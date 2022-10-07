Read full article on original website
Related
Boxing Scene
Jake Paul Optimistic that Match with Anderson Silva Fight Can Rack Up 700,000 PPV Buys
Jake Paul has a feeling his showdown with Anderson Silva will garner him the biggest pay-per-view numbers of his nascent boxing career. The YouTuber-turned-boxer is headed for an eight-round, 180-pound cruiserweight bout against former UFC champion Anderson Silva Oct. 29 at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Ariz, on Showtime Pay-Per-View.
BoxingNews24.com
Is Canelo Alvarez ready to run the gauntlet against Benavidez, Charlo & Ramirez?
By Sean Jones: Fans want to see Canelo Alvarez step up the level of his competition by battling David Benavidez, Jermall Charlo, and Gilberto ‘Zurdo’ Ramirez in his next three fights. There’s nothing wrong with Canelo running the gauntlet now against Benavidez, Charlo & Ramirez. Even if Canelo...
BoxingNews24.com
John Fury says ban Conor Benn if his B sample is positive
By Jack Tiernan: John Fury says Conor Benn should be banned if his B-sample tests positive. Benn (21-0, 14 KOs) tested positive for the banned substance clomifene, and it’s only now been leaked to the boxing public by the Daily Mail. John feels that Benn is innocent until proven...
BoxingNews24.com
Boxing Results: Carlos Adames wins via vicious third-round TKO
Carlos Adames Says He’s Ready To Challenge The Middleweight Champions. By Vince D’Writer: In the co-main event of the Sebastian Fundora-Carlos Ocampo Showtime Boxing card, Interim WBC middleweight champion Carlos Adames defeated middleweight contender Juan Macias Montiel at the Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California. The fans...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
BoxingNews24.com
Boxing Results: Fernando Martinez defeats Jerwin Ancajas
By Robert Segal: In a one-sided fight, IBF super flyweight champion Fernando Martinez (15-0, 8 KOs) took former IBF champ Jerwin Ancajas (33-3-2, 22 KOs) to school, defeating him by a lopsided 12 round unanimous decision in a rematch on Saturday night at the Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California.
BoxingNews24.com
Conor Benn “might have taken” clomifene “by mistake” says Gareth A Davies
By Barry Holbrook: Gareth A. Davies says there’s a possibility that Conor Benn might have taken the banned drug clomifene by mistake, which resulted in his positive test in the lead-up to his postponed fight against Chris Eubank Jr. If Benn (21-0, 14 KOs) did take clomifene by mistake,...
MMA Fighting
Sean O’Malley: Impressive win over Petr Yan at UFC 280 is one step closer to ‘Conor level’ stardom
Sean O’Malley doesn’t just want to be one of the UFC’s stars, he wants to be the star. The 27-year-old bantamweight contender fights Petr Yan at UFC 280 on Oct. 29 with a potential title shot on the line, but O’Malley believes that a statement win over the former champion could lead to more than just a shot at UFC gold. O’Malley is already one of the most talked about fighters on the roster and his goal is to achieve the same notoriety as mainstream superstar Conor McGregor.
BoxingNews24.com
Wilder vs. Helenius this Saturday, October 15th in New York
By Craig Page: Deontay Wilder will be coming off a year-long break when he steps inside the ring this Saturday night against Robert Helenius at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. The card starts at 9:00 p.m. ET on FITE TV, PPV.com, and Fox Sports. There are a lot...
RELATED PEOPLE
BoxingNews24.com
Vasyl Lomachenko talks sparring Shakur Stevenson & Ryan Garcia
By Sam Volz: Vasyl Lomachenko said he was impressed with the sparring that he did with Shakur Stevenson years ago at 126 and 130. Lomachenko says Stevenson was an advanced fighter, having competed in the 2016 Olympics. Lomachenko (16-2, 11 KOs) said that when he sparred Ryan Garcia, it was...
