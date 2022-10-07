ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vero Beach, FL

wqcs.org

FDOT Treasure Coast Traffic Report: Oct. 7 through Oct. 14

Treasure Coast - Monday October 11, 2022: Treasure Coast traffic will be affected this week by ongoing construction projects and maintenance work in Martin, St. Lucie and Indian River counties. The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) reports the following closures and construction areas below. For around-the-clock, real-time, I-95 traffic information,...
SAINT LUCIE COUNTY, FL
cbs12.com

Three-vehicle crash causes delays in Indian River County

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A three-vehicle crash in Indian River County is causing significant delays, according to the Indian River County Sheriff's Office. Authorities say the crash occurred early Tuesday morning at the intersection of 66th Avenue and County Road 510. Drivers are encouraged to take detours...
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, FL
WPTV

Big Taste of Martin County to be held Tuesday night

STUART, Fla. — 'Big Taste of Martin County' will delight foodies with food from 26 Stuart restaurants on Tuesday night starting at 5:30 p.m. The event will be held in a plane hangar at Atlantic Aviation at Witham Field in Stuart and benefits Big Brothers and Big Sisters of Palm Beach & Martin Counties.
MARTIN COUNTY, FL
wflx.com

Man found dead after Indian River County house fire

A man was found dead inside an Indian River County home following a house fire early Monday morning, according to the sheriff's office. Officials said dispatch received a call at about 4 a.m. from a man at a home located in the 800 block of 27th Avenue near Vero Beach.
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, FL
veronews.com

In Memory: Oct. 7

Joseph R. Miranda (90) of Vero Beach, Florida, passed away peacefully Friday, September 16, 2022. He was born and raised in Fall River, Massachusetts where he graduated from Durfee High school in 1951. Joe is preceded in death by his high school sweetheart and wife, Louise Gagne. Joe & Louise...
VERO BEACH, FL
mynews13.com

Mims restaurant still flooded after Ian

A Brevard County restaurant remains flooded nearly two weeks after Hurricane Ian dumped several feet of water on the area. Loughman Lakeside Restaurant and Bar in Mims is flooded under several feet of water. It's been a community staple for years. Owner Jason Reichman is worried about the future. The...
MIMS, FL
click orlando

Osceola County considers seizing senior community after flood from Ian

KISSIMMEE, Fla. – The Good Samaritan Society in Kissimmee Village was still taped off on Friday because of the amount of standing water after Hurricane Ian. Osceola County manager, Don Fisher, said the senior living community is in a floodway and that they’ve seen three major floods since 2006. The community was built on the banks of Shingle Creek.
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL
spacecoastdaily.com

Arrests In Brevard County: October 8, 2022 – Suspects Presumed Innocent Until Proven Guilty

BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The suspects below were arrested by various law enforcement agencies on the Space Coast. PLEASE NOTE: All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published on SpaceCoastDaily.com are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
fox13news.com

Florida K9 captures accused kidnapper hiding under laundry, trash

MELBOURNE, Fla. - A Florida K9 took a bite out of crime when he helped capture a wanted man hiding underneath a pile of laundry and trash. According to the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office, David Hallaman who was wanted for, among other things, false imprisonment and kidnappings, hid from deputies under a pile of clothes and garbage in a laundry room to avoid going to jail.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
sebastiandaily.com

Recent Sebastian restaurant health inspections for September 2022

The month of September was busy with local area inspections throughout Sebastian. Most establishments did well with only a few violations. The Sebastian Train Depot, Papa John’s Pizza, The Hen House, Burger King, and Cafe in Paradise had the lowest number of health inspection violations. Sebastian Saltwater. Our reader’s...
SEBASTIAN, FL

