Pennsylvania judge rules in favor of removing Christopher Columbus statue from public parkKristen WaltersPennsylvania State
This Entire Neighborhood in Pennsylvania was Mysteriously AbandonedTravel MavenAllegheny County, PA
Multiple Allegheny County neighborhoods under boil water advisoryKristen WaltersAllegheny County, PA
Car cruise, pie eating contests, live music, and more at Pumpkin Fest this weekendKristen WaltersEvans City, PA
Women’s Volleyball: No. 5 Buckeyes winning streak ends, splits weekend with Tennessee, No. 12 Pitt during Pitt ClassicThe LanternColumbus, OH
Vendors, collectors enjoy final Historic Hanna's Town antique market of the 2022 season
After a successful day of antiquing, Ron and Bettie Carlson packed their car with unique finds — a Middle Eastern camel saddle, a rare wool Steiff bear and a carefully crafted walking stick. The pair, from Murrysville, bought the items during Sunday’s Antique & Collectibles Market at Historic Hanna’s...
Behind the art: New Alexandria woodworker's cabinet on display at Penn's Woods exhibit
Art in the early years of Westmoreland County wasn’t limited to a canvas and paint brush. Woodworkers around the area with impressive skill created beautiful pieces that stood the test of time, as displayed in the Penn’s Woods exhibit at Westmoreland Historical Society’s education center. One of...
pittsburghmagazine.com
What are the New Housing Communities Popping Up Around Pittsburgh?
For most, fall in Pennsylvania means changing leaves, harvest festivals and hayrides, but for local home builders, it’s the season where they unveil their new model homes to market. Near the end of September, the Builders Association of Metropolitan Pittsburgh hosted its annual Festival of Homes. Held over two...
Thousands to gather for Festival of Combustion
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Approximately 3,000 people are expected to attend the Festival of Combustion at the Carrie Blast Furnaces.This is a celebration of industrial arts and American crafts.There will be flame performances, hot air balloons, glassblowing, and more.The event runs from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m.
butlerradio.com
Foliage Report: Butler “Starting To Change Colors”
While we may be seeing some leaves change colors, we’re still early on in the fall foliage season according to state officials. The Department of Conservation and Natural Resources says that Butler County and most of southwestern PA is still in the “starting to change colors” classification.
Pennsylvania Almanac
Do you dare? Haunted Carnegie walking tours spook, delight attendees
Carnegie by day is a quaint, historic town filled with chic shops and beloved eateries. But at night, legend has it, the spirits come out to play. “Carnegie is super special, since it has so much packed into a one-mile radius,” said Melanie Luke, a self-proclaimed ghost enthusiast who in 2017 founded Haunted Walking Tours of Carnegie.
Pitt News
Neighborhood Flea brings Pittsburgh together to support small businesses
Crowds of antique collectors, vintage enthusiasts and those looking to find one-of-kind pieces traveled to the Strip District Sunday for the Neighborhood Flea’s final flea market of the season. The flea typically runs from May to October at The Stacks in Pittsburgh’s Strip District on every second Sunday of...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Local haunted attractions range from the super-scary to family-friendly
If there was any doubt the holiday season begins with Halloween, one need look no further than the investment of time, energy and money being put into ways to amuse area residents with spooky haunted houses and spine- tingling scare zones. From Kennywood Park in West Mifflin to Castle Blood...
Drive-through food distribution open to Alle-Kiski Valley residents
Tarentum resident Rayann Urbanski plucked large bundles of kale from boxes outside Pittsburgh Mills in Frazer and placed them in more than 300 vehicles waiting in line at a recent drive-through food distribution. “Everyone seems to really appreciate the help,” said Urbanski, a Highlands and Pitt grad who now works...
wtae.com
Butler County business owner, father remembered by loved ones after being found in Allegheny River Saturday
PITTSBURGH — Family and friends are remembering the life of Tod DiMinno, a well-known business owner in Butler County. His partner of 13 years, Krista Burton, described DiMinno as a special person who cared deeply about others. DiMinno, of Harmony, was 54 years old. After he was pulled from...
