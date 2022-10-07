Why can’t Lil Baby make a single? Baby has made hits before. He made “We Paid.” He made “The Bigger Picture.” He made “Drip Too Hard.” But none of Baby’s 2022 tracks have really clicked. Maybe that’ll change soon. Lil Baby has been teasing his new album It’s Only Me, the follow-up to 2020’s phenomenally successful My Turn, for a while now. Today, Lil Baby revealed the It’s Only Me album cover, and he announced that the album will be out on Friday. He also dropped a new single called “Heyy,” and I’m not sure this one will turn out to be the song that he needed.

MUSIC ・ 22 HOURS AGO