a number of occasions, I've mentioned that there are restaurants in other cities around that are worth a road trip. "You know, I really want to eat THERE, so let's also do this, this, and this." You see what I'm saying. And those trips that I have made are...
wymt.com
Haven’t turned the heat on yet? You might meet your match with freezing temps this weekend
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - As temperatures look to drop below freezing this weekend, more people will be turning on the heat. If you’ve been toughing it out recently by keeping the heat off, you might meet your match this weekend as the forecast calls for freezing temperatures. With that in mind, the folks at Fayette Heating and Air are gearing up for a busy fall and winter season.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WKRC
Kentucky Wool Festival offers farm fun
PENDLETON COUNTY, Ky. (WKRC) - People have a chance to enjoy some old-fashioned farm fun in Pendleton County. The Kentucky Wool Festival is set to begin at a property near Falmouth and the Kincaid Lake State Park. Visitors can see live demonstrations of sheep shearing and herding. And artists are...
fox56news.com
Lexington bar addresses safety concerns: ‘No single bar is the root of the problem’
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Businesses in downtown Lexington are dealing with a business killer and that is the rising crime in Lexington. “Hopefully, I can speak for all the businesses downtown when I say that no single business or no single bar is the root of the problem,” the Director of Operations at Creaux said.
fox56news.com
September Lexington crash now labeled as fatal
LEXINGTON, KY. (FOX 56) — A late September crash is now considered fatal after an individual involved passed away in the hospital due to their injuries. First responders were dispatched to the intersection of Harrodsburg Road and Burbank Drive in Lexington on Sept. 29 in response to a two-vehicle crash.
wymt.com
London Downtown, London Tourism host first ‘Honey Bun Day’
LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - 1.3 billion honey buns are made each year at Flowers Bakery in London, and to make things even sweeter, those with London Downtown and London Tourism wanted to host a Honey Bun Day to celebrate the dessert. “We decided that today was a great day to...
Kentucky man finds out he won $1 million after checking old Powerball tickets
LEXINGTON, Ky. — A Kentucky man still went to work the next day after discovering that a Powerball ticket he bought in August was a million-dollar winner. The man, who wishes to remain anonymous, said he discovered it after checking a stack of 40 old Powerball tickets dating back to June, according to a release from the Kentucky Lottery obtained by WDRB.
wymt.com
State Police investigating deadly Southern Kentucky crash
MONTICELLO, Ky. (WYMT) - Troopers from Kentucky State Police Post 11 in London are investigating a crash that left one man dead in Wayne County Thursday evening. Troopers were called out to a two-vehicle crash KY-1894 in Wayne County just after 5:30 Thursday evening. Their initial investigation concludes that a...
WKYT 27
Flock cameras lead police to wanted murder suspect in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police say the city’s new Flock License Plate Readers helped lead investigators to a man wanted in Michigan for an outstanding murder warrant. Lexington police say the investigation was a combined effort with the US Marshall Service Fugitive Task Force. Investigators say the US...
WKYT 27
Man accused of attacking girlfriend, her sister with a box cutter
WOODFORD COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A man is accused of attacking two people with a box cutter in Woodford County. Versailles police arrested Jordan Wilson on Sunday morning. Police say he assaulted his girlfriend and her sister at a home on Poplar Circle. Both victims were treated for lacerations and...
Comments / 0