Irwin church seeks furniture donations to help needy families
An Irwin church is taking donations of gently used furniture Saturday to support The Blessing Board, a Shaler-based nonprofit that provides household furnishings to those in need at no cost. The mission team at the First Presbyterian Church of Irwin, 617 Main St., will be accepting donations from 9 to...
Pennsylvania Almanac
Bethel Park ice cream shop offering last shot at Choco Tacos
Choco Tacos are described as a “fudge-swirled vanilla ice cream in a sugar cone taco with a peanut-sprinkled chocolate coating.”. Yum. That sounds like it would hit the spot on the hottest July day. Come to think of it, it would also probably hit the spot on the coldest day in January.
nextpittsburgh.com
It doesn’t stink anymore: a century of recreation and business on Herr’s Island
In the 1980s, the City of Pittsburgh rebranded Herr’s Island as Washington Landing. The new name accompanied redevelopment to transform the 42-acre Allegheny River industrial wasteland into a housing, business and recreational hub. But for much of the 20th century, the island had served as the city’s central stockyards,...
Over $10,000 raised thanks to Devi's Tractor Ride fundraiser
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Hundreds of people in Fayette County gathered together this afternoon to raise money for Children's Hospital.The event is called Devi's Tractor Ride -- in honor of a little girl who passed away from complications shortly after she was born.Devi Matthews' family said they started the event in hopes to give back to Children's Hospital, which provided for them during such a difficult time.The annual event brings in dozens of tractors and provides rides to those in the community. They also have a 50/50 raffle, a Chinese auction, and plenty of activities for the kids."The support we get for this event is overwhelming. Businesses, friends, families, everybody that turns out here. This is not just one day for us. It's a lot of preparation, a lot of work. If we didn't have our friends and family come out and help us, we wouldn't be able to do it," said Bill Mills, the event organizer.This year, they raised over $10,000.
pittsburghmagazine.com
Go On, Be Nebby with the Architecturally Diverse Bellevue House Tour
An architectural historian and preservationist, as well as a real estate agent, Justin Greenawalt and his husband, Christopher Eddy, took their time lovingly restoring their Arts-and-Crafts-style home along North Euclid Avenue in Bellevue to its former glory. In August, the couple purchased the house next door, which, although it had...
Special team of divers searching Allegheny River finds 100 cars, hoping to close cold cases
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — Channel 11 got a firsthand look from the water as two dive teams try to find answers. Adventures with Purpose and Chaos divers found one body Saturday in the Allegheny River, that of 54-year-old Todd Diminno, but the search isn’t over. “On Friday we...
South Hills Pet Rescue bursting at the seams, calling for fosters, funds
UNION TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Every kennel is filled at South Hills Pet Rescue in Union Township in Washington County. Dogs that need a forever-loving home. “We are really overwhelmed. We have any given time about 60 dogs between the kennel and foster homes. So there’s dogs of all sizes, all shapes hypoallergenic, non-hypoallergenic,” board member of South Hills Pet Rescue, Randi Fowler, said.
Fish and Boat Commission re-introduces fish to local rivers last seen 100-years-ago
Exciting news for Western Pennsylvania anglers. State officials are trying to reintroduce a large water predator to our local rivers. The blue catfish is the largest species of catfish in North America.
Researchers confirm a new songbird hybrid in western Pa.
Penn State researchers have identified a rare hybrid of two western Pennsylvania songbirds. The bird is a combination of the rose-breasted grosbeak and brightly-colored scarlet tanager. Stephen Gosser—a self-described “diehard birder”— spotted it in Lawrence County, along the Commonwealth’s western edge, in June 2020. But...
Missing Butler County man’s body found in Allegheny River
PITTSBURGH, Pa (KDKA) – A car with a man’s body inside was pulled out of the Allegheny River this afternoon near the North Shore. Police activity was seen along North Shore Drive and Art Rooney Avenue on Saturday, Oct. 8. Pittsburgh Public Safety said a dive team with the YouTube show, Adventure With Purpose, made […]
