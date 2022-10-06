Read full article on original website
First Lady Justice invites students to create ornaments for competition
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - All West Virginia students are invited to participate in the First Lady Student Ornament Competition. First Lady Cathy Justice says all kindergarten through 12th grade students who are public, private, or home-schooled are encouraged to create a “Nutcracker” themed ornament for the tree, which will be on display at the Culture Center in Charleston during the holiday season.
Logan pastor forgives vandals who spray painted church
LOGAN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Church of the Nazarene on Dingess Street in Logan is all cleaned up after vandals spray-painted vulgar images and language on the property and at least five other properties across the city late in the week. One other church, two baseball fields, a football...
One man dead after ATV accident in Jackson County
JACKSON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man died following an ATV accident in Medina Saturday night, according to Jackson County Sheriff Ross Mellinger. The Sheriff confirmed the accident happened on Dunham Ridge Road just before 9:00 pm Saturday. Cindy Lewis said she had not thought anything of her neighbor asking...
