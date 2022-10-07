Read full article on original website
Punter Carter Schwartz Commits to Kentucky
Kentucky has added a highly-valued punter to its 2023 recruiting class. Coming out of Trinity High School in Louisville, Carter Schwartz has announced his commitment to stay in-state and play for the Wildcats: Standing 6-foot-3, 215 pounds, Schwartz received a preferred walk-on ...
Kentucky basketball Pro Day observations
Unlike past years, the event was not broadcasted by the SEC Network as only a limited amount of media members were allowed to attend the event. All members of the team participated in the event with the expectation of guard CJ Fredrick. Frederick, who missed the entire 2021-22 season with...
WKYT 27
Every NBA team represented at annual UK Basketball Pro Day
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Each year, Kentucky men’s basketball head coach John Calipari rolls out the blue carpet for the NBA brass with a pro day. This year, no exception, as every franchise was in Lexington for a look at this new group of Wildcats. The Joe Craft Center...
aseaofblue.com
Players and coaches recap South Carolina, plus postgame notes
Saturday night in Lexington, the Kentucky Wildcats fell to South Carolina, 24-14. After the game, myself and other media members caught up with some of the players and coaches. After hardly any generated offense, tons of penalties, and redshirt freshman quarterback in under center, we started by talking with offensive...
WATCH: Beamer Gets Last Laugh On Mark Stoops
Mark Stoops took a shot at Shane Beamer back at SEC Media Days, and the Gamecocks head man showed that he didn't forget the verbal jab.
eriereader.com
Global Summit Tips Off with Coach John Calipari
Tuesday, Oct. 11 // 7:30 P.M. The Future of Collegiate Sports with John Calipari and L. Jon Wertheim. Global Summit XIV tips off with an appearance from Basketball Hall of Famer and three-time Naismith College Coach of the Year John Calipari, who has helmed the University of Kentucky men's program since 2009, winning an NCAA championship in 2012. Joining him will be Sports Illustrated Executive Editor L. Jon Wertheim to discuss the status of college sports in the era of NIL — Name, Image, and Likeness. What does the future look like for student athletes, college coaches, and universities? Watch them air it all out on the court (but really in the auditorium) at Cathedral Preparatory School. Tickets are available by registering through the Jefferson Educational Society.
saturdaydownsouth.com
What Shane Beamer said after South Carolina upset Kentucky
Shane Beamer and South Carolina went into Lexington, Kentucky, and took down the No. 13 Wildcats 24-14. Yes, Cats quarterback Will Levis was out due to an injury, but it was still a nice win for the Gamecocks. The Gamecocks came alive in the second half, too, outscoring the Cats...
247Sports
Kentucky coach Mark Stoops updates Will Levis injury progress, reacts to South Carolina loss
Kentucky dropped its second-straight game Saturday against South Carolina, as Mark Stoops and company were without starting quarterback Will Levis. Backup Kaiya Sheron stepped in, but could not get the job done. "It wasn't a good effort. You know, top to bottom. Didn't start good. I don't feel like we...
thecomeback.com
Bill Self throws shade at John Calipari
For the first time in 13 years, the Kansas Jayhawks are ranked in the top 25. However, we’re not talking about basketball, we’re talking about football. The Jayhawks came into Saturday’s game against TCU undefeated and leading the Big 12 conference along with the Horned Frogs. Although the Jayhawks lost a close one, 38-31, they seem to be for real. Kansas head basketball coach Bill Self took a little pride in throwing some shade at the Kentucky Wildcats and head coach John Calipari.
WTVQ
East Jessamine High School student passes away
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — The Nicholasville community is mourning the death of a high schooler. East Jessamine High School shared condolences on social media over the weekend for Jacoby Pittman, a football player at the school. Pittman died on Friday and a high school football game scheduled for that...
fox56news.com
How long until we change the clocks in Lexington?
AUSTIN (KXAN) — As we work our way through October, you may be wondering when we “fall back” and get that extra hour of sleep. Nov. 6 is the magical date when daylight saving time ends, so this past Sunday marked four weeks away and counting down. The yearly occurrence acts as a time shift when we set our clocks one hour earlier as we head into standard time.
Lexington man wins $1 million in Powerball
A Lexington man has won a Kentucky Lottery Powerball ticket worth $1,000,000 that was sold in August.
WKYT 27
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Tracking more ups and downs
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Temperatures will climb through the middle of the week. Our pattern looks pretty good over the next few days. You will see highs reach the low-70s later today. Factor in some of the sunshine and we have ourselves a very pleasant day. I think that most of us will hover around the mid to upper-70s. That’s a pretty good run in the world of weather. It means that highs will actually come in above normal for a few days.
WKYT 27
Ky. high school community mourns loss of student
JESSAMINE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - The East Jessamine High School community is mourning the loss of one of their own. Friday, the school said a student passed away. We’ve learned the student, Jacoby Pittman, was a football player. According to the Jessamine County coroner, Pittman was just 14. The...
fox56news.com
East Jessamine High School student dies, football game canceled
NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (FOX 56) — A football game was canceled Friday night following the death of an East Jessamine High School student. Around 3 p.m. Friday, the school shared that the scheduled football game against Collins High School was canceled due to unforeseen circumstances. “We did lose an EJHS...
WCPO
Kentucky native goes viral after heckler throws beer at her during comedy set
LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — When a heckler threw a beer at stand-up comedian Ariel Elias on stage, she finished it. Elias is originally from Lexington. When she was performing at Uncle Vinnie’s Comedy Club in New Jersey on Saturday, she was heckled about her political views during a Q&A. Once someone threw the beer, she knew she had to do something.
fox56news.com
September Lexington crash now labeled as fatal
LEXINGTON, KY. (FOX 56) — A late September crash is now considered fatal after an individual involved passed away in the hospital due to their injuries. First responders were dispatched to the intersection of Harrodsburg Road and Burbank Drive in Lexington on Sept. 29 in response to a two-vehicle crash.
WKRC
Kentucky Wool Festival offers farm fun
PENDLETON COUNTY, Ky. (WKRC) - People have a chance to enjoy some old-fashioned farm fun in Pendleton County. The Kentucky Wool Festival is set to begin at a property near Falmouth and the Kincaid Lake State Park. Visitors can see live demonstrations of sheep shearing and herding. And artists are...
fox56news.com
Lexington bar addresses safety concerns: ‘No single bar is the root of the problem’
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Businesses in downtown Lexington are dealing with a business killer and that is the rising crime in Lexington. “Hopefully, I can speak for all the businesses downtown when I say that no single business or no single bar is the root of the problem,” the Director of Operations at Creaux said.
wnewsj.com
The kindness and the anger
My wife, Brenda, and I were driving on Leestown Road in Lexington, Kentucky when we saw a large green sign with an arrow pointing to the Blackburn Correctional Complex, a 90-day, pre-release, male-only correctional unit. Brenda casually mentioned she had once worked inside those prison walls. She said in her...
