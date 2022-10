ROSELLE PARK, NJ — Phillips 66 Bayway Refinery recently made a monetary donation to Roselle Park to offset the cost of technology upgrades at the Casano Community Center. This donation was facilitated by Roselle Park Councilman Jay Robaina and was put toward the purchase of six new Chromebase desktop computers for use primarily by the borough’s seniors.

