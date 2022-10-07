Read full article on original website
Police ID victim in murder case that led to Clayton standoff, K-9 shooting death
Clayton County police have shared the identity of the man found dead Thursday afternoon in a case that led to Friday’s SWAT standoff, resulting in the shooting deaths of the murder suspect and a K-9.
Charges dropped against man who spent 6 months in jail for an armed robbery he didn’t commit
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A man who spent six months in the DeKalb County Jail for a crime he did not commit will not have to go to trial. Channel 2′s Mark Winne spent Friday morning putting together a story about two law students whose work they believe proved their boss’ client was innocent of the armed robbery he was accused of.
2 killed in shooting at Clayton County townhome complex
Two men were fatally shot Monday afternoon at a townhome complex in Clayton County, police said.
Mother seeks justice in son's death at East Point motel
The mother of a man in east point wants justice and answers. That’s after her son – 22-year-old Nathaniel Johnson – was gunned down at an east point motel. The killer is still out there.
IN DEPTH: Clayton County Prison
Off the railroad track, past the county dump, the private GEO prison, potter’s field, wrecked vehicles held by the sheriff’s department, and the police firing range, at the end of a rural dead-end road, the Clayton County Correctional Institution‘s foreboding fences await state prisoners. The Clayton Crescent...
2 shot, killed at Jonesboro townhome complex, Clayton County Police say
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Clayton County Police are investigating after a shooting left two people dead at a townhome complex in Jonesboro Monday. Authorities said the call came in at 3:19 p.m. Officers are responding to the Riverwood Townhouses at 681 Flint River Rd. 11Alive Skytracker flew over the...
Body cam catches suspected gang member attempting to flee
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - Deputies said a gang member known to their office was captured on body cam footage trying to run away from police. As you can see in the video later posted to Facebook, investigators were speaking with the suspect when he broke out in a dash. The...
UGA student injured in double shooting near campus; Gwinnett man arrested
A Lawrenceville man has been arrested in a shooting that left two people injured just blocks from the University of Georgia campus Saturday morning, according to police.
Police searching for man they say shot woman found dead at Gwinnett construction site
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Police are searching for a shooter they believe killed a woman found dead at a construction site in Gwinnett County last week. Breana Rogers was found dead next to an abandoned car that had been crashed near a construction site on Stone Mountain Highway near Glenn Club Drive.
Mattie's Call canceled after 19-year-old Newton County man found
COVINGTON, Ga. - A 19-year-old with Schizophrenia was reported missing in Covington Monday morning. A Mattie's Call, Georgia's emergency missing alert for disabled or elderly persons, was issued, but was canceled hours later. Newton County police said Dequandre Smith, who had last been seen on Hidden Pines Drive around 4...
2 children rescued, man taken into custody in Clayton County SWAT standoff, police say
ATLANTA — Two young girls were rescued and a 40-year-old man was taken into custody after a six-hour-long standoff in Clayton County. Clayton County SWAT was called to a home along Pineglen Drive in the Forest Park area around 3 p.m. Monday. 11Alive Skytracker flew over the home as...
Police: Woman struck, killed in DeKalb hit-and-run
A woman was killed after being hit by a vehicle that left the scene in DeKalb County on Saturday evening, according to police.
Shooting at Decatur McDonald's sends one man to hospital
A shooting at a DeKalb County McDonald’s sent people scrambling for cover. Police say medics took one man to the hospital with injuries from the gunfire.
More than 450 Fulton County inmates sleeping on floor amid overcrowding woes
ATLANTA — Another inmate has been stabbed at the Fulton County jail just days after Sheriff Patrick Labat warned Atlanta city leaders that lives are in danger. Labat is advocating for some Fulton County inmates to be moved to beds leased at the mostly empty Atlanta City Detention Center amid ongoing problems with overcrowding and staff shortages at the jail.
Cops: Masked robber points Taser, demands cash from DeKalb bank
A man used a Taser to rob a DeKalb County bank Thursday, police said....
1 Person Killed In A Fatal Crash In Fulton County (Fulton County, GA)
Georgia State Patrol reported a high-speed chase that resulted in a fatal crash in Fulton County. According to the troopers, a driver in a Ford Fusion was driving at a [..]. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
Person stabbed at Five Points MARTA station, suspect arrested
ATLANTA — A person was stabbed at a MARTA station on the southwest side of the city, according to MARTA Police Department. It happened on Friday around 1:36 p.m., police said, at the Five Points Station. The department said they found a person on the eastbound train platform that'd...
UPDATE: Attempted carjacking, shooting prompts investigation in downtown Atlanta
A crash has closed a downtown Atlanta intersection on Tuesday morning while police conduct an investigation.
Tex McIver asking judge to be released from jail for overturned murder conviction
ATLANTA — A well-known metro Atlanta lawyer accused of killing his wife could be granted a release months after his conviction was overturned. Claud Lee “Tex” McIver III is scheduled to appear for a bond hearing before a Fulton County judge Friday morning. Channel 2 Action News will be inside the courtroom for the proceedings.
Fulton prosecutors look to delay Young Thug, Gunna trial
Fulton County prosecutors are asking a judge to postpone the racketeering trial for rappers Young Thug and Gunna because...
