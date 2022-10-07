ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durham, NC

dukebasketballreport.com

DBR Podcast #448 - Duke’s Loss To Georgia Tech And A Look At Captain Jeremy Roach

Sam and Jason are here to run down Duke’s latest football game with Donald off in Europe, and shorthanded is sort of how the Blue Devils felt on Saturday at Georgia Tech. Jason was in attendance at Bobby Dodd Stadium to see Duke’s 23-20 overtime loss from the press box, so we have a lot of first-hand account from this one. We walk through Duke’s various miscues throughout the game, from play-calling to penalties, as well as Jason’s review of the press box set up in Atlanta.
DURHAM, NC
dukebasketballreport.com

Duke Falls To The Yellow Jackets In Overtime, 23-20.

4-1 Duke went to Atlanta to play Georgia Tech but fell in Bobby Dodd Stadium, 23-20 in overtime. Georgia Tech led the entire game until the last few seconds when the Yellow Jackets were called for pass interference. Duke scored on the following play to put it into overtime. The Yellow Jackets managed a field goal and pushed Duke back when it was their turn, forcing Charlie Ham to take a 52 yard field goal attempt, which he missed.
ATLANTA, GA
Quote book and video: Mike Norvell following loss to NC State

Mike Norvell speaks with the media following Florida State's 19-17 loss at NC State on Saturday night. Some of his quotes are below as well as the video of his interview. "It's a locker room, staff, football team that's hurting," Norvell said. "To come out with the work and investment that was put in, throughout the game there were so many swings of emotions, swings of momentum. It was a college football game that was a tough, physical game. Ultimately we made a lot of mistakes there in the second half that we've got to be able to overcome."
RALEIGH, NC
phspagesbypage.com

Double Fame: Page Gets a New Football Field and Airtime on Jared and Katie

Page hit a double lottery recently with being gifted $100 million anonymously and having our football and cheerleading teams featured on Jared and Katie. Page High School has just latterly been endowed by an anonymous group of donors with the contribution of $1 million. The money is meant to go towards our school’s football field and the need for a turf. The Guilford County board of education unanimously voted 8-0 to accept the insanely generous donation at their meeting on Thursday, September 22nd.
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
seniorshousingbusiness.com

Liberty Breaks Ground on Hayes Barton Place CCRC in Raleigh, North Carolina

RALEIGH, N.C. — Liberty Senior Living has broken ground on Hayes Barton Place, a seniors housing community in Raleigh. Scheduled to open in 2024, the property is just three miles northwest of the heart of downtown Raleigh. A continuing care retirement community, Hayes Barton Place will feature an undisclosed...
RALEIGH, NC
FOX8 News

‘Pushed’: Deaths of the Biltmore Hotel in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — There are plenty of hotels throughout Greensboro, but there’s only one that includes this eyebrow-raising disclaimer: “The hotel does not advertise or make any claim to any kind ‘ghost’ or ‘paranormal’ activity at the property.” The Biltmore Hotel, located at 111 W. Washington St., is believed to be the oldest hotel […]
GREENSBORO, NC
