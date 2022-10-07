Twitter Is Dragging Ciara After Her Husband Russell Wilson Takes Blame For The Broncos Loss

During Thursday night football, the Denver Broncos lost 12-9 against the Indianapolis Colts, and their Quarterback, Russell Wilson is taking the blame. Twitter fans are dragging his wife, Ciara, because of it.

According to the team's website, Wilson took responsibility in a press conference and said that "at the end of the day, I've got to be better. I've got to be better."

NFL fans weren't too happy about his response and social media users began roasting the pop singer and athlete's marriage. Many people are alluding to Wilson playing a bad season because he's focused on the musician and his family over football.

"Russell wilson aint been s*t since he married Ciara lol," one person wrote.

Another compared the duo to Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen. He wrote: "After last night’s performance, I’m waiting for news to come out that Russ and Ciara are having marital issues too. #nfl#FantasyFootball"

\u201cAfter last night\u2019s performance, I\u2019m waiting for news to come out that Russ and Ciara are having marital issues too. #nfl #FantasyFootball\u201d — ThrillsFantasyFootball (@ThrillsFantasyFootball) 1665140894

Some people are getting more personal and saying that she should go back to her ex-boyfriend and rapper, Future.

Those who were watching are tweeting things like, "Ciara should give Future another chance after this game last night," and that they hope he drops an album with a "surprise Ciara collab".

\u201cI need Future to drop an album by midnight with that surprise Ciara collab after the 3am booty call.



I want this dork ass QB to hurt, my G.\u201d — Keem Budden \ud83c\udf10 (@Keem Budden \ud83c\udf10) 1665114705

However, the "Goodies" singer has her own fanbase, and they came to her defense.

"I feel for my girl Ciara because her name is always brought up in relation to someone else and that’s got to be heavy. I hope she don’t be on here reading this crap," one Twitter user published.

Some are saying the attacks on Wilson and Ciara are feeling more personal than sticking to just sports and it's not even about his marriage.

\u201cAgreed \u2026 leave it to just football . I get it he\u2019s playing awful but some people saying Ciara should leave him etc . Like huh \ud83d\ude29\ud83e\udd26\ud83c\udffd\u200d\u2640\ufe0f\u201d — Terricka_\ud83d\udc95 (@Terricka_\ud83d\udc95) 1665147605

Even though Broncos fanatics aren't pleased with their Quarterback's performance and keep referring to him as "Ciara's husband", they play Monday night, October 17, against the Los Angeles Chargers.