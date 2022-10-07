Chris Eubank Sr. says he intends to pursue some form of retribution against the organizers behind the now scuttled 157-pound catchweight between his son and Conor Benn. Eubank Jr., the longtime middleweight contender, and Benn, a welterweight, were scheduled to meet last Saturday at the O2 Arena in what was billed as a monumental generational grudge match. But a few days out from the event, it was revealed by the Daily Mail that Benn had tested positive for a banned substance, clomifene, a fertility drug. Soon after, the British Boxing Board of Control issued a statement refusing to sanction the bout. Promoters Eddie Hearn (Benn) and Kalle Sauerland (Eubank) appeared intent on moving forward with the show but, in the end, they decided to “postpone” the fight.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 22 HOURS AGO