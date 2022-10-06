With an Oct. 8 Saturday Night Live sketch, the Try Guys — the viral video quartet who’ve racked up billions of views trying everything from makeup to jousting — reached a level of mainstream visibility not even they could have dreamed of. Unfortunately, the sketch mocked the alleged cheating scandal that led to the ousting of member Ned Fulmer — not exactly the kind of celebrity the group probably had envisioned when they broke away from BuzzFeed, where they got their start in 2014, to form their own digital content factory in 2018. More from The Hollywood Reporter'SNL' Parodies Try Guys...

TV SHOWS ・ 22 MINUTES AGO