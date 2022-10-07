Read full article on original website
Stream SAULT’s New Surprise EP ANGEL
The mysterious, prolific UK collective SAULT continue to crank out music on their own terms. Earlier this year, the group released their album AIR, which was a surprise in a lot of ways — partly because they released it without warning and partly because it took a slightly jarring aesthetic turn, towards ambient and contemporary classical music. Today, SAULT have followed that album with a new EP, and this one takes the group off on a whole different trip.
The A’s – “Lonesome L.A. Cowboy” (New Riders Of The Purple Sage Cover)
Back in July, the A’s — Sylvan Esso’s Amelia Meath and Daughter of Swords’ Alexandra Sauser-Monnig — released their debut album, Fruit. Soon, the duo will play a bunch of dates with Marcus Mumford, including a night at NYC’s Beacon Theatre and the second annual Psychic Hotline Block Party. In the lead-up to those dates, the A’s have shared a new song: a spare, gentle reimagining of New Riders Of The Purple Sage’s 1973 ballad “Lonesome L.A. Cowboy.” Listen to that below.
Watch Eddie Vedder Cover The Cure’s “Just Like Heaven”
Eddie Vedder closed out a brief run of dates with his solo band Earthlings last night (October 7) in Las Vegas. Rolling out songs from Vedder’s third solo album Earthling (released earlier this year) at Dolby Live at Park MGM, the Pearl Jam frontman also tried out a cover of the Cure’s “Just Like Heaven” for the encore.
Robert Glasper – “Therapy Pt. 2” (Feat. Mac Miller)
At the end of this week, Robert Glasper is releasing a deluxe edition of Black Radio III dubbed the Supreme Edition, which adds a handful of new tracks to the latest entry in Glasper’s long-running Black Radio project. One of those tracks, “Therapy Pt. 2,” features the late Mac Miller. It’s a sequel of sorts to Miller’s track “Therapy,” which was originally released in 2014.
Stream Mach-Hommy & Tha God Fahim’s New Album Duck CZN: Tiger Style
Underground rap lifers Mach-Hommy and Tha God Fahim have always worked quickly, but they’re currently existing in a rare state of wild productivity. About a month and a half ago, the New Jersey enigma Mach-Hommy and the Atlanta rapper/producer Tha God Fahim released their collaborative album Dollar Menu 4, the latest entry in a long-running series. Today, they’re back with another new album, and it’s called Duck CZN: Tiger Style.
Watch Killer Mike Perform “RUN” On Fallon
Killer Mike visited The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon last night, where he performed “Run,” his first solo single since the release of his 2012 album R.A.P. Music. The Run The Jewels performer also sat down with Fallon to talk about making a cameo on the final season of Ozark (where he met Laura Linney) and the importance of voting on a local level.
Watch Red Hot Chili Peppers Play New Eddie Van Halen Tribute Song Live For The First Time
A couple weeks ago, Red Hot Chili Pepper released “Eddie,” the second single from their upcoming double album Return Of The Dream Canteen (out at the end of this week) and a tribute track to Eddie Van Halen, who passed away in 2020. Last night, RHCP performed at the festival Austin City Limits and they played “Eddie” for the first time live.
Their / They’re / There – “Living Will Or Living Well”
Chicago math-rockers Their / They’re / There — the project of Evan Weiss (Into It. Over It., Pet Symmetry, the Progress, Stay Ahead Of The Weather) — are back with a vengeance on their ripping new song “Living Will Or Living Well.” The new track will appear on T/T/T’s first-ever long-player, which comes after a lengthy hiatus. T/T/T released two EPs, Their / They’re / There and Analog Weekend in 2013 before dipping out. This year, they shared a split EP with Pacemaker called Them Dogs. Moving into their new era, T/T/T have a new drummer, with Jared Karns (Kiss Kiss) taking over from Mike Kinsella.
Lil Baby – “Heyy”
Why can’t Lil Baby make a single? Baby has made hits before. He made “We Paid.” He made “The Bigger Picture.” He made “Drip Too Hard.” But none of Baby’s 2022 tracks have really clicked. Maybe that’ll change soon. Lil Baby has been teasing his new album It’s Only Me, the follow-up to 2020’s phenomenally successful My Turn, for a while now. Today, Lil Baby revealed the It’s Only Me album cover, and he announced that the album will be out on Friday. He also dropped a new single called “Heyy,” and I’m not sure this one will turn out to be the song that he needed.
