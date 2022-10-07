ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Homestead, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
pittsburghmagazine.com

What are the New Housing Communities Popping Up Around Pittsburgh?

For most, fall in Pennsylvania means changing leaves, harvest festivals and hayrides, but for local home builders, it’s the season where they unveil their new model homes to market. Near the end of September, the Builders Association of Metropolitan Pittsburgh hosted its annual Festival of Homes. Held over two...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Thousands to gather for Festival of Combustion

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Approximately 3,000 people are expected to attend the Festival of Combustion at the Carrie Blast Furnaces.This is a celebration of industrial arts and American crafts.There will be flame performances, hot air balloons, glassblowing, and more.The event runs from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m.
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Spring Township, PA
City
Pottstown, PA
City
Homestead, PA
butlerradio.com

Foliage Report: Butler “Starting To Change Colors”

While we may be seeing some leaves change colors, we’re still early on in the fall foliage season according to state officials. The Department of Conservation and Natural Resources says that Butler County and most of southwestern PA is still in the “starting to change colors” classification.
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
Pennsylvania Almanac

Do you dare? Haunted Carnegie walking tours spook, delight attendees

Carnegie by day is a quaint, historic town filled with chic shops and beloved eateries. But at night, legend has it, the spirits come out to play. “Carnegie is super special, since it has so much packed into a one-mile radius,” said Melanie Luke, a self-proclaimed ghost enthusiast who in 2017 founded Haunted Walking Tours of Carnegie.
CARNEGIE, PA
Pitt News

Neighborhood Flea brings Pittsburgh together to support small businesses

Crowds of antique collectors, vintage enthusiasts and those looking to find one-of-kind pieces traveled to the Strip District Sunday for the Neighborhood Flea’s final flea market of the season. The flea typically runs from May to October at The Stacks in Pittsburgh’s Strip District on every second Sunday of...
PITTSBURGH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Localevent#Festival#Heritage Day#Volunteers#Living History#The Boone House#Bertolet Log House
Pennsylvania Almanac

Bethel Park ice cream shop offering last shot at Choco Tacos

Choco Tacos are described as a “fudge-swirled vanilla ice cream in a sugar cone taco with a peanut-sprinkled chocolate coating.”. Yum. That sounds like it would hit the spot on the hottest July day. Come to think of it, it would also probably hit the spot on the coldest day in January.
BETHEL PARK, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Daniel Boone
CBS Pittsburgh

Over $10,000 raised thanks to Devi's Tractor Ride fundraiser

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Hundreds of people in Fayette County gathered together this afternoon to raise money for Children's Hospital.The event is called Devi's Tractor Ride -- in honor of a little girl who passed away from complications shortly after she was born.Devi Matthews' family said they started the event in hopes to give back to Children's Hospital, which provided for them during such a difficult time.The annual event brings in dozens of tractors and provides rides to those in the community. They also have a 50/50 raffle, a Chinese auction, and plenty of activities for the kids."The support we get for this event is overwhelming. Businesses, friends, families, everybody that turns out here. This is not just one day for us. It's a lot of preparation, a lot of work. If we didn't have our friends and family come out and help us, we wouldn't be able to do it," said Bill Mills, the event organizer.This year, they raised over $10,000.
FAYETTE COUNTY, PA
pittsburghmagazine.com

Go On, Be Nebby with the Architecturally Diverse Bellevue House Tour

An architectural historian and preservationist, as well as a real estate agent, Justin Greenawalt and his husband, Christopher Eddy, took their time lovingly restoring their Arts-and-Crafts-style home along North Euclid Avenue in Bellevue to its former glory. In August, the couple purchased the house next door, which, although it had...
BELLEVUE, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

South Hills Pet Rescue bursting at the seams, calling for fosters, funds

UNION TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Every kennel is filled at South Hills Pet Rescue in Union Township in Washington County. Dogs that need a forever-loving home. “We are really overwhelmed. We have any given time about 60 dogs between the kennel and foster homes. So there’s dogs of all sizes, all shapes hypoallergenic, non-hypoallergenic,” board member of South Hills Pet Rescue, Randi Fowler, said.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, PA
WITF

Researchers confirm a new songbird hybrid in western Pa.

Penn State researchers have identified a rare hybrid of two western Pennsylvania songbirds. The bird is a combination of the rose-breasted grosbeak and brightly-colored scarlet tanager. Stephen Gosser—a self-described “diehard birder”— spotted it in Lawrence County, along the Commonwealth’s western edge, in June 2020. But...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Missing Butler County man’s body found in Allegheny River

PITTSBURGH, Pa (KDKA) – A car with a man’s body inside was pulled out of the Allegheny River this afternoon near the North Shore. Police activity was seen along North Shore Drive and Art Rooney Avenue on Saturday, Oct. 8. Pittsburgh Public Safety said a dive team with the YouTube show, Adventure With Purpose, made […]
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
Berks Weekly

Berks Weekly

Reading, PA
5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
606K+
Views
ABOUT

Berks Weekly is an independent, locally owned, digital newspaper featuring the latest top stories and headlines from Reading and Berks County, Pennsylvania.

 https://berksweekly.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy