Where Did Chick-Fil-A Go? And When Will It Be Back?
BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – As September came to a close, there was one burning question in the minds of Raleigh County Residents: When is Chick-fil-A at Beckley Galleria going to reopen?. Chick-fil-A of Beckley’s Galleria location has been closed for renovations since July 1st, 2022. Originally renovations were expected...
Free West Side Health Clinic helps dozens in Charleston
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — A day-long free health clinic on Charleston’s West Side is being called a big success. Dozens of people came out for testing, including mammograms and cancer screenings. Others got free services including flu shots and COVID-19 tests and vaccines. The goal was to provide more and better health care in underserved […]
WDTV
First Lady Justice invites students to create ornaments for competition
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - All West Virginia students are invited to participate in the First Lady Student Ornament Competition. First Lady Cathy Justice says all kindergarten through 12th grade students who are public, private, or home-schooled are encouraged to create a “Nutcracker” themed ornament for the tree, which will be on display at the Culture Center in Charleston during the holiday season.
wchstv.com
John Adams Middle band teacher named in Logan High School rape lawsuit
LOGAN, W.Va. (WCHS) — A John Adams Middle School band director has been accused in a recent lawsuit of raping a former Logan High School student. The accusations date back to the early 2000s when he was a band teacher at the Logan school. From her sophomore year of...
Crews battle fire at condemned building in Ashland, Kentucky
ASHLAND, KY (WOWK)—A road was closed in Ashland, Kentucky as crews battled a fire Monday morning. Boyd County dispatchers say that the fire started a little after 7 a.m. on the 2300 block of Winchester Ave. Crews on the scene tell 13 News that the building is vacant and condemned. Witnesses say a man was […]
WSAZ
Fire reported at apartment building
BOYD COUNTY, Ky (WSAZ) - Firefighters have responded to a structure fire in Ashland, Kentucky. Boyd County 911 received the call around 6:45 a.m. Monday of a fire at Vincent Apartments on the 2300 block of Winchester Avenue. The dispatcher said no injuries have been reported. The building reportedly did...
Longtime educator gives out last awards
For three decades, long-serving educator and Mingo County Board of Education (BOE) member June Mitchell Glover, of Williamson, has presented her English Award to many Mingo County students. With advice from the two remaining high schools in the county, Glover gave the last of those four English Awards this past...
WSAZ
Fire destroys vacant home, investigation underway
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A vacant home in Charleston was destroyed Sunday morning. The Charleston Fire Department responded to the 1100 block of Madison Street just after 8:00 a.m. Corey Miller with the fire department says two people were inside, but they were able to get out without any injuries.
Kanawha County, WV woman celebrates 100th birthday
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A Kanawha County woman celebrated her 100th birthday on Friday. Velma High had friends and family around her as she celebrated her 100th year on Earth. She says she is blessed to have her neighbors by her side. “I couldn’t live here if I didn’t have good neighbors like them. […]
wchstv.com
House catches fire on Charleston's West Side; two neighboring homes also damaged
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A house caught fire over the weekend in Charleston, and two other nearby homes also were damaged. The fire happened Sunday morning on Madison Street on the city’s West Side. No one was in the home that caught fire at the time. In footage...
Shots fired at Chili Night in Beckley, no deaths or injuries reported
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Beckley Police Department confirms multiple shots were fired during the Beckley Chili Night annual event. At 8:14, witnesses say they heard multiple shots fired during the award ceremony, in the area of Charles House located on South Heber Street. According to Deputy Chief David Allard, based on information learned thus far, […]
How long until we change the clocks? Key sunrise and sunset dates in Charleston, West Virginia
As we work our way through October, you may be wondering when we "fall back" and get that extra hour of sleep.
WSAZ
Residents concerned DOH will not fix sink hole before road blocks them in
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Dempsey Road is the only way in or out of Cross Lanes for about 60 homes that live along the road. Paint and cones by the Department of Highways mark a 15-foot-sink hole that residents said has been growing for about three years, and now the sink hole is crumbling underneath the road.
WSAZ
Accident shuts down portion of I-64 in Boyd County, Ky
BOYD COUNTY, Ky (WSAZ) – The eastbound lanes of I64 at mile marker 183 in Boyd County are closed after an accident, the chief of the Cannonsburg Fire Department says. Chief Richard Cyrus tells WSAZ.com the driver of a dump truck reported he was traveling west on the interstate when his tire blew out, causing him to go off the road and through the median into the eastbound lanes between the Cannonsburg/Ashland and Grayson exits.
WSAZ
Man arrested in connection with shooting that injured juvenile
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - UPDATE 10/10/2022 @ 4:45 p.m. A man has been arrested in connection with a shooting that injured an 8-year-old Monday. Chris Ortiz-Velez, 34, of Huntington, has been charged with malicious and unlawful assault and four counts of wanton endangerment. Huntington Police say Ortiz-Velez was arrested at...
Crash breaks utility pole, closes road in Milton
MILTON, WV (WOWK) – A crash on James River Turnpike has closed a portion of the roadway. According to Cabell County dispatchers, the single-vehicle crash happened at approximately 8:26 a.m. Monday, Oct. 10, at between the Pumpkin Park and Blenko Glass. Dispatchers say the vehicle struck the utility pole. One person was taken for medical […]
Woman sought in connection to Kanawha County camper fire
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A camper has been destroyed after a fire in Kanawha County this afternoon and authorities are searching for a woman in connection to the blaze. According to the Nitro Fire Department, the fire broke out around 2 p.m. this afternoon, Thursday, Oct. 6 in the 8600 block of Fox Trot […]
Man rescued after jumping from pillar on I-64 bridge in Charleston
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—One westbound of I-64 was shut down due to a disturbance Sunday afternoon. According to Charleston Police, a man jumped into the Kanawha River from a pillar between the bridge and the water near the 58-mile marker. Police say the man was rescued. There is no word on whether he was injured. Charleston […]
Crews battle Huntington house fire
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Crews battled a house fire in Huntington this morning. According to Cabell County Dispatchers, the fire broke out around 10:45 a.m. Friday, Oct. 7, 2022 at a house in the 700 block of Adams Avenue in Huntington. Dispatchers say they believe the house is abandoned. According to Huntington Fire Chief Greg […]
Saturday night shooting ‘unrelated to Chili Night’ officials say
BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – An investigation remains ongoing after shots were fired Saturday night in the S. Heber Street area of Beckley. The incident evoked alarm from attendees of the City of Beckley’s annual Chili Night, the festivities for which were going on just a few short blocks away.