Lil Ugly Mane – “Pink & Rose” & “Easy Prey”
Lil Ugly Mane, the onetime SoundCloud-rap pioneer, has been deep in his own zone lately, releasing tracks that fit into no particular genre and making decisions — like playing an entire festival set with an animatronic puppet as his backing band — that nobody else would make. Ever since the 2021 self-released album Volcanic Bird Enemy And The Voiced Concern, Lil Ugly Mane has mostly been releasing one-off tracks on Bandcamp, and a lot of those tracks are really, really good. This past weekend, he came out with two new ones, and I’m frankly a little stunned by both of them.
Weyes Blood – “Grapevine”
Next month, Weyes Blood will release the new album And In The Darkness, Hearts Aglow. Natalie Mering has said that the new LP is the second album in a “special trilogy” that started with her last one, 2019’s Titanic Rising. Mering produced And In The Darkness, Hearts Aglow with Foxygen’s Jonathan Rado, and it features contributions from Daniel Lopatin, Meg Duffy, and Mary Lattimore. We’ve already posted “It’s Not Just Me, It’s Everybody,” the album’s first single. Today, she’s released “Grapevine,” the second.
The Wild, Wonderful World Of King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard
In all seriousness, this reprieve from the road has been much-needed. A month before our call, Mackenzie cut short King Gizzard’s jaunt through Europe and the UK due to health concerns. His whole life, he’s been suffering from Crohn’s disease, a debilitating and incurable inflammatory bowel condition. Normally he keeps the sickness under control by carefully managing his sleep, diet, and stress — not the easiest variables to control when living in transit for months at a time. This was the first time the symptoms got so intense that he needed to pull the plug on band activities and, by extension, to go public about his battle with Crohn’s.
Watch The 1975 Cover Take That’s “A Million Love Songs”
Here in the US, Take That were never a particularly big deal. The UK boy band had one hit over here, 1995’s “Back For Good,” and they became grist for charming rogue Robbie Williams’ backstory when the former Take That member made a brief stab at American stardom in the late ’90s. In the UK, however, Take That were a phenomenon — a chart-topping leviathan all through the ’90s that then launched both Robbie Williams and Gary Barlow to solo stardom. So when the 1975 cover Take That in the BBC’s Live Lounge, that means something.
Bibio – “Potion”
Next week, Stephen Wilkinson is releasing a new Bibio album, BIB10, which he introduced with “Off Goes The Light” last month. Today, he’s back with another new single from it, the silky smooth “Potion” that’s meant as an homage to Prince. Check it out below.
Charlie Puth (Finally) Finds His Voice
In 2011, when Charlie Puth was a sophomore at Berklee College Of Music, he was flown out to Los Angeles and plopped down on the Ellen Show. Up until then, Puth had been actively trying to replicate Justin Bieber’s path to stardom by uploading songs to YouTube, which eventually led to his winning a Perez Hilton-sponsored contest called Can You Sing? After seeing his cover of Adele’s “Someone Like You” (which he performed with Emily Luther), DeGeneres decided to sign both of them to her (now-defunct) label, eleveneleven, and, in subsequent years, bombard her audience with reminders that she discovered him.
JFDR – “The Orchid”
JFDR — the project of prolific Icelandic multi-hyphenate Jófríður Ákadóttir — is announcing her official signing to Houndstooth today. In addition to releasing 12 solo albums, the singer, songwriter, and composer has collabed with Ólafur Arnalds and Damien Rice and scored Icelandic films like Backyard Village (2021). Björk is also apparently a big fan, which bodes well for everyone. In celebration of signing to Houndstooth, Ákadóttir is sharing a new single and video as JFDR: It’s a dreamy, hypnotic ballad called “The Orchid.” The video, meanwhile, is directed by Joseph Burgess. Listen and watch below.
Sade Was The First Act To Record In Brad Pitt And Damien Quintard’s Relaunched Miraval Studios
For the past year, Brad Pitt and producer Damien Quintard have been spearheading a restoration of the French recording institution Studio Miraval under the name Miraval Studios. The recording studio, which is located in the Château de Miraval, had been home to sessions by Pink Floyd, AC/DC, the Cure, Sting, the Cranberries, and many more before petering off the mid-2000s. The studio is the subject of a new Billboard cover story and in it, Pitt reveals that Sade were the first act to utilize the relaunched space, which has been operating since the summer.
Watch Pavement Play “Angel Carver Blues/Mellow Jazz Docent” For The First Time In 26 Years
Pavement’s ongoing reunion tour has seen quite the variety of setlists, which means they’ve been breaking out tracks for the first time in a while on the regular. Over the past few weeks, they’ve done songs like “AT&T” and “Blue Hawaiian.” Last night, they had a show at The Eastern in Atlanta and they performed “Angel Carver Blues / Mellow Jazz Docent” for the first time in 26 years. The last time they played the Perfect Sound Forever EP track was in 1996. Watch video below.
