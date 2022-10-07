ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
makeuseof.com

Google Pixel 7 Pro vs. iPhone 14 Pro: Which One Should You Buy?

The Pixel 7 Pro and the iPhone 14 Pro are two of the best smartphones on the market right now, especially if you live in the US. With the success of the Pixel 6 series, Google is planning to continue its trajectory with the Pixel 7 series and ship significantly more units. On the other hand, the iPhone 14 Pro has a lot that makes it really compelling.
makeuseof.com

5 New Messages App Features iOS 16 Brings to the iPhone

The Messages app has received some major upgrades with iOS 16 that are bound to make your life much easier. You can now edit and recover deleted messages, use SharePlay, and even go as far as to unsend a message altogether. Pretty cool, isn't it?. So, if you recently updated...
The Independent

Amazon Prime Day 2 Amazon devices deals: Best Early Access Sale offers Echo dots, fire tablets and more

Calling all deal hunters, the Prime Early Access Sale is here. After months of speculation, the online giant is officially hosting a second Prime Day shopping event for 2022.Kicking off today with deals dropping until Wednesday, the 48-hour event offers whopping discounts on big-ticket items spanning everything from air fryers, robot vacuums, mattresses and beauty to gaming consoles, laptops, and other big-name tech.Follow live: Read our Amazon Prime Day 2022 liveblogHowever, given that it’s an Amazon event, some of the most competitive deals are found on its own-brand devices. Prices have been slashed across all of Amazon’s gadgets, including Echo...
makeuseof.com

How to Set Up Always On Display on Your Samsung Phone

Always On Display (AOD) allows you to get basic information from your Samsung Galaxy phone without having to turn on the screen. The type of information available on this display mode includes missed calls, notifications, and time plus more. This feature will reduce the number of times you have to...
makeuseof.com

5 Reasons the MacBook Air Is a Great Choice for Freelance Writers

As a freelance writer, you probably know how vital your devices are to your workflow. So, when it comes to picking a laptop for your writing work, there are some non-negotiables: speed, performance, and portability. Apple's MacBook Air offers all these and more at a relatively affordable price. So, below...
makeuseof.com

Prime Early Access Sale: Save Up to $250 on iRobot Robovacs

Robot vacuums are synonymous to free time. Whether you use that free time to do other chores, read a book, or work is up to you. iRobot models are pretty great, whether we're talking about Roombas or the Braava Jet. If you've been eyeing one of these and keep postponing...
makeuseof.com

When Is the Next Samsung Galaxy Phone Coming Out?

Samsung releases a lot of cool new products every year, and if you're a fan, you're among the many who eagerly wait for the next Galaxy phone to come out. Let's see what are the top upcoming Samsung phones you should look out for and guess their release dates based on past launches. We'll also comment on the new features you can expect from them based on credible rumors and leaks.
makeuseof.com

How to Turn On High Contrast Themes for Better Readability on Windows 11

Do you or a loved one find the text and apps on your computer screen unclear and hard to read? Or have trouble differentiating between various elements? Low vision or temporary sight problems could be the cause of your discomfort. You might be aware that Windows has many accessibility options...
makeuseof.com

The Best Smart Kids Thermometers

Do you have a young family? Then a smart thermometer is the ideal piece of tech you need for your medicine cupboard. Smart thermometers work by taking your temperature digitally (the way doctors do) through a device that goes into your ear or on your forehead. It's perfect for young children as it's quick, painless, and easy to use on a wriggly toddler.
makeuseof.com

How to Fix Folders Reverting to Read-Only Mode in Windows 10 and 11

Do folders on your computer periodically revert to read-only mode, making it impossible to make changes? It can be frustrating, especially when you have to make final edits to your submission and the deadline is fast approaching. In this article, we'll explain why your folders revert to read-only mode and...
makeuseof.com

The 7 Best Free Photo Editing Apps for Android

There are probably hundreds or even thousands of photo editing apps on the Google Play Store. Given the many available options, you may find it challenging to settle on the right app for your photo editing needs. In this article, we’ve handpicked some of the best free photo editing apps...
makeuseof.com

Why Apple Is Currently Dominating PC Sales Worldwide

During the global pandemic, Apple went through a supply chain crisis which caused its shipments to decline. Supply disruptions affected almost every major company around the globe. The issue persists because of the global recession and a looming nuclear war, but Apple has managed to outperform Windows PCs. Its global...
makeuseof.com

Prime Early Access Sale: iPads, MacBooks, and AirPods Go on Sale

The first things you think about when you hear the name Apple are "quality" and "expensive," because, let's face it, Apple products can be a bit pricey. Well, for Prime Early Access Sale, Apple products are going on sale on Amazon! This is a two-day long deal, so there's plenty of time to save hundreds on your favorite items.
makeuseof.com

How to Detect Faces Using Python

Have you ever wondered how Snapchat accurately applies various filters on your face? Is your smartphone performing magic when it unlocks using your facial features? No, you’re just watching Face Detection in action. Face Detection is an Artificial Intelligence technology that can identify human faces in a digital image...
