Gold price forecast amid a very strong US dollar
Gold price found strong support below 1,700 right at the neckline of a potential double top pattern. A strong US dollar is responsible for the gold price's beearish trend in 2022. Bulls should keep an eye on the lower lows and lower highs series for a bullish reversal. The US...
Dow Jones, the S&P 500, and Nasdaq price forecast after solid U.S. job report
Wall Street’s three main indexes weakened on Friday even though the U.S. job market confirmed that the economy is on solid footing as the country reported that nonfarm payrolls rose more than expected in September. The U.S. added 263,000 jobs in September, which surpassed economists’ estimate of 250,000 for...
Is Mastercard a good buy after the latest development?
Mastercard announced a cloud-based analytics platform for businesses. Macro events weigh down on the stock. Mastercard has lost a critical $310 support amid bearish signals. Mastercard Inc. (NYSE:MA) saw mounting social interest on the back of positive stock market news. According to an announcement on Monday, Mastercard launched a cloud-based analytics platform.
PageGroup share price outlook ahead of earnings
PageGroup and other recruitment stocks have tumbled this year. Investors and analysts are worried about the slowing labour market. The company will publish its latest financial results this week. PageGroup (LON: PAGE) share price has had a difficult year as concerns about the slowing labour market. The shares have crashed...
One semiconductor stock to buy amidst the sector decline
Advanced Micro Devices Inc trimmed its guidance last week. Cowen's Matt Ramsay is still bullish on the semiconductor stock. AMD stock is currently down more than 60% for the year. Semiconductor stocks have been in a downtrend this year on fears of a slowdown in consumer spending. But that sell-off,...
Should you sell Rivian shares after it recalled nearly all of its vehicles?
Rivian Automotive Inc recalls 12,212 vehicles on Monday. Dan Ives reiterates his "outperform" rating on Rivian shares. Shares of the EV maker are down about 10% this morning. Rivian Automotive Inc (NASDAQ: RIVN) is down about 10% on Monday after the EV company announced it was recalling “nearly all” vehicles it has made to date.
S&P 500 could break below the 3,000 level: Jamie Dimon
Dimon says the U.S. economy will likely be in a recession in six to nine months. The JPMorgan CEO sees a possibility of another 20% decline in the S&P 500. The benchmark index is already down 15% from its recent high in mid-August. The U.S. economy will likely be in...
Best FTSE 100 shares to buy as the pound sterling plummets
The FTSE 100 index has outperformed other global peers like the Dow Jones and DAX. Some companies will benefit as the pound sterling crashes. BAE Systems and Shell will likely do well due to the strong US dollar. The FTSE 100 index has been in a strong bearish trend in...
Is the Rolls-Royce share price too cheap in October?
Rolls-Royce share price has been in a strong bearish trend this year. Its fundamentals seem good as its key segments make a comeback. Technically, the stock will likely continue falling in October. Rolls-Royce (LON: RR) share price has been in a strong bearish trend in the past few months as...
Should you buy the euro on news of joint issuance of EU debt?
Euro pairs bounced yesterday on the news of Germany supporting joint issuance of EU debt. The EUR/USD exchange rate was rejected at parity before the September NFP report. Italian-Germany spread tightened as the bond market reacted positively to the news. Monday was a quiet day in the currency market. Because...
Cannabis stocks got a nod from President Biden: what’s next?
U.S. President pardoned thousands convicted of marijuana possession. New Cannabis Ventures explains what it means for cannabis investors. The Global X Cannabis ETF is currently down more than 60% for the year. Cannabis stocks rallied last Thursday after the U.S. President – Joe Biden pardoned thousands convicted of “simple marijuana...
Hubble Protocol laser-focused on Latin America, the new stablecoins’ growth base
Hubble Protocol is the home of Solana’s premier stablecoin USDH. Stablecoin adoption in Latin America is fast outpacing the rest of the world. Hubble Protocol Marius Ciubotariu believes Latin America will provide this new growth base for stablecoins. Hubble Protocol, the home of Solana’s premier stablecoin USDH, is laser-focused...
The CHIPS Act alone won’t secure US semiconductor supply chains
The importation of counterfeit microelectronics is particularly concerning.
Nillion Hires Top Coinbase & Bloomberg Lawyer Lindsay Danas Cohen as General Counsel
A Breakthrough in Mathematics Enables New, Non-blockchain, Web3 Use Cases that Go Beyond Traditional Distributed Ledgers, Crypto and Encryption. Are you looking for fast-news, hot-tips and market analysis? Sign-up for the Invezz newsletter, today. Leadership Includes Founding Engineer of Uber, Founder of Indiegogo, Founding CMO of Hedera Hashgraph, Head of...
VIDEO: Crypto has become a money grab – Waves founder Sasha Ivanov
Waves founder Sasha Ivanov joins the Invezz podcast, where he laments the state of crypto. It won’t go anywhere until it solves the scalability issue, he says. Ivanov laments the fact that crypto is less about the tech and more about the money these days. I had a pretty...
Centralized regulation will choke crypto innovation, says Laguna Labs CEO Stefan Rust
The US SEC sees stablecoins as dangerous threat to the global financial ecosystem. US is working on a bill that will require 1-to-1 reverse backing for USD-pegged stablecoins. The EU is working on long-awaited MiCA regulation that requires crypto companies to register with authorities. With the raft of new draft...
