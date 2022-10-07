In all seriousness, this reprieve from the road has been much-needed. A month before our call, Mackenzie cut short King Gizzard’s jaunt through Europe and the UK due to health concerns. His whole life, he’s been suffering from Crohn’s disease, a debilitating and incurable inflammatory bowel condition. Normally he keeps the sickness under control by carefully managing his sleep, diet, and stress — not the easiest variables to control when living in transit for months at a time. This was the first time the symptoms got so intense that he needed to pull the plug on band activities and, by extension, to go public about his battle with Crohn’s.

