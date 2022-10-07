Read full article on original website
Related
Shire Chic? This $30 Million Mountaintop Lodge in North Carolina Comes With a Hobbit-Style Guest House
Tucked within the Blue Ridge Mountains in North Carolina, Lazy Bear Lodge is the ultimate mountaintop getaway for those with a penchant for whimsy. The rustic lodge is located in Linville, North Carolina and was recently listed for $29.75 million, making it the most expensive residential property in all of North Carolina. And when you step foot on property, you’ll see why it lives up to the hype. Like its own amusement park, the mountaintop property spans just under six acres and encourages you to spend time outdoors. The majestic property is nestled near a massive rocky outcrop with a natural...
How rising mortgage rates are pushing people back into the rental market
Story at a glance Rental prices have fallen from their February peak, but leases remain high and experts say renters who recently moved or renewed saw large increases. The national mortgage rate reached nearly 7 percent last week, a 16-year high that is more than double the mortgage rate seen last year. The rise in…
Comments / 0