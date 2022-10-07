ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmore, KY

247Sports

Kentucky basketball Pro Day observations

Unlike past years, the event was not broadcasted by the SEC Network as only a limited amount of media members were allowed to attend the event. All members of the team participated in the event with the expectation of guard CJ Fredrick. Frederick, who missed the entire 2021-22 season with...
fox56news.com

East Jessamine High School student dies, football game canceled

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (FOX 56) — A football game was canceled Friday night following the death of an East Jessamine High School student. Around 3 p.m. Friday, the school shared that the scheduled football game against Collins High School was canceled due to unforeseen circumstances. “We did lose an EJHS...
thecomeback.com

Bill Self throws shade at John Calipari

For the first time in 13 years, the Kansas Jayhawks are ranked in the top 25. However, we’re not talking about basketball, we’re talking about football. The Jayhawks came into Saturday’s game against TCU undefeated and leading the Big 12 conference along with the Horned Frogs. Although the Jayhawks lost a close one, 38-31, they seem to be for real. Kansas head basketball coach Bill Self took a little pride in throwing some shade at the Kentucky Wildcats and head coach John Calipari.
WTVQ

East Jessamine High School student passes away

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — The Nicholasville community is mourning the death of a high schooler. East Jessamine High School shared condolences on social media over the weekend for Jacoby Pittman, a football player at the school. Pittman died on Friday and a high school football game scheduled for that...
Wave 3

Ky. high school community mourns loss of student

JESSAMINE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - The East Jessamine High School community is mourning the loss of one of their own. Friday, the school said a student passed away. We’ve learned the student, Jacoby Pittman, was a football player. According to the Jessamine County coroner, Pittman was just 14. The...
fox56news.com

How long until we change the clocks in Lexington?

AUSTIN (KXAN) — As we work our way through October, you may be wondering when we “fall back” and get that extra hour of sleep. Nov. 6 is the magical date when daylight saving time ends, so this past Sunday marked four weeks away and counting down. The yearly occurrence acts as a time shift when we set our clocks one hour earlier as we head into standard time.
US105

Inside the Haunted Old Tavern of Bardstown, Kentucky

On a number of occasions, I've mentioned that there are restaurants in other cities around that are worth a road trip. "You know, I really want to eat THERE, so let's also do this, this, and this." You see what I'm saying. And those trips that I have made are...
wymt.com

Haven’t turned the heat on yet? You might meet your match with freezing temps this weekend

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - As temperatures look to drop below freezing this weekend, more people will be turning on the heat. If you’ve been toughing it out recently by keeping the heat off, you might meet your match this weekend as the forecast calls for freezing temperatures. With that in mind, the folks at Fayette Heating and Air are gearing up for a busy fall and winter season.
WKRC

Kentucky Wool Festival offers farm fun

PENDLETON COUNTY, Ky. (WKRC) - People have a chance to enjoy some old-fashioned farm fun in Pendleton County. The Kentucky Wool Festival is set to begin at a property near Falmouth and the Kincaid Lake State Park. Visitors can see live demonstrations of sheep shearing and herding. And artists are...
fox56news.com

September Lexington crash now labeled as fatal

LEXINGTON, KY. (FOX 56) — A late September crash is now considered fatal after an individual involved passed away in the hospital due to their injuries. First responders were dispatched to the intersection of Harrodsburg Road and Burbank Drive in Lexington on Sept. 29 in response to a two-vehicle crash.
wymt.com

London Downtown, London Tourism host first ‘Honey Bun Day’

LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - 1.3 billion honey buns are made each year at Flowers Bakery in London, and to make things even sweeter, those with London Downtown and London Tourism wanted to host a Honey Bun Day to celebrate the dessert. “We decided that today was a great day to...
wymt.com

State Police investigating deadly Southern Kentucky crash

MONTICELLO, Ky. (WYMT) - Troopers from Kentucky State Police Post 11 in London are investigating a crash that left one man dead in Wayne County Thursday evening. Troopers were called out to a two-vehicle crash KY-1894 in Wayne County just after 5:30 Thursday evening. Their initial investigation concludes that a...
WKYT 27

Flock cameras lead police to wanted murder suspect in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police say the city’s new Flock License Plate Readers helped lead investigators to a man wanted in Michigan for an outstanding murder warrant. Lexington police say the investigation was a combined effort with the US Marshall Service Fugitive Task Force. Investigators say the US...
LEXINGTON, KY

