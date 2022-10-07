Illinois quick hits: Local governments to get state infrastructure funds; five in Springfield incited on COVID fraud; Illinois Municipal League opposes Amendment 1

Read full article on original website
Lawsuits looking to block SAFE-T Act stacking up as Pritzker signals changes ahead
(The Center Square) – Amending Illinois’ SAFE-T Act likely won’t happen until after the November election that’s less than a month away, but it’s becoming more clear changes are ahead before implementation on New Year’s Day. The lawsuits against the state trying to block...
Illinois quick hits: Cleanup continues after trail derailed; another SAFE-T Act lawsuit
The cleanup continues after a train slammed into a semi truck Saturday near Murphysboro. Crews from Missouri are in Hamilton County helping clean the wreckage after the train derailed following the accident. The Emergency Management Agency says the area was littered with coal and grain from the damaged train. The driver and the engineer were able to get out safely.
Op-Ed: Union workers see property tax threat from Illinois amendment vote
If American labor has a golden patron, it surely must be President Franklin Delano Roosevelt. But FDR had pretty distinct views about private-sector labor unions versus government unions. “The very nature and purposes of Government make it impossible for administrative officials to represent fully or to bind the employer in...
Pritzker Says Pending Bill Could Provide Possible Fixes To SAFE-T Act
After being criticized for not offering specifics on how to address concerns about the upcoming end of cash bail in Illinois, Governor JB Pritzker now says a bill introduced by a Central Illinois lawmaker is a good place to start. Pritzker was asked several times during last week’s governor’s race...
Springfield Residents Can Now Sign Up For Household Hazardous Waste Event [LINK]
Springfield residents can now sign up for the city’s household hazardous waste collection event scheduled for later this month. The annual event was jeopardized this fall when the Illinois EPA, which usually sponsors it, had to back out because a fire left a waste disposal facility unable to safely dispose of the waste products that were to be collected. But the city found another vendor so that the event can happen at the Illinois State Fairgrounds on Saturday, October 22nd.
Illinois Has Fourth Highest Number Of Vehicle-Animal Collisions
Illinois ranks fourth in the nation for most number of collisions between vehicles and animals resulting in damage. State Farm Insurance says Illinois drivers made more than 17,000 claims from July of 2021 to June of 2022 for damage caused by hitting deer, large dogs, or farm animals. But the total number of claims is actually down two-percent from the previous 12 months.
Database Tracks Lethal Force Used By Police In Illinois
A new database compiled by a team at the University of Illinois is tracking use of lethal force by police officers… in an effort to push for greater accountability in such incidents. The database… called SPOTLITE… logs any use of firearms by police, including those with non-fatal outcomes, and...
Illinois Chamber looks for fiscal discipline in state budget
(The Center Square) – Fitch Ratings last month assigned a BBB+ rating to three Illinois general obligation bonds totaling $700 million, and Illinois Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Todd Maisch is hoping to see fiscal discipline. According to Fitch Ratings, the following GO bonds received the BBB+ ratings:...
AFSCME Files Grievance Over Retiree Health Care Changes
The largest state employees’ union has filed a grievance over a plan to limit health care coverage options for Illinois state government retirees. The state recently announced that it would put all retirees under a single plan operated by Aetna, eliminating an HMO option. AFSCME Council 31 says while it has filed the grievance, it continues to work with the state in hopes of ensuring quality health care options for retirees.
Services Set For Veteran Educator, School Board Member Mike Zimmers
Services have been set for longtime Springfield educator and school board member Mike Zimmers, who passed away last week at the age of 72. Zimmers worked for 34 years in District 186 as a teacher, principal, and administrator, and had spent nine years on the school board, including three as board president, up until his death.
Energy analyst says EV charging more expensive than gas
(The Center Square) – As Illinois transitions into a more electric vehicle-friendly state, an energy analyst says the cost to charge vehicles may slow the process. Gov. J.B. Pritzker wants 1 million electric vehicles on Illinois roadways by the end of the decade. According to the U.S. Department of Energy, at the end of last year, there were just over 36,000 EV’s registered in Illinois.
Vehicle Winds Up In Lake Springfield; Driver Gets Out Safely
Nobody is hurt after a vehicle went into the water at the Lake Springfield Marina Friday afternoon. The Springfield Fire Department responded to the call, but the driver of the vehicle was able to get out safely before crews arrived. Fire department personnel remained on hand to assist with the process of getting the vehicle out of the lake.
SFD Stresses Fire Prevention, Safety
This is National Fire Prevention Week… and the Springfield Fire Department is urging you to take it seriously. The theme this year is “Fire won’t wait… plan your escape.” Fire officials say that taking steps to remove fire hazards is important, but it’s just as important to make sure you have a plan in place if fire does break out.
