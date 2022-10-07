Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Park Feature: Lake Crabtree Country Park Offers a Beautiful Wilderness EscapeJames TulianoMorrisville, NC
Downtown Cary Townhouse Rent Drops by $1k, but Still Almost $5k a MonthJames TulianoCary, NC
Wake school board moves forward with school equity planThe Triangle TribuneWake County, NC
DPS counselor uses yoga to calm her studentsThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
This Abandoned North Carolina Hospital is Hauntingly BeautifulTravel MavenRaleigh, NC
Related
UNC Basketball: Kayla McPherson to miss start of regular season
The UNC women’s basketball program received some bad news, as redshirt freshman Kayla McPherson will be sidelined to start the regular season. Unfortunately, we’ll have to wait a bit longer for Kayla McPherson’s official debut with the UNC women’s basketball program. This week in practice, McPherson...
dukebasketballreport.com
DBR Podcast #448 - Duke’s Loss To Georgia Tech And A Look At Captain Jeremy Roach
Sam and Jason are here to run down Duke’s latest football game with Donald off in Europe, and shorthanded is sort of how the Blue Devils felt on Saturday at Georgia Tech. Jason was in attendance at Bobby Dodd Stadium to see Duke’s 23-20 overtime loss from the press box, so we have a lot of first-hand account from this one. We walk through Duke’s various miscues throughout the game, from play-calling to penalties, as well as Jason’s review of the press box set up in Atlanta.
North Carolina was 'dream school' for five-star guard
The UNC basketball target is a consensus top-five prospect and is high on the Tar Heels' recruiting board.
dukebasketballreport.com
Duke Falls To The Yellow Jackets In Overtime, 23-20.
4-1 Duke went to Atlanta to play Georgia Tech but fell in Bobby Dodd Stadium, 23-20 in overtime. Georgia Tech led the entire game until the last few seconds when the Yellow Jackets were called for pass interference. Duke scored on the following play to put it into overtime. The Yellow Jackets managed a field goal and pushed Duke back when it was their turn, forcing Charlie Ham to take a 52 yard field goal attempt, which he missed.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
25 years since Dean Smith’s retirement: The 24 hours that changed Carolina basketball
Dean Smith abruptly announced his retirement on Oct. 9, 1997. “Some events that take place in your lifetime just stand alone. I remember exactly how I was feeling, what I was doing. That was definitely one of the moments in my lifetime.”
Scarlet Nation
Quote book and video: Mike Norvell following loss to NC State
Mike Norvell speaks with the media following Florida State's 19-17 loss at NC State on Saturday night. Some of his quotes are below as well as the video of his interview. "It's a locker room, staff, football team that's hurting," Norvell said. "To come out with the work and investment that was put in, throughout the game there were so many swings of emotions, swings of momentum. It was a college football game that was a tough, physical game. Ultimately we made a lot of mistakes there in the second half that we've got to be able to overcome."
phspagesbypage.com
Double Fame: Page Gets a New Football Field and Airtime on Jared and Katie
Page hit a double lottery recently with being gifted $100 million anonymously and having our football and cheerleading teams featured on Jared and Katie. Page High School has just latterly been endowed by an anonymous group of donors with the contribution of $1 million. The money is meant to go towards our school’s football field and the need for a turf. The Guilford County board of education unanimously voted 8-0 to accept the insanely generous donation at their meeting on Thursday, September 22nd.
UNC Homecoming Shirts Accused Of Culturally Appropriating HBCU Culture
North Carolina A&T University students and alumni told NewsOne they're outraged. The post UNC Homecoming Shirts Accused Of Culturally Appropriating HBCU Culture appeared first on NewsOne.
RELATED PEOPLE
seniorshousingbusiness.com
Liberty Breaks Ground on Hayes Barton Place CCRC in Raleigh, North Carolina
RALEIGH, N.C. — Liberty Senior Living has broken ground on Hayes Barton Place, a seniors housing community in Raleigh. Scheduled to open in 2024, the property is just three miles northwest of the heart of downtown Raleigh. A continuing care retirement community, Hayes Barton Place will feature an undisclosed...
kmyu.tv
Black North Carolina man surprised to learn about White relatives in Utah
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Imagine getting an email, out of the blue from a person you even don’t know, claiming to be your relative. That’s exactly what happened to Desi Campbell of Lillington, North Carolina. He received an email through Ancestry.com from Deena Hill of Mount...
Toyota battery plant president plans to build on strong North Carolina ties
To watch more of Neill’s interview with Sean Suggs, president of Toyota Battery Manufacturing North Carolina, watch this web extra. Here he discusses his family, how the job application process for the plant will run, how ready the community is for this facility and his book (yes, he is a published author!) Sean Suggs has […]
Meet Wake’s 2022 Principal of the Year. She’s shining a light on Black women in schools.
Annice Williams has been a finalist for Wake County Principal of the Year three times before.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Guilford, Alamance, Randolph among 25 NC counties to become ‘unconventional warfare exercise’ sites as Fort Bragg launches annual Special Forces test
Residents may hear ammunition sounds and see occasional flares as part of the Robin Sage test.
cbs17
Durham woman celebrates her 110th birthday, shares her ‘secret’ to a long life
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A Durham woman celebrated a huge milestone on Monday—her 110th birthday. Catherine Ferrell welcomed her birthday surrounded by all of her family and friends. She was born in 1912 in Warsaw, North Carolina. In her more than a century of life, Ferrell has experienced...
WXII 12
Fight breaks out at Southern Guilford High School football game, deputies say
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A fight broke out at a high school football game between juveniles, deputies said. On Oct 7, a physical altercation at a Southern Guilford High School football game occurred. Guilford County deputies responded to the fight as a large crowd formed around the two juveniles involved.
‘Pushed’: Deaths of the Biltmore Hotel in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — There are plenty of hotels throughout Greensboro, but there’s only one that includes this eyebrow-raising disclaimer: “The hotel does not advertise or make any claim to any kind ‘ghost’ or ‘paranormal’ activity at the property.” The Biltmore Hotel, located at 111 W. Washington St., is believed to be the oldest hotel […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
This Is The Best Bakery In North Carolina
Mashed found the best bakeries across the country, including this favorite in North Carolina.
Deputies pepper spray people at Southern Guilford High School in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Pepper spray was used at Southern Guilford High School on Friday. FOX8 is told deputies pepper sprayed people at the high school. However, few details are known about what led up to the incident and who exactly the pepper spray was used on. This is a developing story.
Lottery player called mom crying after winning NC prize. Now she plans to buy a house
The woman bought her winning ticket from the store she works at.
My Clallam County
North Carolina Senate debate sees Ted Budd and Cheri Beasley face off for the first time
(RALEIGH, N.C.) — On Friday, North Carolina voters will see their candidates for Senate face off for the first and probably only time. The debate, hosted by Spectrum News 1, will take place in Raleigh and will start at 8 p.m. ET. Former state chief justice and Democratic candidate...
Comments / 0