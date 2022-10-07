ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Digital Trends

Hurry — Walmart has a 70-inch 4K TV for just $448 right now

Every home theater needs a great 4K TV at its center, and if you’re looking to live large with your home theater, the onn. 70-inch 4K Roku smart TV is only $448 at Walmart right now. That’s an impressive savings of $100 from its regular price of $548, and it makes for one of the best TV deals you’ll find. Free shipping is included. So if the simplicity of a Roku TV combined with the size of a 70-inch screen is right for your home theater, click over to Walmart now to claim one of the best Walmart TV deals available.
makeuseof.com

The Best iPhone 14 Pro Max Cases

Phones have become an integral part of everyday life. This means they are used often, indoors and outdoors, and across different environments. The best way to ensure your phone doesn't get broken thanks to drops, scratches, or falls is by protecting it with a phone case. Thankfully, iPhone cases have...
BGR.com

Best free Amazon deals for Prime Early Access Sale 2022

Amazon’s big Prime Early Access Sale is a first-of-its-kind event. That being said, it’s also very familiar. This is the first time Amazon has had two Prime Day events in one year, but the deals are very similar. That’s good news, of course, as you can see in our big Prime Early Access Sale deals roundup.
Android Authority

How to record phone calls on your iPhone

Can you secretly record your iPhone conversations? Well, sort of. It’s the bread and butter of every TV courtroom drama. The guilty person gets caught out confessing the crime in a secretly taped phone call. But if you think you can record all your phone calls on your iPhone, you need to reconsider that strategy. First, there is no built-in call recorder on the iPhone. Secondly, laws worldwide about call recording vary wildly. You may live in a country or a state where call recording is outright banned, or you must inform the other side they’re being taped. Assuming you have consent from the other caller to record the call, here are some options to record phone calls on an iPhone.
CNET

How to Scrub Your iPhone to Free Up Storage

Consider all those photos, GIFs, group chats, games and music libraries taking up space on your iPhone. It has likely become a storage hub for much more than just basic text messages. But that also means it can be easy to run out of space. Even though Apple increased the iPhone's default storage from to 128GB for the iPhone 13 and iPhone 14, that might not be enough for everyone.
Apple Insider

Apple's AirPods and Mac accessories could gain USB-C by 2024

The gradual shift of Apple's products to USB-C instead of Lightning could see a switch of connector on Mac accessories and all AirPods models by 2024, a report claims. As a connector, USB-C is growing in ubiquity, with it becoming more commonly used on devices instead of microUSB. While there's talk of Apple making the shift for its iPhones down the road, its possible that other hardware in Apple's product catalog could make the jump at around the same time.
Apple Insider

iPad with new Hybrid OLED tech rumored to arrive in 2024

AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Apple has signed up Taiwan SMT, which could eventually lead to Apple using hybrid OLED displays in theiPad Pro by 2024. The display is a crucial part of the iPad and iPad Pro experience,...
Apple Insider

Keychron Q8 Review: A good starter ergonomic & mechanical keyboard

The Keychron Q8 is yet another great entry point into mechanical keyboard ownership, but the Alice layout could be challenging for some typists. Keychron has a history of creating great mechanical keyboards welcoming newcomers to the peripheral category. Typically offered in fully-assembled and barebone kits, the keyboards cater to those who want the benefits without any assembly effort and those who wish to explore customization in the future.
Apple Insider

iPhone 14 lead times moderate, Pro model demand holds strong

AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Lead times for the high-demandiPhone 14 Pro models are starting to moderate, analysts claim, and while iPhone 14 lead times are relatively shorter than the iPhone 13, the iPhone 14 Plus is said to have steady demand after its later launch.
shefinds

3 iPhone Apps Apple Experts Say You Should Delete Immediately Because They Drain Your Battery

There can be a few culprits behind a rapidly declining iPhone battery, and all of them are worth exploring. For starters, how old is your phone? Could the solution be a new battery? How are you charging your device — are you only using Apple-certified chargers and cables? If you’re relying on cheap, questionable accessories, you could be doing so at the expense of your phone’s battery. Are you only charging your phone in moderate temperatures and not exposing it to extreme heat or cold (including leaving it in the car when you grocery shop)?
Phone Arena

Walmart is offering by far the best Apple Watch Series 8 deals to date

The Apple Watch Ultra may have seized the spotlight for a little while there after its early September launch event with a (somewhat) novel rugged design and the second-gen Apple Watch SE is certainly hard to ignore if you're on a tight budget, but let's face it, we all know the Series 8 will become the world's best-selling smartwatch soon.
Apple Insider

Next iPhone SE could look very much like an iPhone XR

Apple's next update to the iPhone SE could bring the low-cost model more in line with the current-gen iPhone, with an analyst claiming it will sport a 6.1-inch LCD display, complete with a notch. Apple's update to the third-gen iPhone SE largely consisted of an internals upgrade, but the fourth-gen...
