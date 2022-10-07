ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
makeuseof.com

How to Turn On High Contrast Themes for Better Readability on Windows 11

Do you or a loved one find the text and apps on your computer screen unclear and hard to read? Or have trouble differentiating between various elements? Low vision or temporary sight problems could be the cause of your discomfort. You might be aware that Windows has many accessibility options...
makeuseof.com

The Best Smart Kids Thermometers

Do you have a young family? Then a smart thermometer is the ideal piece of tech you need for your medicine cupboard. Smart thermometers work by taking your temperature digitally (the way doctors do) through a device that goes into your ear or on your forehead. It's perfect for young children as it's quick, painless, and easy to use on a wriggly toddler.
makeuseof.com

The Best Prime Early Access Sale Deals

Although we were already treated to Amazon Prime Day back in July, Amazon is serving up another platter of tempting deals to be had in its Prime Early Access Sale. The Prime Early Access Sale runs between October 11-12, 2022. Whether you're looking to stock up for Christmas or you fancy treating yourself, let's take a look at what's on offer from Amazon.
makeuseof.com

When Is the Next Samsung Galaxy Phone Coming Out?

Samsung releases a lot of cool new products every year, and if you're a fan, you're among the many who eagerly wait for the next Galaxy phone to come out. Let's see what are the top upcoming Samsung phones you should look out for and guess their release dates based on past launches. We'll also comment on the new features you can expect from them based on credible rumors and leaks.
makeuseof.com

The Best Minimalist Windows 10 Themes for an Elegant Desktop

The default Windows desktop isn't known for being elegant. It's functional, sure, but that's about it. Luckily there are many ways to customize Windows 10, including installing a new theme or skin pack. Here is a selection of the best minimalist themes and skin packs for making your desktop elegant.
makeuseof.com

5 New Messages App Features iOS 16 Brings to the iPhone

The Messages app has received some major upgrades with iOS 16 that are bound to make your life much easier. You can now edit and recover deleted messages, use SharePlay, and even go as far as to unsend a message altogether. Pretty cool, isn't it?. So, if you recently updated...
makeuseof.com

10 Groove Music Shortcuts for Windows You Need to Know

Groove Music is the native music player application for Windows 8 and 10. This app lets you play music stored in your local library and your OneDrive account. Its intuitive user interface makes it easy to use. However, shortcuts can further enrich your experience both in-app and when you have the application minimized.
makeuseof.com

3 Ways to Tag Someone in Your Instagram Story Without Their Name Showing

It’s fun to share snippets of your life with family and friends via Instagram Stories. You can mention people in your story so that they can re-share those captured moments in their story as well. But how do you mention others in your story, without the usernames crowding the...
makeuseof.com

INMOTION V5 Review: Best Affordable Electic Unicycle to Learn On

If you're after a new riding experience, the INMOTION V5 serves as a well-rounded EUC for short commutes and fun. While it won't offer the maximum speed or range for those after a more challenging ride, its value lies in its accessibility. From beginner to experienced riders, it's a worthwhile way to experiment with electric unicycles.
makeuseof.com

How to Set Up Always On Display on Your Samsung Phone

Always On Display (AOD) allows you to get basic information from your Samsung Galaxy phone without having to turn on the screen. The type of information available on this display mode includes missed calls, notifications, and time plus more. This feature will reduce the number of times you have to...
makeuseof.com

The 7 Best Free Photo Editing Apps for Android

There are probably hundreds or even thousands of photo editing apps on the Google Play Store. Given the many available options, you may find it challenging to settle on the right app for your photo editing needs. In this article, we’ve handpicked some of the best free photo editing apps...
makeuseof.com

5 Reasons the MacBook Air Is a Great Choice for Freelance Writers

As a freelance writer, you probably know how vital your devices are to your workflow. So, when it comes to picking a laptop for your writing work, there are some non-negotiables: speed, performance, and portability. Apple's MacBook Air offers all these and more at a relatively affordable price. So, below...
makeuseof.com

How to Update Your PS5

Sony is constantly releasing new updates for the PS5 to improve the playability of your console. These updates can include small quality-of-life improvements, patches for bugs, or even larger overhauls of the operating system. You will want to make sure you update your console as soon as a new update...
makeuseof.com

MUO Giveaway: Win a GEEKOM MiniAir 11 Mini PC

We know just how much our readers love cool gadgets, so we thought you may all like getting your hands on something free: GEEKOM MiniAir 11. If you've been looking into mini PCs, then you know how great GEEKOM products are. Our giveaway will have two winners, each getting a package that's worth $299! Who wants one?
