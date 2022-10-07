ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, KY

Louisville names captains for 2022-23 men’s basketball season

University of Louisville returners Sydney Curry, El Ellis and Jae’Lyn Withers have been named team captains for the 2022-23 men’s basketball season. Although all three players bring experience in a Cardinal uniform, this is the first time as a captain for each member of the trio. The 6-foot-8...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Louisville-Pitt set for 8 p.m. kick

Louisville’s Homecoming game against Pittsburgh on Oct. 22 will kick off at 8 p.m. inside Cardinal Stadium, the ACC announced Monday. This will be U of L’s first non-noon start time since its Friday night home opener against Florida State last month. Here’s the full schedule for two...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Louisville earns first ACC victory with 34-17 win at Virginia

After a tumultuous week following the embarrassing loss at Boston College filled with rumors about Scott Satterfield’s job security, Malik Cunningham’s health, and just general frustration from the fanbase as a whole, the Cardinals pulled out a convincing win over Virginia in Charlottesville. With stars Tiyon Evans and...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Seedy K’s GameCap: Virginia

Louisville 34, Virginia 17. It was a much needed W for the ‘22 Louisville Cardinals. It was a much needed W for Coach Scott Satterfield, who contrary to the interweb rumor mill would not have been canned with an L. It was a much needed W for the Red...
