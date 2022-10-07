ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

Uvalde school district officials to discuss retirement options for superintendent

UVALDE, Texas — Uvalde Consolidated ISD school trustees will be considering retirement options for Superintendent Hal Harrell, according to a letter Harrell addressed to school district staff members. The Uvalde Leader-News tweeted Friday that the trustees will meet Monday at 6 p.m. to discuss Harrell's options, but there is...
