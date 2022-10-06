CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - All West Virginia students are invited to participate in the First Lady Student Ornament Competition. First Lady Cathy Justice says all kindergarten through 12th grade students who are public, private, or home-schooled are encouraged to create a “Nutcracker” themed ornament for the tree, which will be on display at the Culture Center in Charleston during the holiday season.

