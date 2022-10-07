ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Former WWE wrestler, reality competition winner Sara Lee dead at 30

By Jocelina Joiner, Nexstar Media Wire, Emily Mikkelsen
WGN News
WGN News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VER9w_0iQ1oX2I00

( WGHP ) — Sara Lee, a former World Wrestling Entertainment wrestler who also won a reality competition in 2015, has died at age 30, her mother confirmed.

In a Facebook post, her mother, Terri Lee , wrote, “We are all in shock.”

“It is with heavy hearts we wanted to share that our Sara Weston has gone to be with Jesus,” she said. “We ask that you respectfully let our family mourn.”

Sara Lee was married to former WWE wrestler Cory James Weston, whose ring name is Westin Blake, with whom she had three children.

The WWE released a Tweet on Friday morning expressing shock and sadness over Sara Lee’s passing: “WWE is saddened to learn of the passing of Sara Lee. As a former “Tough Enough” winner, Lee served as an inspiration to many in the sports-entertainment world. WWE offers its heartfelt condolences to her family, friends and fans.”

Brash ‘Goddess of Love’ comedian Judy Tenuta dies at 72

Sara Lee won Season 6 of the “Tough Enough” competition series. She earned a one-year contract with WWE and also worked as an NXT wrestler.

In an Instagram picture posted earlier in the week, she discussed feeling better after a sinus infection. “Celebrating finally being healthy enough to go to the gym 2 days in a row … first ever sinus infection kicked my butt,” she wrote.

No cause of death has been released.

Fellow wrestler Bull James created a GoFundMe for Lee’s family .

“We’re all shocked and saddened by the sudden death of Tough Enough winner Sara Lee,” the campaign read. “As her loving husband, Cory, picks up the pieces and continues to raise their 3 children, the last thing anyone in that position wants to be worried about is money and paying for a funeral and everything else that comes along with it.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
WGN News

Lightfoot latest to take advantage of longtime perk of office

CHICAGO — Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot is taking a page out of her political predecessors’ playbook in plastering her name and likeness in high profile places.  When you drive up to Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport you can’t miss a giant electronic billboard spanning the stretch of the roadway that features Lightfoot’s image gazing down at […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Woman shot in face in South Shore

CHICAGO — A woman was shot in the City’s South Shore neighborhood Saturday morning. Police officials responded to a call of shots fired to find a woman on the 7100 block of South Bennett Avenue around 4:18 a.m. with gunshot wounds on her face and lower body. She was transported to the University of Chicago […]
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus
Person
Judy Tenuta
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wwe Wrestler#Combat#Nxt
WGN News

Report: White Sox plan to let Jose Abreu walk in free agency

CHICAGO – It doesn’t sound like Jose Abreu will be coming back to the South Side next year. According to USA Today’s Bob Nightengale, the White Sox plan to part ways with the former MVP after nine seasons with the organization. Abreu is a free agent now after his three-year, $50 million contract expired. Last […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Man fatally shot 16 times in Garfield Park

CHICAGO — A man was found shot dead on a sidewalk with 16 gunshot wounds to the body in Garfield Park Saturday morning. The man was found unresponsive on the sidewalk near the 300 block of South Springfield Avenue around 7:49 a.m. He sustained 16 gunshot wounds to the body and was transported to Mount […]
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Wrestling
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Sports
WGN News

Metra: Train hit car, two taken to hospital

CHICAGO — A Metra train hit a car in Morgan Park Sunday afternoon, according to a spokesperson from the train company. Two people — both from the car that was hit — were taken to the hospital. Both victims are in serious, but not life-threatening condition, according to the Chicago Fire Department. The collision happened […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

17-year-old boy fatally shot in South Shore

CHICAGO — A 17-year-old boy was shot and killed in the city’s South Shore neighborhood. The shooting happened around 8:40 a.m. Tuesday on the 1900 block of East 79th Street. Police said a man was following the 17-year-old before opening fire. The teen was shot multiple times and was transported to the University of Chicago […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Tropical Storm Julia to weaken to a Depression as it skirts the Pacific Coast from Nicaragua to Guatemala Monday—Heavy rains to bring flash floods and mud slides

Once Hurricane Julia with top winds of 85 mph at its Nicaragua landfall near Laguna de Perlas has weakened to a tropical storm as it crossed Nicaragua, and is expected to further weaken to a tropical depression as it skirts along the Pacific Coast of Central America from Nicaragua to Guatemala. Heavy rainfall in excess […]
ENVIRONMENT
WGN News

Man charged with murder for stabbing two women, one fatally

CHICAGO — A man was charged with murder and attempted murder for stabbing two women, one fatally, on September 23 in the Chicago area. Obie Cornelious, 49, was arrested on Thursday in the 1000 block of West Balmoral Avenue for the stabbing of two women. He fatally stabbed a 45-year-old woman and a 40-year-old woman […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Fort Wayne mayor arrested for drunken driving after crash￼

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — The mayor of Indiana’s second-largest city apologized Sunday after an overnight arrest for drunken driving. Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry and his wife, Cindy, were involved a crash, though no injuries were reported. Hours after his release from the Allen County jail, Henry, 70, read a statement to reporters, apologizing […]
FORT WAYNE, IN
WGN News

WGN News

31K+
Followers
11K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Chicago news, sports and weather at https://wgntv.com/

 https://wgntv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy