Mingo County, WV

Lootpress

Where Did Chick-Fil-A Go? And When Will It Be Back?

BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – As September came to a close, there was one burning question in the minds of Raleigh County Residents: When is Chick-fil-A at Beckley Galleria going to reopen?. Chick-fil-A of Beckley’s Galleria location has been closed for renovations since July 1st, 2022. Originally renovations were expected...
BECKLEY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Free West Side Health Clinic helps dozens in Charleston

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — A day-long free health clinic on Charleston’s West Side is being called a big success. Dozens of people came out for testing, including mammograms and cancer screenings. Others got free services including flu shots and COVID-19 tests and vaccines. The goal was to provide more and better health care in underserved […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WDTV

First Lady Justice invites students to create ornaments for competition

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - All West Virginia students are invited to participate in the First Lady Student Ornament Competition. First Lady Cathy Justice says all kindergarten through 12th grade students who are public, private, or home-schooled are encouraged to create a “Nutcracker” themed ornament for the tree, which will be on display at the Culture Center in Charleston during the holiday season.
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Crews battle fire at condemned building in Ashland, Kentucky

ASHLAND, KY (WOWK)—A road was closed in Ashland, Kentucky as crews battled a fire Monday morning. Boyd County dispatchers say that the fire started a little after 7 a.m. on the 2300 block of Winchester Ave. Crews on the scene tell 13 News that the building is vacant and condemned. Witnesses say a man was […]
ASHLAND, KY
WSAZ

Fire reported at apartment building

BOYD COUNTY, Ky (WSAZ) - Firefighters have responded to a structure fire in Ashland, Kentucky. Boyd County 911 received the call around 6:45 a.m. Monday of a fire at Vincent Apartments on the 2300 block of Winchester Avenue. The dispatcher said no injuries have been reported. The building reportedly did...
ASHLAND, KY
Mingo Messenger

Longtime educator gives out last awards

For three decades, long-serving educator and Mingo County Board of Education (BOE) member June Mitchell Glover, of Williamson, has presented her English Award to many Mingo County students. With advice from the two remaining high schools in the county, Glover gave the last of those four English Awards this past...
MINGO COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

Fire destroys vacant home, investigation underway

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A vacant home in Charleston was destroyed Sunday morning. The Charleston Fire Department responded to the 1100 block of Madison Street just after 8:00 a.m. Corey Miller with the fire department says two people were inside, but they were able to get out without any injuries.
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Kanawha County, WV woman celebrates 100th birthday

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A Kanawha County woman celebrated her 100th birthday on Friday. Velma High had friends and family around her as she celebrated her 100th year on Earth. She says she is blessed to have her neighbors by her side. “I couldn’t live here if I didn’t have good neighbors like them. […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WVNS

Shots fired at Chili Night in Beckley, no deaths or injuries reported

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Beckley Police Department confirms multiple shots were fired during the Beckley Chili Night annual event. At 8:14, witnesses say they heard multiple shots fired during the award ceremony, in the area of Charles House located on South Heber Street. According to Deputy Chief David Allard, based on information learned thus far, […]
BECKLEY, WV
WSAZ

Accident shuts down portion of I-64 in Boyd County, Ky

BOYD COUNTY, Ky (WSAZ) – The eastbound lanes of I64 at mile marker 183 in Boyd County are closed after an accident, the chief of the Cannonsburg Fire Department says. Chief Richard Cyrus tells WSAZ.com the driver of a dump truck reported he was traveling west on the interstate when his tire blew out, causing him to go off the road and through the median into the eastbound lanes between the Cannonsburg/Ashland and Grayson exits.
BOYD COUNTY, KY
WSAZ

Man arrested in connection with shooting that injured juvenile

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - UPDATE 10/10/2022 @ 4:45 p.m. A man has been arrested in connection with a shooting that injured an 8-year-old Monday. Chris Ortiz-Velez, 34, of Huntington, has been charged with malicious and unlawful assault and four counts of wanton endangerment. Huntington Police say Ortiz-Velez was arrested at...
HUNTINGTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Crash breaks utility pole, closes road in Milton

MILTON, WV (WOWK) – A crash on James River Turnpike has closed a portion of the roadway. According to Cabell County dispatchers, the single-vehicle crash happened at approximately 8:26 a.m. Monday, Oct. 10, at between the Pumpkin Park and Blenko Glass. Dispatchers say the vehicle struck the utility pole. One person was taken for medical […]
MILTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Crews battle Huntington house fire

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Crews battled a house fire in Huntington this morning. According to Cabell County Dispatchers, the fire broke out around 10:45 a.m. Friday, Oct. 7, 2022 at a house in the 700 block of Adams Avenue in Huntington. Dispatchers say they believe the house is abandoned. According to Huntington Fire Chief Greg […]
HUNTINGTON, WV