BoxingNews24.com
Andre Ward says Kambosos is a “confused man” facing Haney on Saturday
By Sean Jones: Andre Ward says George Kambosos Jr is a “confused man” heading into his rematch with Devin Haney this Saturday night at the Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne, Australia. The event will be shown in the U.S at 10:30 p.m. live on ESPN, ESPN Deportes, and ESPN+.
BoxingNews24.com
Anthony Joshua rated #1 in Ring Magazine’s updated rankings
By Barry Holbrook: In a big surprise to some, Anthony Joshua is rated #1 in Ring Magazine’s updated heavyweight rankings for the division. IBF, WBA & WBO champion Oleksandr Usyk is Ring Magazine’s champion in the division, and he can strengthen that position by defeating WBC belt holder Tyson Fury next year.
BoxingNews24.com
Chris Eubank Jr makes rehydration clause weight
By Charles Brun: Chris Eubank Jr posted a video on social media of him making the rehydration clause weight today for his now-canceled/postponed fight against Conor Benn. Interestingly, Eubank Jr (32-2, 23 KOs) weighed in at 159.3 lbs, which leads some to believe that the rehydration clause was only three pounds at 160 from the catchweight of 157 lbs. That means Benn had the deck stacked totally in his favor for this fight.
IN THIS ARTICLE
BoxingNews24.com
Bill Haney says Kambosos is “in trouble” against Devin
By Sean Jones: Devin Haney’s dad, Bill Haney, says former unified lightweight champion George Kambosos Jr is “in trouble” next Saturday night when the two meet for a rematch on October 15th at the Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne, Australia. The Haney vs. Kambosos Jr II event...
BoxingNews24.com
Nigel Benn reacts to Conor’s positive drug test
By Charles Brun: Conor Benn’s dad, Nigel Benn, says he’s in “total shock” after Conor’s mega-fight against Chris Eubank Jr was called off after a positive test for the banned substance clomifene. The positive test was from VADA, not UKAD, which is why the British...
BoxingNews24.com
Dmitry Bivol vs. Gilberto Ramirez – fast approaching
By Dan Ambrose: WBA light heavyweight champion Dmitriy Bivol will defend his title in less than a month against Gilberto ‘Zurdo’ Ramirez on November 5th on DAZN at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi. Bivol (20-0, 11 KOs) has got to win this fight to ensure that his...
BoxingNews24.com
Fundora says David Benavidez “King of 168”
By Sean Jones: Sebastian ‘The Towering Inferno’ Fundora says he views David Benavidez as already the “king of 168,” even without conquering undisputed super middleweight champion Canelo Alvarez. The fact that Canelo has shown no willingness to fight Benavidez (26-0, 23 KOs) kind of automatically makes...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
(Video) UFC, NFL Veteran Greg Hardy Wins Boxing Debut By Knockout
Greg Hardy was able to accomplish the task this weekend. He won his first professional boxing match by knockout in the second round. And no, it wasn’t in MMA. The former UFC fighter would snap his three-fight skid inside the boxing ring. Hardy would make his professional boxing debut on Saturday at Delray Fight Night IV. There, he would knock out his much smaller opponent Michael Cook in devastating fashion.
Sporting News
UFC Vegas 62: Alexa Grasso vs. Viviane Araujo date, start time, odds, schedule & card for 2022 flyweight fight
Can anyone stop Valentina Shevchenko, the UFC flyweight champion? Alexa Grasso and Viviane Araujo will look to prove they have what it takes when they take on one another at UFC Vegas 62 on October 15. The fight takes place inside the UFC’s APEX Center in Las Vegas. Grasso,...
Ex-UFC Star James Vick Set To Make Karate Combat Debut On Oct. 29
James Vick will be crossing over into yet another combat sport. The UFC veteran retired from MMA back in 2021, after a string of five losses to the likes of Justin Gaethje, Paul Felder, Dan Hooker and others. However, Vick didn’t say anything about retiring from the fight game altogether.
Comments / 0