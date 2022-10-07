ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Combat Sports

BoxingNews24.com

John Fury says ban Conor Benn if his B sample is positive

By Jack Tiernan: John Fury says Conor Benn should be banned if his B-sample tests positive. Benn (21-0, 14 KOs) tested positive for the banned substance clomifene, and it’s only now been leaked to the boxing public by the Daily Mail. John feels that Benn is innocent until proven...
COMBAT SPORTS
BoxingNews24.com

Boxing Results: Carlos Adames wins via vicious third-round TKO

Carlos Adames Says He’s Ready To Challenge The Middleweight Champions. By Vince D’Writer: In the co-main event of the Sebastian Fundora-Carlos Ocampo Showtime Boxing card, Interim WBC middleweight champion Carlos Adames defeated middleweight contender Juan Macias Montiel at the Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California. The fans...
CARSON, CA
BoxingNews24.com

Boxing Results: Fernando Martinez defeats Jerwin Ancajas

By Robert Segal: In a one-sided fight, IBF super flyweight champion Fernando Martinez (15-0, 8 KOs) took former IBF champ Jerwin Ancajas (33-3-2, 22 KOs) to school, defeating him by a lopsided 12 round unanimous decision in a rematch on Saturday night at the Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California.
CARSON, CA
MMA Fighting

Sean O’Malley: Impressive win over Petr Yan at UFC 280 is one step closer to ‘Conor level’ stardom

Sean O’Malley doesn’t just want to be one of the UFC’s stars, he wants to be the star. The 27-year-old bantamweight contender fights Petr Yan at UFC 280 on Oct. 29 with a potential title shot on the line, but O’Malley believes that a statement win over the former champion could lead to more than just a shot at UFC gold. O’Malley is already one of the most talked about fighters on the roster and his goal is to achieve the same notoriety as mainstream superstar Conor McGregor.
UFC
BoxingNews24.com

Wilder vs. Helenius this Saturday, October 15th in New York

By Craig Page: Deontay Wilder will be coming off a year-long break when he steps inside the ring this Saturday night against Robert Helenius at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. The card starts at 9:00 p.m. ET on FITE TV, PPV.com, and Fox Sports. There are a lot...
BROOKLYN, NY
BoxingNews24.com

Vasyl Lomachenko talks sparring Shakur Stevenson & Ryan Garcia

By Sam Volz: Vasyl Lomachenko said he was impressed with the sparring that he did with Shakur Stevenson years ago at 126 and 130. Lomachenko says Stevenson was an advanced fighter, having competed in the 2016 Olympics. Lomachenko (16-2, 11 KOs) said that when he sparred Ryan Garcia, it was...
COMBAT SPORTS
BoxingNews24.com

Anthony Joshua rated #1 in Ring Magazine’s updated rankings

By Barry Holbrook: In a big surprise to some, Anthony Joshua is rated #1 in Ring Magazine’s updated heavyweight rankings for the division. IBF, WBA & WBO champion Oleksandr Usyk is Ring Magazine’s champion in the division, and he can strengthen that position by defeating WBC belt holder Tyson Fury next year.
COMBAT SPORTS
BoxingNews24.com

Chris Eubank Jr makes rehydration clause weight

By Charles Brun: Chris Eubank Jr posted a video on social media of him making the rehydration clause weight today for his now-canceled/postponed fight against Conor Benn. Interestingly, Eubank Jr (32-2, 23 KOs) weighed in at 159.3 lbs, which leads some to believe that the rehydration clause was only three pounds at 160 from the catchweight of 157 lbs. That means Benn had the deck stacked totally in his favor for this fight.
COMBAT SPORTS
BoxingNews24.com

Bill Haney says Kambosos is “in trouble” against Devin

By Sean Jones: Devin Haney’s dad, Bill Haney, says former unified lightweight champion George Kambosos Jr is “in trouble” next Saturday night when the two meet for a rematch on October 15th at the Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne, Australia. The Haney vs. Kambosos Jr II event...
COMBAT SPORTS
BoxingNews24.com

Nigel Benn reacts to Conor’s positive drug test

By Charles Brun: Conor Benn’s dad, Nigel Benn, says he’s in “total shock” after Conor’s mega-fight against Chris Eubank Jr was called off after a positive test for the banned substance clomifene. The positive test was from VADA, not UKAD, which is why the British...
COMBAT SPORTS
BoxingNews24.com

Dmitry Bivol vs. Gilberto Ramirez – fast approaching

By Dan Ambrose: WBA light heavyweight champion Dmitriy Bivol will defend his title in less than a month against Gilberto ‘Zurdo’ Ramirez on November 5th on DAZN at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi. Bivol (20-0, 11 KOs) has got to win this fight to ensure that his...
COMBAT SPORTS
BoxingNews24.com

Fundora says David Benavidez “King of 168”

By Sean Jones: Sebastian ‘The Towering Inferno’ Fundora says he views David Benavidez as already the “king of 168,” even without conquering undisputed super middleweight champion Canelo Alvarez. The fact that Canelo has shown no willingness to fight Benavidez (26-0, 23 KOs) kind of automatically makes...
COMBAT SPORTS
MiddleEasy

(Video) UFC, NFL Veteran Greg Hardy Wins Boxing Debut By Knockout

Greg Hardy was able to accomplish the task this weekend. He won his first professional boxing match by knockout in the second round. And no, it wasn’t in MMA. The former UFC fighter would snap his three-fight skid inside the boxing ring. Hardy would make his professional boxing debut on Saturday at Delray Fight Night IV. There, he would knock out his much smaller opponent Michael Cook in devastating fashion.
UFC
MiddleEasy

Ex-UFC Star James Vick Set To Make Karate Combat Debut On Oct. 29

James Vick will be crossing over into yet another combat sport. The UFC veteran retired from MMA back in 2021, after a string of five losses to the likes of Justin Gaethje, Paul Felder, Dan Hooker and others. However, Vick didn’t say anything about retiring from the fight game altogether.
UFC

