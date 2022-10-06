Read full article on original website
WV Governor, Senate President spar again over Amendment 2
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — With just over four weeks until Election Day, the battle over Amendment 2 is really heating up in West Virginia. If approved by voters, it would give the Legislature authority to act on two key issues. Lawmakers could decide if a tax on business inventory and machinery stays on the books […]
West Virginia Amendment 2 to be discussed locally
WEST VIRGINIA (WTRF) — 7News is your local election headquarters. Amendment 2 is shaping up to be one of the Mountain State’s most-discussed measures on the November ballot. And locally, there will be several meetings about what it would mean for the state. The West Virginia Manufacturer’s Association and the West Virginia Chamber of Commerce […]
General election Info, what voters need to know
CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — Election Day is coming up Tuesday, November 8, 2022 and we are all ready and eager to vote. Read the following checklist of questions to find out more about election information and what voters need to know. When is the voter registration deadline? In-person: Tuesday, October 18, 2022 By mail: Received […]
WVDOT calls for new hires across multiple counties
The West Virginia Department of Transportation has sent out a call for new equipment operators and safety workers in 10 West Virginia counties.
West Virginia mullet needs your vote in national competition
The USA Men's Mullet Championship is about to close its final round of voting, and one West Virginia man is trying to make it big on the national mullet stage.
West Virginia hiring equipment operators and safety workers
The West Virginia Department of Transportation (WVDOT) is actively hiring equipment operators and safety workers in 10 counties across the state, and may have a position that’s just right for you. District 6 is hosting a six-county hiring event from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022, at 1 DOT Drive, Moundsville, for […]
JOBS・
WDTV
W.Va law enforcement to focus on seat belt violations
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginians who are not wearing a seat belt will be more likely to get a ticket for it for the next two weeks. Law enforcement officers in West Virginia will be out in full force, ticketing seat belt violators who are caught traveling without a buckled seat belt or transporting unrestrained children, according to the West Virginia Governor’s Highway Safety Program.
newsfromthestates.com
Where is abortion on the ballot in West Virginia?
Monongalia County Del. Danielle Walker, the vice chair of the West Virginia Democratic Party, addresses pro-abortion rights protesters at the state Capitol on July 29, 2022. Photo by Ian Karbal/Mountain State Spotlight. This story was originally published by Mountain State Spotlight. Get stories like this delivered to your email inbox...
WDTV
First Lady Justice invites students to create ornaments for competition
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - All West Virginia students are invited to participate in the First Lady Student Ornament Competition. First Lady Cathy Justice says all kindergarten through 12th grade students who are public, private, or home-schooled are encouraged to create a “Nutcracker” themed ornament for the tree, which will be on display at the Culture Center in Charleston during the holiday season.
recordpatriot.com
West Virginians fear a road meant to help their towns could destroy them
DAVIS, W.Va. - West Virginia transportation officials plan to move quickly to extend a new bridge and highway over the north fork of the Blackwater River near this small Appalachian town, using a chunk of money provided by Congress' recent infrastructure bill. State highway officials say the completion of another...
Attorney General Morrisey sues unlicensed contractor
CHARLESTON, WV (Hinton News) — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey has sued an unlicensed contractor who performed home improvement projects for consumers in Kanawha and Putnam counties, as well as other areas in the state. The state’s lawsuit alleges Jason Andrew Sansom, of Hurricane, took consumers’ money and did not start or finish home improvement and other projects and contracted with consumers to work on projects he was not licensed to perform. He operated his business under the name J. Andrews Revive and Design from September 2020 through April of 2021—from April 26, 2021, Sansom’s business went by J. Andrews...
WTRF
Actually fun facts about West Virginia
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) – West Virginia is rich with history, from the Civil War to inventing some world-changing things. But there are also things about West Virginia that are just pretty cool. Here are a few you can throw out at your next dinner party or tailgate. Backup U.S....
WV ranks 2nd in mental illness prevalence
A recent report from NiceRx has found that West Virginia has one of the highest prevalence of adults with a mental health illness in the nation.
House hunting? What $300,000 will get you in West Virginia
House hunting? Depending on where you live, your options are going to look very different.
woay.com
West Virginia Board of Education President L. Paul Hardesty responds to Hope Scholarship decision
Charleston, WV (WOAY)- West Virginia Board of Education (BOE) President L. Paul Hardesty shared his thoughts in an open letter following the state Supreme Court’s decision to approve the Hope Scholarship Act. Hardesty states the BOW respects the Court’s decision and plans to move forward with the legislation as...
Here’s how much utilities are expected to jump in West Virginia as winter nears
"They are paying more for food, more for gas, more for childcare, more for clothes, more for everything really," she explained.
wvpublic.org
Justice Floats Rebate Plan On Vehicle Tax
Republicans in the West Virginia Legislature are promoting Amendment 2 to the state constitution. If passed, it would allow them to change or eliminate property taxes in the state. One tax they propose to eliminate is the state vehicle tax. Gov. Jim Justice is actively campaigning against Amendment 2 around...
woay.com
West Virginia Democratic Party call on Governor Justice to pardon those convicted of simple possession of marijuana
Charleston, WV (WOAY)- West Virginia Democratic Party leader Mike Pushkin urges Governor Justice to issue pardons for West Virginians convicted of misdemeanor cannabis possession. President Biden announced yesterday that he would pardon thousands of Americans with simple possession of marijuana charges stating no one should be in jail just for...
Places in West Virginia being stocked with trout this fall
October trout stocking is set to begin next week in West Virginia; here are the places you don't want to miss.
West Virginia fire departments to receive $8.1 million
More than $8 million was announced to support fire departments across West Virginia.
