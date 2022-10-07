Read full article on original website
Streaking Purdue prepares for surging Nebraska
Purdue enters Saturday’s visit from Big Ten Conference opponent Nebraska on a three-game winning streak. If securing those victories by
‘Dink and Dunk’ Probably not Best Idea to Use Around Mike Leach
Mississippi State coach provides great take on something that's not about weddings.
Mike Gundy Says He Interviewed With Buccaneers Three Times in 2011
View the original article to see embedded media. In many ways, Mike Gundy seems like the prototypical college football coach. But it turns out he once considered a jump to the NFL. Amid an impressive 6-0 start at Oklahoma State this season, the Cowboys coach told the media on Monday...
SWAC Will Officially Review Southern-Prairie View Pregame Altercation
An investigation of the pregame altercation between the Southern Jaguars and Prairie View Panthers football teams will take place this afternoon
NFC South Coach Fired: Falcons Rival Panthers Dismiss Matt Rhule
Matt Rhule is 11-27 in two-plus years as Carolina’s head coach since being hired away from Baylor, and that is the end of that. Rhule - given enormous power to run the Panthers back in 2020 - was fired on Monday after a 37-15 home loss to the 49ers that featured a lot of Carolina fans not bothering to show up.
SI:AM | Joe Musgrove Finishes the Mets
Good morning, I’m Dan Gartland. I have to say, I’m surprised that the road teams won three of the four wild-card series. MLB has to be thrilled with how its first expanded postseason has gone. The clinching wild-card round games featured, among other things, a 15-inning nailbiter, a...
Bill Belichick Asked if Bailey Zappe Could Supplant Mac Jones
Has Bailey Zappe sparked a quarterback controversy?. Zappe completed 17 of 21 passes for 188 yards and one touchdown on Sunday in New England’s 29–0 win over Detroit. In the wake of his efficient performance, Patriots coach Bill Belichick was asked whether or not the rookie might supplant second-year pro Mac Jones as the team’s starting quarterback.
Texans Offer Fans Discount for Deshaun Watson Jersey Swap
Texans fans finally can trade their jerseys of former players to the team store and then receive a discount on a current player’s team jersey. The Texans announced Monday that fans will receive 44% off a new jersey through Saturday at the team shop at NRG Stadium when they exchange a jersey of a former Texans player acquired from 2017 to ’21.
Panthers’ Baker Mayfield to Undergo MRI to Examine Foot Injury
After the Panthers dropped to 1–4 with their 37–15 loss to the 49ers on Sunday, quarterback Baker Mayfield had X-rays on his left foot. The first-year Carolina starter wore a walking boot to his postgame press conference. He told reporters that he suffered a left ankle injury and that “it’s painful,” via The Charlotte Observer. However, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported Monday that the X-rays were negative.
Atlanta Hawks' Lady Baller Clinic shares lessons, fun with youngsters
ATLANTA — Fundamentals and fun were at the forefront of the Lady Baller Clinic as the Atlanta Hawks helped grow the game of women’s basketball with youngsters over the weekend. More than 50 girls ages 8 to 14 participated in the Lady Ballers Clinic with the Atlanta Hawks...
All Eyes on Zion Williamson
It’s 6:14 a.m. on a late-summer day, and the track at Florida Atlantic University is shrouded in darkness, save for the faint beams of light bouncing from the waistbands of three joggers, dutifully logging their steps before the world awakens. They move at a casual pace, thoroughly oblivious to the athletic marvel in their midst.
