wqcs.org
FDOT Treasure Coast Traffic Report: Oct. 7 through Oct. 14
Treasure Coast - Monday October 11, 2022: Treasure Coast traffic will be affected this week by ongoing construction projects and maintenance work in Martin, St. Lucie and Indian River counties. The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) reports the following closures and construction areas below. For around-the-clock, real-time, I-95 traffic information,...
hometownnewstc.com
Hurricane Ian, Pointe West, Vero Beach
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY - Indian River County mostly dodged the Hurricane Ian bullet. There were…
cbs12.com
Three-vehicle crash causes delays in Indian River County
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A three-vehicle crash in Indian River County is causing significant delays, according to the Indian River County Sheriff's Office. Authorities say the crash occurred early Tuesday morning at the intersection of 66th Avenue and County Road 510. Drivers are encouraged to take detours...
WPTV
Big Taste of Martin County to be held Tuesday night
STUART, Fla. — 'Big Taste of Martin County' will delight foodies with food from 26 Stuart restaurants on Tuesday night starting at 5:30 p.m. The event will be held in a plane hangar at Atlantic Aviation at Witham Field in Stuart and benefits Big Brothers and Big Sisters of Palm Beach & Martin Counties.
wflx.com
Man found dead after Indian River County house fire
A man was found dead inside an Indian River County home following a house fire early Monday morning, according to the sheriff's office. Officials said dispatch received a call at about 4 a.m. from a man at a home located in the 800 block of 27th Avenue near Vero Beach.
cw34.com
Buses at 5 Palm Beach County schools checked due to 'unconfirmed and unverified' threat
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A possible threat involving a school bus had the School District of Palm Beach County calling police to investigate on Friday. The district called it "an unconfirmed and unverified threat, potentially impacting one of our school buses," in a call to parents. It...
spacecoastdaily.com
Brevard County Mother Arrested After Threatening to Blow Up University Park Elementary School
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA (FOX 35) – A Florida mother has been arrested after allegedly threatening to blow up an elementary school in Melbourne because she says they weren’t going to allow her to pick up her child. Tiffanimarie Pirozzi is facing a charge of falsely reporting a bomb.
Pedestrian fatally struck Saturday night in Port St. Lucie
A man was fatally struck by an SUV as he attempted to cross Village Green Drive in Port St. Lucie Saturday night.
WESH
St. Johns River floods parts of Brevard County as FEMA assesses damage
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — The swollen St. Johns River flows north past Camp Holly, traveling up to the worst-hit part of Brevard County. The camp has been around since the 1920s and right now, its boat dock is underwater. They’re hoping that the worst part of the flooding is behind them, but that’s far from certain.
‘It’s my home and I love it here’: Mims residents still reeling from Hurricane Ian flooding
MIMS, Fla. — The brunt of Hurricane Ian’s wrath spared Brevard County, but some people living near the Saint Johns River are still wading through floodwaters. It could be days before the water recedes enough for people to know the full extent of the damage. On Friday, Channel...
veronews.com
In Memory: Oct. 7
Joseph R. Miranda (90) of Vero Beach, Florida, passed away peacefully Friday, September 16, 2022. He was born and raised in Fall River, Massachusetts where he graduated from Durfee High school in 1951. Joe is preceded in death by his high school sweetheart and wife, Louise Gagne. Joe & Louise...
mynews13.com
Mims restaurant still flooded after Ian
A Brevard County restaurant remains flooded nearly two weeks after Hurricane Ian dumped several feet of water on the area. Loughman Lakeside Restaurant and Bar in Mims is flooded under several feet of water. It's been a community staple for years. Owner Jason Reichman is worried about the future. The...
click orlando
Osceola County considers seizing senior community after flood from Ian
KISSIMMEE, Fla. – The Good Samaritan Society in Kissimmee Village was still taped off on Friday because of the amount of standing water after Hurricane Ian. Osceola County manager, Don Fisher, said the senior living community is in a floodway and that they’ve seen three major floods since 2006. The community was built on the banks of Shingle Creek.
spacecoastdaily.com
Arrests In Brevard County: October 8, 2022 – Suspects Presumed Innocent Until Proven Guilty
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The suspects below were arrested by various law enforcement agencies on the Space Coast. PLEASE NOTE: All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published on SpaceCoastDaily.com are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed.
cw34.com
FCC delivering on trash pickups in Port St. Lucie, a welcome sight for residents
PORT ST. LUCIE/ST. LUCIE COUNTY, FL — In Port St. Lucie, trash collection - or rather lack thereof - has been an issue for a long time. But after the city switched haulers, both the city and its residents say things are looking up. Just a few weeks ago,...
spacecoastdaily.com
HOOK ‘EM and BOOK ‘EM: Brevard Sheriff’s Office ‘Fishing for Fugitives’ Seeks Lenora Evette West
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The Brevard County Sheriff’s Office seeks suspect Lenora Evette West in the latest edition of “Fishing for Fugitives.”. West has a warrant for violation of probation in reference to the sale, manufacture, or delivery of cocaine. She was last seen in the Titusville...
click orlando
Ian caused 7.2M-gallon sewage spill into Indian River Lagoon, Brevard leaders say
MELBOURNE, Fla. – Hurricane Ian led to sewage overflow seeping through manholes, flooding streets and a 7.2 million-gallon spill into the Indian River Lagoon. It’s a concern to local biologists who said the lagoon was just starting to show small improvements. Brevard County officials reported the spill out...
fox13news.com
Florida K9 captures accused kidnapper hiding under laundry, trash
MELBOURNE, Fla. - A Florida K9 took a bite out of crime when he helped capture a wanted man hiding underneath a pile of laundry and trash. According to the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office, David Hallaman who was wanted for, among other things, false imprisonment and kidnappings, hid from deputies under a pile of clothes and garbage in a laundry room to avoid going to jail.
sebastiandaily.com
Recent Sebastian restaurant health inspections for September 2022
The month of September was busy with local area inspections throughout Sebastian. Most establishments did well with only a few violations. The Sebastian Train Depot, Papa John’s Pizza, The Hen House, Burger King, and Cafe in Paradise had the lowest number of health inspection violations. Sebastian Saltwater. Our reader’s...
Lake Toho water levels start to come down
ST. CLOUD, Fla. — Lake Toho is expected to crest on Friday, more than a week after Hurricane Ian dumped over a foot of rain in Central Florida. The milestone could worsen flooding in some Osceola County neighborhoods. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. People who stayed...
