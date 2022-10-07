Read full article on original website
Mudbugs Get First Home Win Of SeasonUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
High School Swimming Striding Through SeasonUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Amarillo Wranglers Sweep Mudbugs First Home Series of 2022-23 SeasonUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Cross Country Trails - September 17 ReportUnder The Radar NWLAMonroe, LA
Are We Nearing a Workforce Collapse in Shreveport-Bossier?
I Am Trying to Wrap My Head Around What Is Happening in Shreveport-Bossier. I love treating myself to an iced coffee on the weekends, however, there has been an issue getting a mobile order the last few weekends. When I tried to order online it told me online ordering was not available, there were a couple of times when I was able to get an online order however when I would show up to pick up my mobile order there was a sign posted saying "Lobby closed, short staffed, all mobile orders use the drive-thru.
Check Out These Free Veteran’s Day Deals in Shreveport Area
If you know me, you know I am the proud daughter of a WWII Veteran who fought with the Marines at Okinawa. Both of my sons are Marines. I love our Veterans and honor them any time I see them. But our nation will pause to honor all of them...
Shreveport Line Ave Market Closing- But Don’t Panic
The owners of Maxwell's Market on Line Avenue in Shreveport have made a couple of major announcements. According to a recent Facebook post, the current owners announced they are closing the doors on Friday, October 14th for remodeling, repairs, and maintenance. But they also made another announcement. Notice I said...
Shreveport Chef to Prepare Spectacular Dish for Charity Event
This is going to be one of the most exclusive dining experiences in Louisiana and a Shreveport chef is one of the amazing folks in the kitchen preparing a spectacular dish. This is a charity event with some of the proceeds going to a food bank in south Louisiana. When...
How Close Has Shreveport Been To Record October Temps?
According to the average temperatures for Shreveport since 1991, the average high temp for an October day is 78.9 degrees. Which is a lot cooler than what we've been experiencing in the first ten days of October 2022. So far, this October has had 9 of 10 days with highs...
Have an Awesome Halloween Costume? It Could Earn You $250
Halloween season is here! It's time for parties, trick-or-treating and all the other fun stuff that goes along with 'Spooky Season'. With that said, us here at Townsquare Media Shreveport along with our friends at Shreveport-Bossier Family Dental - Kids want to celebrate Halloween season with you. There's nothing better...
Shreveport BBQ Favorite Closing Doors to the Public
Many Shreveport BBQ Lovers Are Concerned Today. We all woke up to a Facebook post from Real BBQ and More claiming that they are having to close their doors to the public. What is concerning is that there is no timeline as to when Real BBQ will open back up.
Did You Know the Planet of the Apes Franchise has a Shreveport Connection?
"Take your stinking paws off of me, you damned dirty ape!" That single line, uttered by Charlton Heston, has been described as one of the most iconic lines in cinematic history. The original 5 film Planet of the Apes series began in 1968 with the first film titled simply, Planet of the Apes.
Demolition at Fairgrounds Field in Shreveport Is Halted
The demolition work at Fairgrounds Field in Shreveport has stopped for now. A Caddo District Court Judge has issued a Temporary Restraining Order halting the demolition work. Friends of Fairgrounds Field sued the city of Shreveport asking a judge to stop the destruction of the complex. They want a permanent injunction and will take their arguments before judge Brady O’Callaghan during a hearing at 9:30 Thursday morning.
Iconic: Loretta Lynn & Her Amazing Louisiana Hayride Performances
The music world lost a true legend this week as Loretta Lynn passed away at 90 years old. Although Lynn was born in 1932, she didn't start singing in public until the late 50's. And she didn't have her first #1 hit until 1967. That was her first #1... she went on to chart 16, including 5 consecutive #1 hits with Conway Twitty between 1971-1975.
How is Louisiana NOT on This List??
Anytime you see a "Best of", or a "Top 10" type list, you know it's probably going to be pretty much a subjective perspective. And depending on who is presenting the list is going to determine the credibility weighted to it. And as far as I'm concerned, when something comes from Louisiana/Shreveport hating Wallethub, I give it very little, to no credence. So, all that being said, there's a new "Top 20" list from WalletHub of cities that are best for "foodies," and no Louisiana city made the list??
Shreveport Celebrates National Night Out in Record Numbers
Shreveport participated in the 38th Annual National Night Out on Tuesday night with a record number of registered block parties across the city. National Night Out is an intitiative born out of the National Association of Town Watch, which was created in 1981 to:. to provide community watch groups the...
Louisiana Born Actors Who Have Appeared In Horror Films
Louisiana continues to build on its rich tradition of filming across the state. The New Orleans area is currently host to multiple productions, and we've seen extensive filming in the Shreveport are this year. It's great to see the industry continue to support the state. But its not just the...
The Wait Is Over, Huge Burgers Now Being Served In North Bossier
Papa & Co Announced They Were Coming to North Bossier and We All Freaked Out. Papa & Co is one of Shreveport's staples, everyone knows of this spot because the burgers are the size of your head. Seriously. Could This Be the Biggest Burger in the South?. Papa and Company...
Shreveport’s Legendary Bear’s Just Dropped A New Menu
No joke, Bear's on Fairfield is Shreveport's best kept food secret...and we're tired of it. No, we're not tired of the food, it's too good to get tired of. We're absolutely tired of people no knowing about how good the kitchen is at Bear's. Let us add, its also super...
Sweet Brown Eyed Girl Wants to Come Home With You, Shreveport
Just look at those eyes! Sweet Molly is a Chiweenie and is looking for a family to call her own. Do you have room for 9 lbs of love? You can meet Molly today at Pet Savers Shreveport. She's up to date on her shots and her adoption fee is $150. Just remember, adopting a dog is a big commitment. Make sure you're ready to take care of your new friend FOR LIFE before making the leap to pet ownership.
Haughton Night Out to Feature ‘Battle of the Badges’
Shreveport and Bossier and other towns all across Northwest Louisiana are preparing for our version of "National Night Out" tomorrow night, Tuesday, October 4. That includes the Town of Haughton, where residents, friends, family and others from the Haughton area will congregate at the Joe Delaney Park from 5:30 pm until 8:00 pm for all the activities including food trucks from Uneeda Taco, Music To Your Mouth, Timmy's Backwood BBQ and Sugah Cotton Candy. Other events scheduled include a Life Air landing, children's fingerprinting and a scavenger hunt.
Bossier’s Restaurant Best Friend and Wine Pairing Pioneer Passes Away
When I First Moved to Shreveport-Bossier I felt Like I Was the One to Discover Lucky Palace. My brother who is a chef and lover of wines had heard of a man named Kuan Lim. Mr. Lim wasn't your typical restaurateur, he was a wine whisperer, who could perfectly pair any dish on his menu with the perfect wine. Of course, this meant that my brother who is a very successful restaurateur had to meet this man for himself.
Do You Know Where the Popular Phrase Hell Hath No Fury Comes From?
Have you ever heard the phrase, 'Hell hath no fury like that of a woman scorned?' I'm not trying to tell you your business, but you should believe that. It turns out that the phrase is a bastardization of a line from William Congreve's 1697 tragedy The Mourning Bride, but its meaning is clear: someone, usually a woman, who reacts angrily to something, namely her husband or lover being unfaithful.
Shreveport Needs Rain Bad, But Can It Wait Until After Revel?
Louisiana needs a good dose of rain. Much of the state is dealing with seriously dry conditions. State Climatologist Barry Keim tells the Louisiana Radio Network the state is dangerously dry. In northwest Louisiana, it's been 23 days straight without a drop of rain. But other parts of the state...
