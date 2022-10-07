Read full article on original website
NEW YORK — The second week of Kevin Spacey’s #MeToo-era trial starts Tuesday in New York — but no criminal charges are involved. Stage and screen star Anthony Rapp has sued Spacey, accusing him of assault, battery and intentionally inflecting emotional distress when Rapp was 14. The trial opened with jury selection Thursday in Manhattan.
A Strange Loop, the 2022 Tony Award winner for best musical, will close on Broadway on Jan. 15. The musical, which also took home the 2020 Pulitzer Prize for drama, will end its run after opening on April 26, 2022 and will end up playing 314 performances on Broadway. While it garnered much critical acclaim, the musical, written by Michael R. Jackson, was up against a tough economic environment, in which tourism numbers are still down, and it had the added challenge of attracting audiences to unconventional subject matter for Broadway. More from The Hollywood ReporterMichael Callan, Actor in 'West Side Story'...
Oct. 16: Actor Angela Lansbury is 97. Actor Barry Corbin (“One Tree Hill,” ″Northern Exposure”) is 82. Bassist C.F. Turner of Bachman-Turner Overdrive is 79. Actor Suzanne Somers is 76. Guitarist Bob Weir of the Grateful Dead is 75. Producer-director David Zucker is 75. Actor Martha Smith (“Animal House,” ″Scarecrow and Mrs. King”) is 70. Actor Andy Kindler (“Everybody Loves Raymond”) is 66. Actor-director Tim Robbins is 64. Guitarist Gary Kemp (Spandau Ballet) is 63. Singer Bob Mould (Husker Du) is 62. Actor Randy Vasquez (“JAG”) is 61. Bassist Flea of the Red Hot Chili Peppers is 60. Actor Christian Stolte (“Chicago Fire”) is 60. Actor Terri J. Vaughn (“All of Us,” ″The Steve Harvey Show”) is 53. Singer Wendy Wilson of Wilson Phillips is 53. Rapper B-Rock of B-Rock and the Bizz is 51. Singer Chad Gray of Mudvayne is 51. Actor Paul Sparks (“Boardwalk Empire”) is 51. Actor Kellie Martin (“Christy,” ″Life Goes On”) is 47. Singer-songwriter John Mayer is 45. Actor Jeremy Jackson (“Baywatch”) is 42. Actor Caterina Scorsone (“Grey’s Anatomy”) is 42. Actor Brea Grant (“Heroes”) is 41. Actor Kyler Pettis (“Days of Our Lives”) is 30.
