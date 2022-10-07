A Strange Loop, the 2022 Tony Award winner for best musical, will close on Broadway on Jan. 15. The musical, which also took home the 2020 Pulitzer Prize for drama, will end its run after opening on April 26, 2022 and will end up playing 314 performances on Broadway. While it garnered much critical acclaim, the musical, written by Michael R. Jackson, was up against a tough economic environment, in which tourism numbers are still down, and it had the added challenge of attracting audiences to unconventional subject matter for Broadway. More from The Hollywood ReporterMichael Callan, Actor in 'West Side Story'...

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 11 MINUTES AGO